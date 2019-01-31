Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Repare Therapeutics Announces a Strategic Partnership Agreement With ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Repare's Polθ Inhibitor Program in Japan and Selected Territories in Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 12:01am EST

Repare Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held precision oncology company pioneering synthetic lethality to develop novel therapeutics that target specific vulnerabilities of tumors in clearly defined patient populations, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive strategic research, development and commercialization partnership with ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for Repare’s small molecule Polθ inhibitor program in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and ASEAN countries, excluding mainland China. Repare retains all rights to develop and commercialize the products outside the ONO territory, including the US, Canada and EU.

“We’re excited to have ONO as a discovery and development partner,” said Lloyd M. Segal, President and CEO of Repare. “This relationship will support our drive to and through the clinic in this important new area of precision oncology therapeutic development.”

“ONO identified Repare Therapeutics as the partner of choice for bringing in a potential first-in-class and best-in-class Polθ inhibitor to our portfolio,” said Gyo Sagara, President, Representative Director and CEO of ONO. “We are excited to work with Repare for the benefit of cancer patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ONO will provide an up-front payment and research service payments potentially totaling US $15M, plus additional cost-sharing through IND. Beyond IND, significant clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones are also included in the agreement, with a potential total of US $160M. ONO will also pay to Repare high single-digit to low double-digit tiered royalties based on net sales of the products. Repare retains all rights to develop and commercialize the products outside the ONO territory, including the US, Canada and the EU.

Polθ inhibitor opportunity

DNA Polymerase θ (Polθ) is a unique, multifunctional DNA polymerase essential to repairing DNA breaks, especially in homologous recombination deficient (HRD) cells. HRD, including deficiency in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, is a clinically important feature across a variety of important tumor types, including breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancers. Polθ gene expression is low in normal cells but elevated across a broad range of tumor types, including those with HRD. Currently, HRD tumors may be treated with Poly(ADP-ribose) Polymerase (PARP) inhibitors, which represent a rapidly growing, multi-billion dollar global market. A significant fraction of patients does not initially respond to PARP inhibitor treatment, and the vast majority of treated patients eventually develop PARP inhibitor resistance. A Polθ inhibitor has potential as both a mono-therapy across multiple tumor types and in combination with PARP inhibitors, where its distinct mechanism of action may help address both forms of PARP resistance. Additional clinical populations may also be attractive for combination treatment with a Polθ inhibitor, including possible combinations with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and Immuno-Oncology agents.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is pioneering synthetic lethality to develop novel therapeutics that target specific vulnerabilities of tumors in clearly defined patient populations. The company’s initial focus is on novel targeted therapies in cancer types harboring defective DNA-damage response (DDR)- or genome instability-related functions. Repare’s SNIPRx™ platform combines a proprietary, high throughput, CRISPR‐enabled gene editing target discovery technology with high‐resolution protein crystallography, computational biology, medicinal chemistry and clinical informatics to rapidly generate small molecules for clinical investigation. The company is backed by leading global healthcare investors including Versant Ventures and MPM Capital. For additional information, please visit www.reparerx.com.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. The company focuses primarily on oncology and diabetes as major fields. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.ono.co.jp/eng/index.html.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aWUXI APPTEC : expects 70-86% increase in year net
AQ
12:18aBAWANG INTERNATIONAL : Int'l sees year net turn to red
AQ
12:17aApple admits high prices are a factor for flagging sales
AQ
12:16aOLEG DERIPASKA : Former Rusal Chair 'Astonished' U.S. Pushed Him Out
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aHit by sanctions, Asia's Iran crude oil imports drop to three-year low in 2018
RE
12:14aSouth Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy eyes stake in rival Daewoo - source
RE
12:05aPRESS RELEASE : Pleasing 2018 business year
TE
12:05aGM halts operations at 11 Michigan plants after utility's urgent appeal
RE
12:03aSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
3TESLA : TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
4Oil rises as Saudi Arabia cuts supply to U.S., Venezuela struggles to keep up exports
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Cola-Cola completes acquisition of Chi Ltd
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.