Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Replace - Placements :: Results Of Private Placement And Pricing Of New Units - Private Placement And Preferential Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

Replace - Placements :: Results Of Private Placement And Pricing Of New Units - Private Placement And Preferential Offering

BackSep 20, 2019

Announcement Title Placements
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 20, 2019 7:03
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Results of Private Placement and Pricing of New Units - Private Placement and Preferential Offering
Announcement Reference SG190919OTHRBXJL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.
Additional Details
Capital Amount-Old USD 1,273,430,612
Capital Amount-New USD 1,353,431,312
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares 1,401,067,898
New Shares Issued 91,325,000
Offer Price USD 0.876

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 54,122 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 144,846 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:35pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:34pPG&E : Bondholders Ally With Wildfire Victims to Propose New Bankruptcy Exit Plan --2nd Update
DJ
08:31pICAR ASIA : Morgans rates ICQ as Add
AQ
08:30pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Amex Exploration's Victor Cantore Discusses Recent High Grade Drill Results at the Perron Gold Property in Quebec, Canada.
AW
08:27pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Amex Exploration's Victor Cantore (VAN:AMX) Discusses Recent High Grade Drill Results at the Perron Gold Property in Quebec, Canada.
AQ
08:26pUDACITY : Enterprise Business Continues to Achieve Record Growth in 2019
BU
08:25pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:22pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Controlling Shareholder's Subsidiary through Public Bidding
PU
08:22pPAYS Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Paysign (PAYS) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud
PR
08:21pU.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
2U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
3DJI : EXPLAINER: U.S.-China trade talks - where they are and what's at stake
4Trump adviser says U.S. president ready to escalate trade war if no deal agreed soon - SCMP
5U.S. stock exchange competition to heat up in 2020 with new entrants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group