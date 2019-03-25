Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reporting Success: n2y Accepts 2019 Leadership Summit Award from The Riverside Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

n2y, a pioneer in the special education field, was awarded the 2019 Leadership Summit Award for exceptional portfolio companies from the global private equity firm, The Riverside Company. The Leadership Summit Award is granted to companies that show significant success in business and set an example and the standard for how success can be achieved. This award also gifted n2y a donation to the charity of its choice. n2y chose The Special Olympics.

“n2y is grateful to have been chosen for this award,” said Chrissy Wostmann, n2y CEO. “This award gave us the opportunity to provide funding to a charity we care about. It’s also symbolic of all of the lives we touch in the special education classroom with our learning solutions.”

n2y believes in the unique potential of each and every student. Its mission is to provide technology-forward, age-appropriate solutions that enrich the lives of individuals with unique learning needs and those who support them, ensuring that everyone can learn. n2y has released enhancements to current solutions, such as Unique Learning System, which provides access to the general education curriculum, and launched new product innovations, including L3 Skills, activities for interactive skills practice, and Positivity, promoting behavior management and self-regulation solution.

n2y and The Riverside Company have shared a profitable relationship since July of 2016 when n2y was acquired as a portfolio company to add to The Riverside Company’s family of businesses that fall under its education and training sector.

“The demand for quality special education solutions is rising, and n2y makes an exceptionally effective suite of products that changes lives for students, parents and teachers. We could not be happier with the impact on the special education community made by n2y,” said Riverside Partner Peter Tsang. “Their biggest challenge was serving more students and teachers and deepening existing relationships—and they met that challenge with flying colors. n2y is beyond deserving of Riverside’s annual Summit Award.”

With the increased need for fairly priced, effective and all-encompassing special education programs, n2y’s Total Solution is more important and relevant than ever and shines a light on the strides this award-winning company has made to improve the lives of so many students and their teachers, families and communities.

About n2y:

n2y® is changing the lives of special educators and their students—seamlessly delivering a complete, differentiated instructional program tailored to help individuals with complex learning needs access the general education curriculum. n2y’s comprehensive, research-based solution frees educators to teach and empowers learning with standards-based academic content, powerful assessment and data collection, an accessible supplemental newspaper, dynamic symbol communication tools, skill-based learning games and a groundbreaking classroom management resource—all supported by best-in-class professional development. With n2y, everyone can learn. For more information on this award-winning solution, visit n2y.com and join them on Facebook and Twitter.

About Riverside:

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 600 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 90 companies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pPICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : P&C year net down 22% to RMB15.49 billion
AQ
02:51pMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Air Malta loaders in surprise protest outside Prime Minister's office
AQ
02:51pLOMBARD BANK MALTA : directors want citizenship fund to sell 49% shareholding to public
AQ
02:51pZHENRO PROPERTIES : year net up 51% to RMB2.12 billion
AQ
02:51pJIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : year net up 22% to RMB4.38bn
AQ
02:50pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell raises support fund to local contractors to $2.4bn
AQ
02:50pAFCON : Nigeria's Amuneke takes Tanzania to first AFCON tourney In 39 years
AQ
02:49pOil prices little changed as economic slowdown fears tempered
RE
02:49pAIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
RE
02:49pAward Winning Musicians, Legend and Paisley, Set to Entertain Attendees at 2019 ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition, Columbus
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.