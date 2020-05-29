News

The Executive Board has submitted its reply to questions from the Supervisory Council in connection with the appointment of a new CEO of NBIM, the Nomination Committee's guidelines and Norges Bank's ethical guidelines.

Norges Bank does not plan to comment further on the reply until after it has been considered by the Supervisory Council.

Reply to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank April 29, 2020 (not translated) (pdf)