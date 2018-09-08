Log in
Reports that Musk security clearance under review are inaccurate: U.S. Air Force

09/08/2018 | 01:37am CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Media reports that the U.S. Air Force is reviewing the security clearance of Elon Musk, the chief executive of automaker Tesla Inc are inaccurate, U.S. Air Force spokesperson Captain Hope Cronin said on Friday.

Musk has security clearance because another of his companies, SpaceX, provides satellite launch services to the U.S. government.

Earlier on Friday, Fox Business Network and CNBC reported that the Air Force was looking into Musk's marijuana smoking and his security clearance after Musk was filmed smoking pot, drinking whiskey and wielding a sword on a live web show with comedian Joe Rogan.

Hours later the automaker said its accounting chief would leave after a one-month stint, the latest in a string of unusual behavior and executive departures that have stunned investors.

Shares of the electric carmaker closed trading at $263.24, down 6.3 percent for the day, with investors on edge after a tumultuous August during which Musk proposed and then abruptly pulled the plug on a go-private deal.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

