Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Chesapeake Energy, Cenovus Energy, Sunrun, Axcelis Technologies, Advanced Disposal Services, and Cars — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), and Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

CHK DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CHK

CVE DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CVE

RUN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RUN

ACLS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ACLS

ADSW DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ADSW

CARS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CARS

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), and Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION (CHK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chesapeake Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Chesapeake Energy reported revenue of $2,255.00MM vs $2,281.00MM (down 1.14%) and basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs $0.52. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chesapeake Energy reported revenue of $9,496.00MM vs $7,872.00MM (up 20.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.90 vs -$6.43. Chesapeake Energy is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.83 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CHK

-----------------------------------------

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (CVE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cenovus Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cenovus Energy reported revenue of $4,519.80MM vs $3,002.32MM (up 50.54%) and basic earnings per share -$0.26 vs $1.76. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cenovus Energy reported revenue of $13,146.97MM vs $9,163.60MM (up 43.47%) and basic earnings per share $2.35 vs -$0.49. Cenovus Energy is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.87 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CVE

-----------------------------------------

SUNRUN INC. (RUN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sunrun's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sunrun reported revenue of $170.54MM vs $130.62MM (up 30.56%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.17 (down 58.82%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sunrun reported revenue of $529.70MM vs $453.90MM (up 16.70%) and basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $0.90 (up 31.11%). Sunrun is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.23 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

To read the full Sunrun Inc. (RUN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RUN

-----------------------------------------

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ACLS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Axcelis Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Axcelis Technologies reported revenue of $119.33MM vs $102.79MM (up 16.09%) and basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.46 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Axcelis Technologies reported revenue of $410.56MM vs $266.98MM (up 53.78%) and basic earnings per share $4.11 vs $0.38 (up 981.58%). Axcelis Technologies is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.85 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ACLS

-----------------------------------------

ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES INC. (ADSW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Advanced Disposal Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Advanced Disposal Services reported revenue of $398.10MM vs $383.10MM (up 3.92%) and basic earnings per share $0.11 vs -$0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Advanced Disposal Services reported revenue of $1,507.60MM vs $1,404.60MM (up 7.33%) and basic earnings per share $0.43 vs -$0.44. Advanced Disposal Services is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.72 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ADSW

-----------------------------------------

CARS.COM INC. (CARS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cars' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cars reported revenue of $168.51MM vs $156.62MM (up 7.59%) and basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.35 (down 48.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cars reported revenue of $626.26MM vs $633.11MM (down 1.08%) and basic earnings per share $3.13 vs $2.46 (up 27.24%). Cars is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.39 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

To read the full Cars.com Inc. (CARS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CARS

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.