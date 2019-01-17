Report: Developing Opportunities within Enterprise Products Partners, Antero Midstream Partners LP, Integrated Device Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, GAIN Capital, and United Technologies — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI), Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL), GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP), and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI), Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL), GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP), and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 15th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. (EPD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enterprise Products Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Enterprise Products Partners reported revenue of $9,585.90MM vs $6,886.90MM (up 39.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.28 (up 114.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Enterprise Products Partners reported revenue of $29,241.50MM vs $23,022.30MM (up 27.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.30 vs $1.20 (up 8.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.92 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (AM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Antero Midstream Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Antero Midstream Partners LP reported revenue of $266.21MM vs $193.63MM (up 37.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.33 (up 33.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Antero Midstream Partners LP reported revenue of $772.50MM vs $590.21MM (up 30.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.28 vs $1.24 (up 3.23%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.93 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. (IDTI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Integrated Device Technology's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Integrated Device Technology reported revenue of $235.48MM vs $204.40MM (up 15.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.14 (up 92.86%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Integrated Device Technology reported revenue of $842.76MM vs $728.24MM (up 15.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs $0.83. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.80 and is expected to report on April 29th, 2019.

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL, INC. (COLL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Collegium Pharmaceutical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Collegium Pharmaceutical reported revenue of $70.18MM vs $11.95MM (up 487.25%) and basic earnings per share -$0.50 vs -$0.45. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Collegium Pharmaceutical reported revenue of $28.48MM vs $1.71MM (up 1,564.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.47 vs -$3.88. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.30 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (GCAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

GAIN Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, GAIN Capital reported interest income of $3.31MM vs $1.62MM (up 103.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.27 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, GAIN Capital reported interest income of $5.83MM vs $1.67MM (up 249.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs $0.67. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.69 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (UTX) REPORT OVERVIEW

United Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, United Technologies reported revenue of $16,510.00MM vs $15,062.00MM (up 9.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.56 vs $1.69 (down 7.69%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, United Technologies reported revenue of $59,837.00MM vs $57,244.00MM (up 4.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.76 vs $6.18 (down 6.80%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Based on 8 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.71 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

