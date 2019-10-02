Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Replacement: Result of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:18am EDT

1 October 2019

Supermarket Income REIT plc

('Supermarket' or the 'Company')

LEI: 213800FOINJKAM7L537

GENERAL TEXT AMENDMENT

The following amendments have been made to the 'Results of General Meeting' announcement released on 1 October 2019 at 16:54 under RNS No 4107O.

The total votes validly cast figures were incorrect and have been updated as reflected below.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

Result of General Meeting

Supermarket Income REIT plc, announces that at the Company's General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands and the results of the proxy votes received are set out below.

Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and resolution 2 was proposed as a special resolution.

Resolution

Votes For*

%

Votes Against

%

Total votes validly cast

Total votes cast as % of issued share capital

Vote Withheld **

1

Authorise the allotment of new ordinary shares

152,148,505

98.38

2,504,878

1.62

154,653,383

64.48

0

2

Disapply pre-emption rights for issue of new ordinary shares

152,101,387

98.35

2,553,796

1.65

154,655,183

64.48

0

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Every shareholder has one vote for every Ordinary Share held. As at 1 October 2019, the share capital of the Company consisted of 239,833,219 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

For further information, please contact:

Atrato Capital Limited +44 (0)20 3790 8087

Ben Green

Steve Windsor

Steven Noble

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Young

Neil Winward

Tom Yeadon

Tavistock +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey

James Whitmore

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Supermarket Income REIT plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. SUPR acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management. Atrato Capital is the Company's Investment Adviser.

Further information is available on the Company's website www.supermarketincomereit.com

Disclaimer

Supermarket Income REIT plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 08:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aFACC : secures three-digit million order from Bombardier
PU
09:37aWE LOVE TO SUSTAIN : ProSiebenSat.1 Launches Sustainable Media Model as the First Partner of the Media4Planet Initiative
PU
09:36aFLIR : Introduces Raymarine DockSense Alert; DockSense Alert Enables Any Boat Owner to Benefit from Intelligent Docking Technology
AQ
09:35aGK SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:34aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : ends mobile phone production in China
RE
09:34aCGI : U.K. Competition Regulator Clears CGI Group's Acquisition of SciSys Group
DJ
09:29aSWEDBANK : Equileap ranks Swedbank as top three of most gender equated companies in Sweden
AQ
09:28aOIL SHIPPING RATES FROM U.S. TO ASIA HIT THREE-YEAR HIGH, QUIETING NOVEMBER TRADE : sources
RE
09:28aSIEMENS : signs contract for turnkey construction of industrial power plant in Tatarstan
PU
09:28aHING MING : 02/10/2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2019 (Chinese)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2Surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group