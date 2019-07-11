Report: HCI Boosts Diagnostic Imaging Departments Conversions

JUPITER, Fla., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartCare Imaging, a leading provider of high-impact management solutions and diagnostic imaging services, has been selected by Healthcare Tech Outlook as Top 10 Medical Imaging Consulting/Services Companies in 2019! HCI CEO Robert Stilley believes expansion of needed services is crucial for patient care and hospital survival across America resulting in better patient outcomes and lower overall cost for the US healthcare system.

Healthier connected communities, reduced costs and a boost to your bottom line is what your clients get working with HeartCare Imaging. For more than 20 years, hospitals and physician groups have relied on HCI's expertise and operations to run seamless labs, add dramatic bottom-line results and consult on new programs within countless facilities.

Explore the possibilities at: www.heartcareimaging.com

Supporting Quotes:

"We pride ourselves in having the finest dedicated team, providing world-class care to patients and unmatched value to our partner-clients. HCI has seen dramatic growth aligned by the need for care and is continuing this endeavor by offering university-based board-certified specialists through telemedicine. Quality and strategic innovation is our mission," states Robert Stilley.

"With service providers for medical imaging filling up to the brim in the industry, choosing the right partner is like finding a needle in the haystack for decision-makers globally. Mitigating this malady, our distinguished selection panel, comprising CEOs, CIOs, industry analysts, and Healthcare Tech Outlook's editorial board narrowed the Top 10 Medical Imaging Consulting/Services Companies - 2019 that exhibit competence in delivering innovation in the healthcare sector," announces Healthcare Tech Outlook.

HCI is grateful to be recognized as a Top 10 Company and strives to live by their core values. These values add dedication and culture to not only the company, but patients and clients all over the country. Their unique partner-client relationships have enabled them to develop ironclad relationships across the nation.

