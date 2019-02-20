Log in
Reports published by Arion Bank for 2018

02/20/2019

Arion Bank has published its Annual Report and Pillar 3 Risk Disclosures for 2018. The reports are in digital format and are therefore only available on the Bank’s website. The Annual Financial Statements for 2018 were published on 13 February and are available on the Bank's website.

In addition to coverage of the activities of the Bank's various divisions, its main projects and key figures for 2018, the Annual Report also contains information on sustainability as well as non-financial information disclosed in line with GRI Core and guidelines from Nasdaq Nordic.

Annual Report

Pillar 3 Risk Disclosures

For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.

Arionbanki_logo_en_1024.jpg


