Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Report Identifies The Top Five Air Pollution Actions To Improve Health And Benefit Climate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 12:01am EDT

In a groundbreaking report released today by the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution (GAHP), AirQualityAsia and The Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society at Boston College, researchers evaluate 22 practical interventions undertaken to reduce air pollution. While some efforts -- namely those that replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources -- improve both local health and favorably impact climate change, other, often politically popular programs are of limited value on either front.

"There has been an assumption that adverse conditions impacting climate change and air pollution are the same thing. This is not necessarily true," says Richard Fuller, Board Chair of the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution (GAHP) and a co-author of the report. "We wanted to see where the overlaps are, where investments can be directed that will improve health and also impact climate change."

The report, Air Pollution Interventions: Seeking the Intersection Between Climate and Health, finds that "the single most effective action to achieve co-benefits that improve health and impact climate change is to phase out the use of coal (and other fossil fuels, such as lignite and tar products) for power production."

The Top Five most effective interventions that improve both health, by reducing PM2.5, and climate, by reducing carbon dioxide emissions, according to the report are:

1) Replacing coal with renewable sources of energy for total power production;
2) Replacing diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles with electric vehicles in both the public and private sector;
3) Eliminating uncontrolled diesel emissions;
4) Preventing crop burning; and
5) Preventing forest fires.

The report's authors found that converting total power production from coal to renewable sources can be highly cost effective and fairly easy to implement, if the changes are made when new plants are brought online.

Read the full press release

About GAHP

GAHP is a collaborative body made up of more than 60 members and dozens of observers that advocates for resources and solutions to pollution problems. In 2012, Pure Earth initiated the alliance together representatives from The World Bank, UNEP, UNDP, UNIDO, Asian Development Bank, the European Commission, Ministries of Environment and Health of many low and middle-income countries to formulate strategies to address pollution and health at scale. In 2019, GAHP incorporated as a foundation in Geneva, Switzerland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:41aWith contracts canceled and debts mounting, offshore oil drillers face another shakeout
RE
12:35aT MOBILE US : Mobile Prices Public Offering of 143,392,582 Shares of Common Sock in connecion wih SofBank's Moneizaion of A Porion of Is Shareholding in -Mobile
BU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aFORESCOUT ALERT : The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Forescout Investors of Important Class Action Deadline
GL
12:05aMIND MEDICINE MINDMED : MindMed Developing IP For Personalized Psychedelic Assisted Therapies
AQ
12:05aNetCents Technology Announces Daily Merchant Settlements
NE
12:05aECVV : Safebuy Service Aims To Promote Bilateral Economic And Trade Relationship Between China And Turkey
BU
12:02aWatchGuard Technologies Report Finds Two-Thirds of Malware is Encrypted, Invisible Without HTTPS Inspection
GL
12:01aThe Minerva Programme and Niche Technology Announce the Appointment of Chief Constable Carl Foulkes as the Minerva Programme Management Board Chairperson
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MINERVA S.A. : Exporters say China soy buyers want guarantee of coronavirus-free cargoes
2YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. : YOMA STRATEGIC : to Buy Telenor's 51% Stake in Wave Money
3WatchGuard Technologies Report Finds Two-Thirds of Malware is Encrypted, Invisible Without HTTPS Inspection
4STOREBRAND : STOREBRAND : Global investors demand to meet Brazil diplomats over deforestation
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group