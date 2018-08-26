Log in
Reporter's Notebook : Ten Years After the Crisis, Jackson Hole Symposium Is a Quieter Affair

08/26/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

By Paul Kiernan

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. -- When the world's most powerful central banker walks through a room, heads turn.

Unless the room is mostly occupied by tourists and features a stuffed grizzly bear, a gift shop, and a 30-foot-high window with a panoramic view of pretty mountain scenery.

To be fair to Jerome Powell, he has only been chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve since February. And a few guests at the Jackson Lake Lodge probably did suspect, as one middle-aged man in a biker outfit muttered, that "some politician is here."

But I didn't get the sense that being corrected by a reporter about the Fed's apolitical mandate to conduct monetary policy was what this gruff, bearded man -- or many people at the lodge -- had traveled to Grand Teton National Park for. When I tried to explain what central bankers were discussing at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium to a cashier in the gift shop, she responded, "Well I can see why you have a headache!" (I was purchasing ibuprofen for some mild altitude sickness).

Ten years after the financial crisis and Great Recession, no officials used the event as a platform to unveil any major policy shift, let alone plans to save the world economy from collapse. Instead they squinted to make out the Tetons through a haze of wildfire smoke, discussed esoteric research papers and participated in organized side trips to go hiking, horseback riding or floating on rafts down the turquoise-hued Snake River.

It is unclear whether such activities, undertaken in the presence of their peers, truly allow central bankers to step back from their day-to-day work and see the big picture. Over the course of cocktails and hikes, words like "my paper," and "fiscal deficit" echoed through the air.

This year's symposium was a quieter affair than on some past occasions. The top central bankers from the U.K., Japan and the eurozone were absent, while the heads of the Mexican and Brazilian central banks attended but declined to give interviews. No major news came out of the event.

That likely reflects the buoyant state of the U.S. economy. The expansion is humming into its 10th year, stocks are enjoying the lengthiest bull market on record, unemployment is around the lowest level in nearly two decades and inflation is right at the Fed's 2% target. Fed officials mostly agree that the current path of policy -- to gradually remove crisis-era monetary stimulus by slowly raising interest rates--is the most prudent.

Though a number of uncertainties remain, neither Mr. Powell nor the Fed had much to gain by making a scene at Jackson Hole this year.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

