Replace - Placements :: Issue And Listing Of 91,325,000 New Units Pursuant To The Private Placement

09/29/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

Replace - Placements :: Issue And Listing Of 91,325,000 New Units Pursuant To The Private Placement

Announcement Title Placements
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 30, 2019 7:30
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Issue and Listing of 91,325,000 New Units Pursuant to the Private Placement
Announcement Reference SG190919OTHRBXJL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.
Additional Details
Capital Amount-Old USD 1,251,293,740
Capital Amount-New USD 1,331,294,440
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares 1,401,067,898
New Shares Issued 91,325,000
Offer Price USD 0.876

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 144,846 bytes)
  2. Attachment 3 (Size: 32,614 bytes)
  3. Attachment 2 (Size: 54,122 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 00:22:07 UTC
