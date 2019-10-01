Log in
Replace - Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

10/01/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

BackOct 02, 2019

Announcement Title Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2019 7:30
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG190920RHDIGOO1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Event Status Pending AIP/ LQN Announcement
Underwritten Yes
Shareholders' Approval Required? No
Shareholders' Approval Obtained No
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility No
MUST Acquisition of 400 Capitol - Launch of EFR.pdf
MUST Acquisition of 400 Capitol - Notice of BCD.pdf
MUST Acquisition of 400 Capitol - Close of Placement.pdf
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Preferential Offering opens today, 2 October 2019 at 9.00 a.m. and the Instruction Booklet and ARE will be despatched to Eligible Unitholders today. Please refer to the separate announcement made earlier today for further details.
Dates
Record Date and Time 27/09/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 26/09/2019
Rights Details
Rights Security ISIN SG1CI1000004
Rights Security Name MANULIFE US REIT
Security Not Found? No
Renounceable No
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying 1,000
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security 52
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights) USD 0.86
Exercise Period 02/10/2019 TO 10/10/2019
Disbursed Security
ISIN Name Security Type Distribution Ratio- Rights Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Allow Over Subscription Yes

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 144,846 bytes)
  2. Attachment 3 (Size: 54,122 bytes)
  3. Attachment 2 (Size: 38,169 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 00:12:07 UTC
