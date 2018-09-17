Report: Up to 30 Percent of Consumer Web Sessions Exposed to Unauthorized Ads

Namogoo
today launched its State
of Online Journey Hijacking benchmark report for H1 2018,
a comprehensive overview of how eCommerce businesses are being
negatively impacted by Online Journey Hijacking. The report found that
15 to 25 percent (and up to 30 percent during peak shopping periods) of
online shoppers are interrupted by unauthorized ads injected into their
web browsers, causing them to be exposed to product advertisements,
banners, pop-ups and other invasive content while shopping on retail
websites.
Invisible to online retailers, Online Journey Hijacking directly impacts
eCommerce conversion rates and drives consumers to competing retail
sites. The report revealed that 40 to 70 percent of unauthorized ads
feature competitor promotions and products.
The first report in an ongoing State of Online Journey Hijacking
benchmark series to be published quarterly draws from Namogoo’s analysis
of hundreds of millions of online shopping web sessions and compares
activity from H1 2018 to that of Q4 2017. The report outlines Online
Journey Hijacking rates for both desktop and mobile users in the United
States and Europe, various retail verticals that are being impacted, the
different types of malicious content online shoppers are being exposed
to, and how unauthorized ads influence the conversion and cart
abandonment rates of brands, among other insights.
Key findings include:
-
Product pages were the most impacted part of the online journey for
infected users with 31.56 percent impacted by injected ads, and 28.74
percent were shown these ads during the most critical step of the
shopper lifecycle – checkout.
-
In Q1 2018, more desktop users in the United States were impacted by
Online Journey Hijacking than in Europe, with a U.S. infection rate of
21.22 percent and a European rate of 20.09 percent.
-
The highest rate of infected mobile users was in the U.S. during peak
holiday season (Q4 2017) at 18.21 percent, and European mobile
infection rates have risen from nearly 13.37 percent in Q1 2018 to
17.30 percent in Q2 2018.
-
While all major web browsers exhibited high infection rates, users of
Apple Safari were the most impacted across both desktop and mobile
with rates of 24.91 percent and 19.52 percent respectively.
-
Interestingly, infected users on both desktop and mobile across all
browsers convert over two times more frequently than clean users after
Online Journey Hijacking has been blocked.
“Online Journey Hijacking remains a foreign concept to many online
retailers, but its effect on the consumer experience and, more
importantly, eCommerce revenue generation is debilitating,” said Chemi
Katz, co-founder and CEO of Namogoo. “We built this report by analyzing
hundreds of millions of web sessions in an effort to reveal the severity
of these malware-driven injected ads and put their impact on the entire
eCommerce industry into perspective.”
To read the full report and learn more about Online Journey Hijacking,
click here
for a free download.
About Namogoo
Namogoo is pioneering the market of Online
Journey Hijacking Prevention. Namogoo’s holistic platform enables online
businesses to deliver a distraction-free customer journey by blocking
unauthorized product ads injected into consumer web sessions and
providing complete visibility and intelligence into the impact of all
third and fourth party services on site performance and business KPIs.
The world’s largest online brands rely on Namogoo to gain control over
their online customer experience and consistently improve business
metrics. For more information, visit namogoo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005187/en/