Replace - Court Meeting :: Voluntary

08/16/2018 | 06:11am CEST
Announcement Title Court Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 16, 2018 12:03
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG180807CMETQ3J6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ang Poh Seong
Designation Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager and Trustee-Manager
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachments.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 31/08/2018 16:00:00
Response Deadline Date 29/08/2018 16:00:00

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 183,320 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 7,360,216 bytes)
  3. Attachment 5 (Size: 132,355 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 423,151 bytes)
  5. Attachment 3 (Size: 1,464,167 bytes)

Disclaimer

Viva Industrial Trust published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 04:10:01 UTC
