Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Report of First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov, and Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 03:42am EDT

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard out a report of First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov and Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov on 25 August.

'The meeting will focus on the implementation of the state budget, local budgets,' the President said at the beginning of the meeting. 'First of all, I want you to report on the influence of the budget on the formation of salaries. We agreed that it should be 80% of the average salary in the country for budget-sponsored employees. Of course, the budget has a strong influence on pensions of our people. Pensions are a holy thing.'

The head of state deems it necessary to ensure that pensions make up 40% of the average salary. 'Veterans turned out to be the most persistent and reliable people. They are, in fact, the pillars of our statehood in this complicated period. We must take care of them. If we do not take care of them, it will mean that we are not the government, not the state,' Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Another issue on the agenda was the fulfillment of the state obligations to repay foreign debt. 'What is the state of affairs here? If it is necessary to refinance something, we need to think how to do it. If we do not refinance, if we cope with it ourselves, please tell me. Of course, the time is not easy. We have spent huge money on coronavirus treatment, all these so-called strikes, rallies have also put pressure on the economic situation. Nobody is counting the money that is spent on them. The losses have already reached Br500 million, and we still do not know what collateral losses will be,' the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko asked about budget revenues, the projected deficit in Belarus and of partners, about the impact of markets' closures on these relations. 'What is going on on foreign markets? How is the economy working? In what areas do we receive less than due?' the President asked.

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:41:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:07aSUPERVISORY BOARD : Re-sizing of the Board of Executive Directors
PU
04:07aALFEN N : Semi-annual Report 2020 H1
PU
04:06aSANOFI : Reinforces Commitment As WHO Africa Region Becomes Free of Wild Poliovirus
AQ
04:06aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : NNPC Lists Parametres to Sustainable Growth in Petroleum Industry
AQ
04:05aAROUNDTOWN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:05aPREMIERE ON MYSPORTS AND ESPORTS.CH : the first eNational League in Switzerland
TE
04:02aAMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
PU
04:02aPOWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN : Impairment losses reducing the goodwill on the acquisition of Alior Bank S.A., other intangible assets concerning Alior Bank S.A. and the goodwill on the acquisition of Bank Pekao S.A.
PU
04:02aPOWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN : Dokonanie odpisów pomniejszających wartość firmy z tytułu nabycia Alior Banku S.A., inne wartości niematerialne dotyczące Alior Banku S.A. oraz wartość firmy z tytułu nabycia Banku Pekao S.A.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October without aid, workforce shrinkin..
3ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN N : continues strong profitable growth in H1 2020 and reconfirms 2020 full-year revenue out..
4SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : Salesforce Raises Outlook For Year -- WSJ
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group