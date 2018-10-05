Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cinemark, Spire, New Media Investment Group, Acadia Realty Trust, Energy Transfer Equity, and Allegion — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK), Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR), New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM), Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE), and Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK), Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR), New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM), Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE), and Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 3rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC (CNK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cinemark's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cinemark reported revenue of $889.05MM vs $751.20MM (up 18.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.44 (up 59.09%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cinemark reported revenue of $2,991.55MM vs $2,918.77MM (up 2.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.26 vs $2.19 (up 3.20%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.21 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

SPIRE INC. (SR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Spire's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Spire reported revenue of $350.60MM vs $323.50MM (up 8.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.45 (up 15.56%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Spire reported revenue of $1,740.70MM vs $1,537.30MM (up 13.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.44 vs $3.26 (up 5.52%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.68 and is expected to report on November 21st, 2018.

NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. (NEWM) REPORT OVERVIEW

New Media Investment Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, New Media Investment Group reported revenue of $388.80MM vs $322.87MM (up 20.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.20 vs -$0.41. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, New Media Investment Group reported revenue of $1,342.00MM vs $1,255.36MM (up 6.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs $0.70. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.79 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

ACADIA REALTY TRUST (AKR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Acadia Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Acadia Realty Trust reported revenue of $63.57MM vs $59.50MM (up 6.83%) and basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.14 (down 35.71%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Acadia Realty Trust reported revenue of $250.26MM vs $189.94MM (up 31.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.94 (down 22.34%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.46 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY, L.P. (ETE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Energy Transfer Equity's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Energy Transfer Equity reported revenue of $14,118.00MM vs $9,427.00MM (up 49.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.19 (up 63.16%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Energy Transfer Equity reported revenue of $40,523.00MM vs $31,792.00MM (up 27.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.85 vs $0.94 (down 9.57%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.95 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

ALLEGION PLC (ALLE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Allegion's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Allegion reported revenue of $704.70MM vs $627.00MM (up 12.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.20 vs $1.11 (up 8.11%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Allegion reported revenue of $2,408.20MM vs $2,238.00MM (up 7.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.87 vs $2.39 (up 20.08%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.90 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

