Replace - Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Intermediate Securities Distribution

Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2019 7:30

Status Replace

Corporate Action Reference SG190920RHDIGOO1

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Event Status Pending AIP/ LQN Announcement

Underwritten Yes

Shareholders' Approval Required? No

Shareholders' Approval Obtained No

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Foreign Shareholder Eligibility No

MUST Acquisition of 400 Capitol - Launch of EFR.pdf MUST Acquisition of 400 Capitol - Notice of BCD.pdf MUST Acquisition of 400 Capitol - Close of Placement.pdf

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text The Preferential Offering opens today, 2 October 2019 at 9.00 a.m. and the Instruction Booklet and ARE will be despatched to Eligible Unitholders today. Please refer to the separate announcement made earlier today for further details.

Dates

Record Date and Time 27/09/2019 17:00:00

Ex Date 26/09/2019

Rights Details

Rights Security ISIN SG1CI1000004

Rights Security Name MANULIFE US REIT

Security Not Found? No

Renounceable No

Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying 1,000

Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security 52

Option Exercise

Issue Price (Per Rights) USD 0.86

Exercise Period 02/10/2019 TO 10/10/2019

Disbursed Security

ISIN Name Security Type Distribution Ratio- Rights Distribution Ratio- Disbursed

Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Renounceable Conditions

Narrative Type Narrative Text