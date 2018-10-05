Log in
Replace - Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

10/05/2018 | 06:58am CEST
Announcement Title Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 5, 2018 12:48
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG180910RHDIWCE2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Ngai
Designation Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Event Status Pending Record Date Processing
Underwritten Yes
Shareholders' Approval Required? Yes
Shareholders' Approval Obtained Yes
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility No
1. OUECT Proposed Acquisition and Rights Issue.pdf
2. Press Release.pdf
3. Presentation.pdf
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached the following announcements: 1. Proposed Acquisition and Rights Issue 2. Press Release 3. Presentation Slides
Dates
Record Date and Time 04/10/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date 02/10/2018
Rights Details
Rights Security ISIN SGXN32902946
Rights Security Name OUE COMMERCIAL REIT R
Security Not Found? No
Renounceable Yes
Trading Period From 09/10/2018
Trading Period To 17/10/2018
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying 100
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security 83
Offer Information Statement
Offer Information Statement Lodged? Yes
Lodgement and Despatch of OIS.pdf
OIS dated 5 October 2018.pdf
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights) SGD 0.456
Exercise Period 09/10/2018 TO 23/10/2018
Disbursed Security
ISIN Name Security Type Distribution Ratio- Rights Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type Narrative Text
  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 578,938 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 3,617,888 bytes)
  3. Attachment 6 (Size: 4,667,360 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 26,859 bytes)
  5. Attachment 5 (Size: 287,307 bytes)
  6. Attachment 3 (Size: 3,209,335 bytes)

OUE Commercial Reit published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:57:01 UTC
