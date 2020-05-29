Log in
Reply to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank

05/29/2020 | 06:21am EDT
News
Reply to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank

The Executive Board has submitted its reply to questions from the Supervisory Council in connection with the appointment of a new CEO of NBIM, the Nomination Committee's guidelines and Norges Bank's ethical guidelines.

Norges Bank does not plan to comment further on the reply until after it has been considered by the Supervisory Council.

Reply to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank April 29, 2020 (not translated) (pdf)

Disclaimer

Norges Bank published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:20:01 UTC
