Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard out a report of First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov and Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov on 25 August.

'The meeting will focus on the implementation of the state budget, local budgets,' the President said at the beginning of the meeting. 'First of all, I want you to report on the influence of the budget on the formation of salaries. We agreed that it should be 80% of the average salary in the country for budget-sponsored employees. Of course, the budget has a strong influence on pensions of our people. Pensions are a holy thing.'

The head of state deems it necessary to ensure that pensions make up 40% of the average salary. 'Veterans turned out to be the most persistent and reliable people. They are, in fact, the pillars of our statehood in this complicated period. We must take care of them. If we do not take care of them, it will mean that we are not the government, not the state,' Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Another issue on the agenda was the fulfillment of the state obligations to repay foreign debt. 'What is the state of affairs here? If it is necessary to refinance something, we need to think how to do it. If we do not refinance, if we cope with it ourselves, please tell me. Of course, the time is not easy. We have spent huge money on coronavirus treatment, all these so-called strikes, rallies have also put pressure on the economic situation. Nobody is counting the money that is spent on them. The losses have already reached Br500 million, and we still do not know what collateral losses will be,' the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko asked about budget revenues, the projected deficit in Belarus and of partners, about the impact of markets' closures on these relations. 'What is going on on foreign markets? How is the economy working? In what areas do we receive less than due?' the President asked.