Report: Developing Opportunities within Micron Technology, Endologix, Group 1 Automotive, Dana, MACOM Technology Solutions, and Fred's — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019

02/07/2019 | 08:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI), and Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

MU DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=MU
ELGX DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=ELGX
GPI DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=GPI
DAN DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=DAN
MTSI DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=MTSI
FRED DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=FRED

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Capital Review, available for free download at the links above, examine Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI), and Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 5th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. (MU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Micron Technology's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Micron Technology reported revenue of $7,913.00MM vs $6,803.00MM (up 16.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.91 vs $2.36 (up 23.31%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Micron Technology reported revenue of $30,391.00MM vs $20,322.00MM (up 49.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $12.27 vs $4.67 (up 162.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.35 and is expected to report on September 19th, 2019.

To read the full Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=MU

-----------------------------------------

ENDOLOGIX, INC. (ELGX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Endologix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Endologix reported revenue of $34.76MM vs $45.99MM (down 24.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Endologix reported revenue of $181.16MM vs $192.93MM (down 6.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.80 vs -$1.91. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.60 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=ELGX

-----------------------------------------

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (GPI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Group 1 Automotive's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Group 1 Automotive reported revenue of $2,889.06MM vs $3,012.29MM (down 4.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.74 vs $1.43 (up 21.68%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Group 1 Automotive reported revenue of $11,123.72MM vs $10,887.61MM (up 2.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $10.08 vs $6.67 (up 51.12%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.70. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.23 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

To read the full Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=GPI

-----------------------------------------

DANA INCORPORATED (DAN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dana's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Dana reported revenue of $1,978.00MM vs $1,831.00MM (up 8.03%) and basic earnings per share $0.66 vs $0.47 (up 40.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Dana reported revenue of $7,209.00MM vs $5,826.00MM (up 23.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $4.38 (down 83.56%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.21 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

To read the full Dana Incorporated (DAN) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=DAN

-----------------------------------------

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. (MTSI) REPORT OVERVIEW

MACOM Technology Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, MACOM Technology Solutions reported revenue of $151.19MM vs $166.38MM (down 9.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.20. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, MACOM Technology Solutions reported revenue of $570.40MM vs $698.77MM (down 18.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.16 vs -$2.79. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.95 and is expected to report on November 12th, 2019.

To read the full MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=MTSI

-----------------------------------------

FRED'S, INC. (FRED) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fred's' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Fred's reported revenue of $306.41MM vs $324.33MM (down 5.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.74 vs -$1.39. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Fred's reported revenue of $1,805.41MM vs $1,886.24MM (down 4.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.02 vs -$1.80. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 3rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019.

To read the full Fred's, Inc. (FRED) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=FRED

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT CAPITAL REVIEW

Capital Review is a nationally recognized publisher of financial analysis, research reports, and exclusive market reporting. Institutional investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers rely on Capital Review to quantify public company valuations, discover opportunity across asset classes, stay informed about market-moving events, and read exclusive analysis of important material developments. With 14 offices worldwide, Capital Review staffs and manages certified and registered financial professionals, including Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified individuals with current and valid CRD® number designations, to enable continuous coverage of topics relevant to its regular active reader base.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Capital Review's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Capital Review's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Capital Review have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Capital Review's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (410) 280-7496, or by E-mail at compliance@Capital-Review.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Capital Review, Capital Review members, and/or Capital Review affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Capital Review makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Capital Review has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Capital Review is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:
Nicole Garrens, Media Department
Office: +1 (410) 280-7496
E-mail: media@Capital-Review.com

© 2019 Capital Review. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Capital-Review.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
