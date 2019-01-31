Repare Therapeutics Announces a Strategic Partnership Agreement With ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Repare's Polθ Inhibitor Program in Japan and Selected Territories in Asia

Repare Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held precision oncology company
pioneering synthetic lethality to develop novel therapeutics that target
specific vulnerabilities of tumors in clearly defined patient
populations, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive
strategic research, development and commercialization partnership with
ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for Repare’s small molecule Polθ inhibitor
program in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and ASEAN
countries, excluding mainland China. Repare retains all rights to
develop and commercialize the products outside the ONO territory,
including the US, Canada and EU.
“We’re excited to have ONO as a discovery and development partner,” said
Lloyd M. Segal, President and CEO of Repare. “This relationship will
support our drive to and through the clinic in this important new area
of precision oncology therapeutic development.”
“ONO identified Repare Therapeutics as the partner of choice for
bringing in a potential first-in-class and best-in-class Polθ inhibitor
to our portfolio,” said Gyo Sagara, President, Representative Director
and CEO of ONO. “We are excited to work with Repare for the benefit of
cancer patients.”
Under the terms of the agreement, ONO will provide an up-front payment
and research service payments potentially totaling US $15M, plus
additional cost-sharing through IND. Beyond IND, significant clinical,
regulatory and commercial milestones are also included in the agreement,
with a potential total of US $160M. ONO will also pay to Repare high
single-digit to low double-digit tiered royalties based on net sales of
the products. Repare retains all rights to develop and commercialize the
products outside the ONO territory, including the US, Canada and the EU.
Polθ inhibitor opportunity
DNA Polymerase θ (Polθ) is a unique, multifunctional DNA polymerase
essential to repairing DNA breaks, especially in homologous
recombination deficient (HRD) cells. HRD, including deficiency in the
BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, is a clinically important feature across a
variety of important tumor types, including breast, ovarian, prostate
and pancreatic cancers. Polθ gene expression is low in normal cells but
elevated across a broad range of tumor types, including those with HRD.
Currently, HRD tumors may be treated with Poly(ADP-ribose) Polymerase
(PARP) inhibitors, which represent a rapidly growing, multi-billion
dollar global market. A significant fraction of patients does not
initially respond to PARP inhibitor treatment, and the vast majority of
treated patients eventually develop PARP inhibitor resistance. A Polθ
inhibitor has potential as both a mono-therapy across multiple tumor
types and in combination with PARP inhibitors, where its distinct
mechanism of action may help address both forms of PARP
resistance. Additional clinical populations may also be attractive for
combination treatment with a Polθ inhibitor, including possible
combinations with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and Immuno-Oncology agents.
About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.
Repare Therapeutics is pioneering synthetic lethality to develop novel
therapeutics that target specific vulnerabilities of tumors in clearly
defined patient populations. The company’s initial focus is on novel
targeted therapies in cancer types harboring defective DNA-damage
response (DDR)- or genome instability-related functions. Repare’s
SNIPRx™ platform combines a proprietary, high throughput, CRISPR‐enabled
gene editing target discovery technology with high‐resolution protein
crystallography, computational biology, medicinal chemistry and clinical
informatics to rapidly generate small molecules for clinical
investigation. The company is backed by leading global healthcare
investors including Versant Ventures and MPM Capital. For additional
information, please visit www.reparerx.com.
About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is an
R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative
medicines in specific areas. The company focuses primarily on oncology
and diabetes as major fields. For more information, please visit the
company's website at http://www.ono.co.jp/eng/index.html.
