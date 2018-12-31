Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cronos Group, Henry Schein, Argo Group International, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, China Automotive, and Moleculin Biotech — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO), Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS), and Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

CRON DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CRON

HSIC DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HSIC

ARGO DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ARGO

EIGR DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EIGR

CAAS DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CAAS

MBRX DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MBRX

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO), Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS), and Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 28th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CRONOS GROUP INC. (CRON) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cronos Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cronos Group reported revenue of $2.88MM vs $1.05MM (up 174.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs $0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cronos Group reported revenue of $3.15MM vs $0.42MM (up 652.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.05 and is expected to report on April 29th, 2019.

To read the full Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CRON

-----------------------------------------

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (HSIC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Henry Schein's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Henry Schein reported revenue of $3,279.68MM vs $3,161.08MM (up 3.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.80 vs $0.88 (down 9.09%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Henry Schein reported revenue of $12,461.54MM vs $11,571.67MM (up 7.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.59 vs $3.14 (down 17.52%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.41 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HSIC

-----------------------------------------

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. (ARGO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Argo Group International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Argo Group International reported revenue of $498.90MM vs $439.20MM (up 13.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.20 vs -$1.78. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Argo Group International reported revenue of $1,774.10MM vs $1,576.50MM (up 12.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.46 vs $4.23 (down 65.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.57. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.98 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ARGO

-----------------------------------------

EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (EIGR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.48 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

To read the full Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EIGR

-----------------------------------------

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC. (CAAS) REPORT OVERVIEW

China Automotive's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, China Automotive reported revenue of $112.08MM vs $118.37MM (down 5.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.16 (down 93.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, China Automotive reported revenue of $499.06MM vs $462.05MM (up 8.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.61 vs $0.70. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.62 and is expected to report on April 4th, 2019.

To read the full China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CAAS

-----------------------------------------

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (MBRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Moleculin Biotech's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.37 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2019.

To read the full Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MBRX

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.