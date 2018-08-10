Report: Developing Opportunities within Select Medical, Extreme Networks, Matador Resources, Owens-Illinois, Regions Financial, and E*TRADE Financial — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM), Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM), Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 8th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Select Medical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Select Medical reported revenue of $1,296.21MM vs $1,102.47MM (up 17.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.32 (up 9.37%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Select Medical reported revenue of $4,443.60MM vs $4,286.02MM (up 3.68%) and basic earnings per share $1.33 vs $0.88 (up 51.14%). Select Medical is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.26 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Extreme Networks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Extreme Networks reported revenue of $262.00MM vs $149.20MM (up 75.61%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Extreme Networks reported revenue of $598.12MM vs $528.39MM (up 13.20%) and basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.31. Extreme Networks is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

-----------------------------------------

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Matador Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Matador Resources reported revenue of $211.37MM vs $129.61MM (up 63.08%) and basic earnings per share $0.53 vs $0.28 (up 89.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Matador Resources reported revenue of $544.28MM vs $264.42MM (up 105.84%) and basic earnings per share $1.23 vs -$1.07. Matador Resources is expected to report earnings on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.69 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Owens-Illinois' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Owens-Illinois reported revenue of $1,772.00MM vs $1,751.00MM (up 1.20%) and basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.86 (down 63.95%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Owens-Illinois reported revenue of $6,869.00MM vs $6,702.00MM (up 2.49%) and basic earnings per share $1.11 vs $1.29 (down 13.95%). Owens-Illinois is expected to report earnings on October 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.98 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Regions Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Regions Financial reported interest income of $1,047.00MM vs $966.00MM (up 8.39%) and basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.24 (up 45.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Regions Financial reported interest income of $3,988.00MM vs $3,814.00MM (up 4.56%) and basic earnings per share $1.01 vs $0.87 (up 16.09%). Regions Financial is expected to report earnings on October 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.58 and is expected to report on January 18th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) REPORT OVERVIEW

E*TRADE Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, E*TRADE Financial reported interest income of $489.00MM vs $378.00MM (up 29.37%) and basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.70 (up 35.71%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, E*TRADE Financial reported interest income of $1,571.00MM vs $1,233.00MM (up 27.41%) and basic earnings per share $2.16 vs $1.99 (up 8.54%). E*TRADE Financial is expected to report earnings on October 18th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.01 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

