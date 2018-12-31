Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ascena Retail Group, OrthoPediatrics, Star Bulk Carriers, Leidos, and ADOMANI — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA), OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), and ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



-----------------------------------------

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported revenue of $5,691.00MM vs $5,254.00MM (up 8.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.16 vs $0.52 (up 123.08%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported revenue of $20,776.00MM vs $19,427.00MM (up 6.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.61 vs $2.67 (down 77.15%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.14 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (ASNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ascena Retail Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Ascena Retail Group reported revenue of $1,591.80MM vs $1,589.70MM (up 0.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.03 vs $0.03 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Ascena Retail Group reported revenue of $6,578.30MM vs $6,649.80MM (down 1.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$5.48. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on September 23rd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP. (KIDS) REPORT OVERVIEW

OrthoPediatrics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, OrthoPediatrics reported revenue of $15.82MM vs $12.38MM (up 27.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$1.70. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, OrthoPediatrics reported revenue of $45.62MM vs $37.30MM (up 22.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.86 vs -$7.14. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$3.93. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.44 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. (SBLK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Star Bulk Carriers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Star Bulk Carriers reported revenue of $121.06MM vs $64.87MM (up 86.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.15 vs -$0.26. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Star Bulk Carriers reported revenue of $331.98MM vs $222.11MM (up 49.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.16 vs -$3.24. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.55 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. (LDOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Leidos' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Leidos reported revenue of $2,575.00MM vs $2,503.00MM (up 2.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.97 vs $0.54 (up 79.63%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Leidos reported revenue of $10,170.00MM vs $7,043.00MM (up 44.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.41 vs $2.39 (up 0.84%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.71 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ADOMANI, INC. (ADOM) REPORT OVERVIEW

ADOMANI's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ADOMANI reported revenue of $0.43MM vs $0.07MM (up 525.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.33 vs -$0.16. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.09 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

