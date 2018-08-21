Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Oaktree Specialty Lending, uniQure N.V, Mercury, Akebia Therapeutics, Mitel Networks, and Greenlight Capital Re — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY), Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL), and Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY), Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL), and Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 17th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Oaktree Specialty Lending's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Oaktree Specialty Lending reported revenue of $31.85MM vs $44.92MM (down 29.10%) and basic earnings per share $0.17 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Oaktree Specialty Lending reported revenue of $177.96MM vs $247.87MM (down 28.20%) and basic earnings per share -$1.39 vs -$0.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending is expected to report earnings on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.46 and is expected to report on December 5th, 2018.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) REPORT OVERVIEW

uniQure N.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, uniQure N.V reported revenue of $3.05MM vs $4.94MM (down 38.28%) and basic earnings per share -$0.57 vs -$0.83. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, uniQure N.V reported revenue of $13.11MM vs $25.10MM (down 47.78%) and basic earnings per share -$2.94 vs -$2.93. uniQure N.V is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.84 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mercury's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mercury reported revenue of $152.87MM vs $115.61MM (up 32.23%) and basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.20 (up 5.00%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mercury reported revenue of $493.18MM vs $408.59MM (up 20.70%) and basic earnings per share $0.88 vs $0.59 (up 49.15%). Mercury is expected to report earnings on October 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.64 and is expected to report on July 30th, 2019.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Akebia Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Akebia Therapeutics reported revenue of $48.79MM vs $28.52MM (up 71.08%) and basic earnings per share -$0.60 vs -$0.53. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Akebia Therapeutics reported revenue of $177.98MM vs $1.54MM (up 11,495.05%) and basic earnings per share -$1.77 vs -$3.60. Akebia Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.49. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.02 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

Mitel Networks Corporation (MITL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mitel Networks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mitel Networks reported revenue of $324.70MM vs $238.60MM (up 36.09%) and basic earnings per share $0.13 vs -$0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mitel Networks reported revenue of $1,059.10MM vs $987.60MM (up 7.24%) and basic earnings per share -$0.41 vs -$1.79. Mitel Networks is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.23.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Greenlight Capital Re's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Greenlight Capital Re reported revenue of $88.08MM vs $121.48MM (down 27.49%) and basic earnings per share -$1.01 vs -$0.96. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Greenlight Capital Re reported revenue of $645.68MM vs $588.37MM (up 9.74%) and basic earnings per share -$1.21 vs $1.20. Greenlight Capital Re is expected to report earnings on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.95 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

