Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Report: Coronavirus Having Catastrophic Impact on Travel Businesses and Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:32pm EDT

A new analysis released Tuesday by the U.S. Travel Association projects that decreased travel due to coronavirus will inflict an $809 billion total hit on the U.S. economy and eliminate 4.6 million travel-related American jobs this year.

The dire impact numbers, prepared for the U.S. Travel Association by Tourism Economics, were presented by U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow at a Tuesday White House meeting with President Trump, Vice President Pence, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and other travel leaders.

'The health crisis has rightly occupied the public's and government's attention, but a resulting catastrophe for employers and employees is already here and going to get worse,' Dow said Tuesday. 'Travel-related businesses employ 15.8 million Americans, and if they can't afford to keep their lights on, they can't afford to keep paying their employees. Without aggressive and immediate disaster relief steps, the recovery phase is going to be much longer and more difficult, and the lower rungs of the economic ladder are going to feel the worst of it.'

Dow noted that 83% of travel employers are small businesses.

Other notable findings in the travel impact analysis:

  • Total spending on travel in the U.S.- transportation, lodging, retail, attractions and restaurants-is projected to plunge by $355 billion for the year, or 31%. That is more than six times the impact of 9/11.
  • The estimated losses by the travel industry alone are severe enough to push the U.S. into a protracted recession-expected to last at least three quarters, with Q2 2020 being the low point.
  • The projected 4.6 million travel-related jobs lost would, by themselves, nearly double the U.S. unemployment rate (3.5% to 6.3%).

'This situation is completely without precedent,' Dow said. 'For the sake of the economy's long-term health, employers and employees need relief now from this disaster that was created by circumstances completely out of their control.'

At the Tuesday White House meeting, Dow urged the administration to consider $150 billion in overall relief for the broader travel sector. Among the suggested mechanisms:

  • Establish a Travel Workforce Stabilization Fund
  • Provide an Emergency Liquidity Facility for travel businesses
  • Optimize and modify SBA loan programs to support small businesses and their employees.

Click here to read the full economic impact report.

Disclaimer

U.S. Travel Association published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 01:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : releases new Building Approvals Story Map (Media Release)
PU
10:42pTYSON FOODS : rsquo; Role in Meeting the Current Retail Demand for Chicken, Beef and Pork
PU
10:42pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 17, 2020 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.
PU
10:38pFed to Relaunch Primary Dealer Credit Facility -- Update
DJ
10:32pWall Street's funding markets exhale after Fed moves to boost short-term liquidity
RE
10:27pGovernments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts
RE
10:17pGovernments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts
RE
10:10pMalaysia starts two-week isolation to rein in coronavirus
RE
10:10pFederal Reserve to Launch Commercial Paper Funding Facility Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:59pMalaysia palm plantations forced to shut for two weeks during virus curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown
5As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group