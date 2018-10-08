Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Replace - Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 02:18am CEST

SGX:BTOU

0.790

-0.010

(-1.2%)

Replace - Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

BackOct 08, 2018

Issuer
Issuer/ Manager MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 8, 2018 8:11
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Change of Registered Office Address
Announcement Reference SG181008OTHR5HM4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Effective Date and Time of the event 08/10/2018 09:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address
Address - Existing 51 Bras Basah Road, #11-00, Manulife Centre, Singapore 189554
Address - New 8 Cross Street, #16-03, Manulife Tower, Singapore 048424

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 79,037 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 00:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10/07OROCOBRE : Director Retirement ORE ASX Release_Orocobre Director Steps Down_Final.pdf
PU
10/07DIAMOND BANK : Trust Is Crucial In e-Payment, Says Diamond Bank CEO
AQ
10/07NSE : 10 Stockbroking Firms Trade N1.4trn Shares In Nine Months
AQ
10/07AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Bags Global Insurance Brand For The 10th Consecutive Year
AQ
10/07HARVEY NORMAN : live on LivePerson Apple Business Chat
PU
10/07CARDNO : Kenneth A. Mundt, MS, PhD, epidemiology expert, joins Cardno Chemrisk’s Boston office
PU
10/07NISSAN MOTOR : 19-year-old dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-27 in Lubbock
AQ
10/07SAP : In Mind Cloud Joins SAP Partner Managed Cloud Program to Provide Turnkey Sales Solutions to Manufacturing Industries
AQ
10/07DECMIL : Award of ~$277M EPC Contract for Sunraysia Project
PU
10/07MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Labs Corporate Update
AW
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management..
2INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB : INVUO TECHNOLOGIES : says to file for bankruptcy
3KKR & CO INC : KKR : Australia's MYOB Group announces A$1.75 billion buyout offer from KKR
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Why are investment banks nervous about Australia's cartel case?
5Oil prices fall as U.S. may grant some waivers on Iran crude sanctions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.