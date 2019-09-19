Replace - Placements :: Results Of Private Placement And Pricing Of New Units - Private Placement And Preferential Offering
BackSep 20, 2019
|
Announcement Title
|
Placements
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Sep 20, 2019 7:03
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Results of Private Placement and Pricing of New Units - Private Placement and Preferential Offering
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190919OTHRBXJL
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jill Smith
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attached.
|
Additional Details
|
Capital Amount-Old
|
USD 1,273,430,612
|
Capital Amount-New
|
USD 1,353,431,312
|
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares
|
1,401,067,898
|
New Shares Issued
|
91,325,000
|
Offer Price
|
USD 0.876
Attachments
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 54,122 bytes)
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 144,846 bytes)
Disclaimer
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:16:04 UTC