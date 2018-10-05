Replace - Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

|
Announcement Title
Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 5, 2018 12:48
Status
Replace
Corporate Action Reference
SG180910RHDIWCE2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ng Ngai
Designation
Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Event Status
Pending Record Date Processing
Underwritten
Yes
Shareholders' Approval Required?
Yes
Shareholders' Approval Obtained
Yes
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility
No
1. OUECT Proposed Acquisition and Rights Issue.pdf
2. Press Release.pdf
3. Presentation.pdf
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please see attached the following announcements: 1. Proposed Acquisition and Rights Issue 2. Press Release 3. Presentation Slides
Dates
Record Date and Time
04/10/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date
02/10/2018
Rights Details
Rights Security ISIN
SGXN32902946
Rights Security Name
OUE COMMERCIAL REIT R
Security Not Found?
No
Renounceable
Yes
Trading Period From
09/10/2018
Trading Period To
17/10/2018
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying
100
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security
83
Offer Information Statement
Offer Information Statement Lodged?
Yes
Lodgement and Despatch of OIS.pdf
OIS dated 5 October 2018.pdf
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights)
SGD 0.456
Exercise Period
09/10/2018 TO 23/10/2018
Disbursed Security
ISIN
Name
Security Type
Distribution Ratio- Rights
Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Allow Over Subscription
Yes