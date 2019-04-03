Replay Acquisition Corp. : Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

Replay Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced
its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The
units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”)
and trade under the ticker symbol “RPLA.U” beginning April 4, 2019. Each
unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one warrant. Each
whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share
at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable.
Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the
ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under
the symbols “RPLA” and “RPLA WS,” respectively.
The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger,
amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase,
reorganization or similar business combination with one or more
businesses. The Company may pursue an initial business combination
target in any business, industry or geographical location, although the
Company intends to focus on target businesses in Argentina and/or Brazil.
Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running
managers and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. is acting as co-manager of the
offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to
purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public
offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When
available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse,
Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York,
NY 10010, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com
or from BofA Merrill Lynch, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43,
200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared
effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on
April 3, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell
or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of
these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public
offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can
be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the
terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering
will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the
Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the
Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the
Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are
available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005879/en/