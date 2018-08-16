|
Replace - Court Meeting :: Voluntary
08/16/2018 | 06:11am CEST
|
Announcement Title
|
Court Meeting
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 16, 2018 12:03
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180807CMETQ3J6
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Ang Poh Seong
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager and Trustee-Manager
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Please refer to the attachments.
|
Event Dates
|
Meeting Date and Time
|
31/08/2018 16:00:00
|
Response Deadline Date
|
29/08/2018 16:00:00
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 183,320 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 7,360,216 bytes)
-
Attachment 5 (Size: 132,355 bytes)
-
Attachment 4 (Size: 423,151 bytes)
-
Attachment 3 (Size: 1,464,167 bytes)
Disclaimer
Viva Industrial Trust published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 04:10:01 UTC
|
|