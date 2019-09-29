Replace - Placements :: Issue And Listing Of 91,325,000 New Units Pursuant To The Private Placement
|
Announcement Title
|
Placements
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Sep 30, 2019 7:30
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Issue and Listing of 91,325,000 New Units Pursuant to the Private Placement
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190919OTHRBXJL
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jill Smith
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attached.
|
Additional Details
|
Capital Amount-Old
|
USD 1,251,293,740
|
Capital Amount-New
|
USD 1,331,294,440
|
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares
|
1,401,067,898
|
New Shares Issued
|
91,325,000
|
Offer Price
|
USD 0.876
