Reporting Success: n2y Accepts 2019 Leadership Summit Award from The Riverside Company

n2y, a pioneer in the special education field, was awarded the 2019
Leadership Summit Award for exceptional portfolio companies from the
global private equity firm, The
Riverside Company. The Leadership Summit Award is granted to
companies that show significant success in business and set an example
and the standard for how success can be achieved. This award also gifted
n2y a donation to the charity of its choice. n2y chose The
Special Olympics.
“n2y is grateful to have been chosen for this award,” said Chrissy
Wostmann, n2y CEO. “This award gave us the opportunity to provide
funding to a charity we care about. It’s also symbolic of all of the
lives we touch in the special education classroom with our learning
solutions.”
n2y believes in the unique potential of each and every student. Its
mission is to provide technology-forward, age-appropriate solutions that
enrich the lives of individuals with unique learning needs and those who
support them, ensuring that everyone can learn. n2y has released
enhancements to current solutions, such as Unique
Learning System, which provides access to the general education
curriculum, and launched new product innovations, including L3
Skills, activities for interactive skills practice, and Positivity,
promoting behavior management and self-regulation solution.
n2y
and The Riverside Company have shared a profitable relationship since
July of 2016 when n2y was acquired as a portfolio company to add to The
Riverside Company’s family of businesses that fall under its education
and training sector.
“The demand for quality special education solutions is rising, and n2y
makes an exceptionally effective suite of products that changes lives
for students, parents and teachers. We could not be happier with the
impact on the special education community made by n2y,” said Riverside
Partner Peter Tsang. “Their biggest challenge was serving more students
and teachers and deepening existing relationships—and they met that
challenge with flying colors. n2y is beyond deserving of Riverside’s
annual Summit Award.”
With the increased need for fairly priced, effective and
all-encompassing special education programs, n2y’s Total
Solution is more important and relevant than ever and shines a light
on the strides this award-winning company has made to improve the lives
of so many students and their teachers, families and communities.
About n2y:
n2y® is changing the lives of special educators and their
students—seamlessly delivering a complete, differentiated instructional
program tailored to help individuals with complex learning needs access
the general education curriculum. n2y’s comprehensive, research-based
solution frees educators to teach and empowers learning with
standards-based academic content, powerful assessment and data
collection, an accessible supplemental newspaper, dynamic symbol
communication tools, skill-based learning games and a groundbreaking
classroom management resource—all supported by best-in-class
professional development. With n2y, everyone can learn. For more
information on this award-winning solution, visit n2y.com
and join them on Facebook
and Twitter.
About Riverside:
The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on
investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its
founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 600 investments. The
firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios
include more than 90 companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005730/en/