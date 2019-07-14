Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Report of Jilidao at Turin Fashion Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 08:50am EDT

Big Shots Show up at the Turin Fashion Week, Chinese thorn Pear Juice Steals the Show

The 4th Turin Fashion Week was held in Italy in July. As a rising star of one of the world’s four major fashion weeks, the Turin Fashion Week has been increasingly influential, attracting global fashion personages and entertainment stars. The pretty models on the streets in the city were amid a blaze of publicity. Meanwhile, the thorn pear juice from China’s Guizhou stole the show and was highly praised by the insiders, thus making a splash.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190714005029/en/

Left: Claudio AZZOLINI, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Turin Fashion Week Right: Lou Jiayue, founder of Ashram (Photo: Business Wire)

Left: Claudio AZZOLINI, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Turin Fashion Week Right: Lou Jiayue, founder of Ashram (Photo: Business Wire)

During the event, Lou Jiayue, a movie star, made her appearance, representing the Chinese team.

Lou Jiayue, with a bottle of thorn pear juice, made a relaxed gesture, in stark contrast to the intense atmosphere.

The Chinese drink made its debut at the fashion week. The seemingly irrelevant connection was made by the taste and health, from China to Italy and from Guizhou’s scenery to Turin fashion. The drink held much attraction for those paying closing attention to health and fashion.

The thorn pear juice stems from the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau. The yellow thorn pear is shot through with fashion and, more relevantly, its pulp is more nutritious than general fruits and the content of Vitamin C is extremely high. Therefore, the juice has enjoyed tremendous popularity in recent years.

Fashion refers to the forward-thinking attitude and leadership, in addition to dressing-up. Each transformation and advancement of fashion is oriented to the needs of human beings, from daily necessities to well-being. The Chinese thorn pear is no exception.

Lou Jiayue was lavish in her praise for the happiness in the fashion capital and from her point of view, it is enjoyable amid the atmosphere.

It is typical of fashion charm and Italian charm. Industrial and natural resources in Guizhou pave the way for innovation, thus making the product go global. With innovative thinking and style, the product, full of charm, has stayed ahead of the curve among Chinese farming enterprises.

Lou Jiayue starred in a number of movie and TV dramas, like Xuan Zang, Hot Girl and The faded light years.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aSPRINT : Updates on Hurricane Barry
PU
09:06a4K TV & SMART TV PRIME DAY DEALS (2019) : Amazon's Best LG, Samsung, Sony & Fire TV Sales Rated by Consumer Articles
BU
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sunlands Technology Group - STG
GL
08:50aReport of Jilidao at Turin Fashion Week
BU
08:48aPRIME DAY APPLE DEALS : Top iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch & AirPods Deals on Amazon for 2019 Compared by Deal Tomato
BU
08:45aTHE BEST AUDIBLE, AMAZON MUSIC & KINDLE BOOK PRIME DAY 2019 DEALS ON AMAZON : Amazon Book & Music Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe
BU
08:34aPC, LAPTOP, PRINTER, WIFI ROUTER, SSD & MONITOR PRIME DAY DEALS 2019 : Best Acer, Dell & Microsoft Sales on Amazon Rounded Up by Deal Tomato
BU
08:30aAMAZON PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS (2019) : Best Bose QC35, Beats by Dre Wireless & AirPods Deals Revealed by Retail Fuse
BU
08:17aPR NEWSWIRE : - Service Test Notice
PR
07:30aVODAFONE : Qatar summer offer provides free data bundles to new postpaid subscribers
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP : Lufthansa CEO sees no 'Greta Effect' on passenger numbers
2CAMECO CORP : Cameco Pleased with Section 232 Decision on U.S. Uranium Imports
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : plans to open new warehouse, create 2,800 jobs in Germany
4ENERGY FUELS INC : ENERGY FUELS : Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas
5YETI HOLDINGS INC : Manufacturers Move Supply Chains Out of China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About