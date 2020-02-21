Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Report Saudi Arabia to break from OPEC+ alliance is 'nonsense' - Saudi Energy Minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 11:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman described as "nonsense" a media report that Riyadh is considering a break from the OPEC+ alliance with Russia.

"This is absurd and utter nonsense," Prince Abdulaziz told Reuters on Friday.

"We have all signed up to the OPEC+ charter and will continue to act in a collective manner. We are in continuous communication and dialogue with all our OPEC and OPEC+ partners," he added.

His comments followed the Wall Street Journal reporting that Saudi Arabia was considering a breakaway from the OPEC+ alliance as China's coronavirus outbreak contributes to a drop in global oil demand.

The Journal said, quoting unnamed sources, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates plan to hold talks this week to discuss a possible joint output cut of as much as 300,000 barrels a day (bpd) by the three oil producers alone.

An OPEC+ committee recommended earlier this month the group

deepen its production curbs by an additional 600,000 bpd to counter the oil demand loss brought about by the new coronavirus

outbreak.

But Russia is yet to give final approval to the proposed cuts.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Rania El Gamal and Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. -0.68% 60.03 Delayed Quote.17.34%
CARDLYTICS, INC. -1.42% 97.95 Delayed Quote.57.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.56% 58.23 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.32% 64.02933 Delayed Quote.2.64%
WTI -0.49% 53.24 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:01pShopify to join Facebook-led Libra currency group
RE
11:52aRBC warns of possible lower margins, deals uncertainty after beating estimates
RE
11:49aU.S. Treasury Yields Drop Sharply as Slowdown Fears Rise
DJ
11:44aReport Saudi Arabia to break from OPEC+ alliance is 'nonsense' - Saudi Energy Minister
RE
11:41aPharmaceutical companies develop system to better track counterfeit drugs
RE
11:39aEU leaders to look at new budget proposal worth 1.07% of GNI - sources
RE
11:34aCoronavirus Hits U.S. Business Activity -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:29aFed policymakers call for quick, strong action in next downturn
RE
11:27aCoronavirus Hits U.S. Business Activity -- Update
DJ
11:20aOil falls over 2% on concerns over economic toll from virus
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group