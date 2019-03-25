Reporting Success: n2y Accepts 2019 Leadership Summit Award from The Riverside Company

n2y, a pioneer in the special education field, was awarded the 2019 Leadership Summit Award for exceptional portfolio companies from the global private equity firm, The Riverside Company. The Leadership Summit Award is granted to companies that show significant success in business and set an example and the standard for how success can be achieved. This award also gifted n2y a donation to the charity of its choice. n2y chose The Special Olympics.

“n2y is grateful to have been chosen for this award,” said Chrissy Wostmann, n2y CEO. “This award gave us the opportunity to provide funding to a charity we care about. It’s also symbolic of all of the lives we touch in the special education classroom with our learning solutions.”

n2y believes in the unique potential of each and every student. Its mission is to provide technology-forward, age-appropriate solutions that enrich the lives of individuals with unique learning needs and those who support them, ensuring that everyone can learn. n2y has released enhancements to current solutions, such as Unique Learning System, which provides access to the general education curriculum, and launched new product innovations, including L3 Skills, activities for interactive skills practice, and Positivity, promoting behavior management and self-regulation solution.

n2y and The Riverside Company have shared a profitable relationship since July of 2016 when n2y was acquired as a portfolio company to add to The Riverside Company’s family of businesses that fall under its education and training sector.

“The demand for quality special education solutions is rising, and n2y makes an exceptionally effective suite of products that changes lives for students, parents and teachers. We could not be happier with the impact on the special education community made by n2y,” said Riverside Partner Peter Tsang. “Their biggest challenge was serving more students and teachers and deepening existing relationships—and they met that challenge with flying colors. n2y is beyond deserving of Riverside’s annual Summit Award.”

With the increased need for fairly priced, effective and all-encompassing special education programs, n2y’s Total Solution is more important and relevant than ever and shines a light on the strides this award-winning company has made to improve the lives of so many students and their teachers, families and communities.

