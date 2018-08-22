Representative Steve Womack Visits JW Aluminum in Russellville, Arkansas

On Monday, August 20th, Representative Steve Womack (AR-3) toured JW
Aluminum’s Russellville facility and discussed issues including trade,
tax cuts, the local work force, national debt and social security.
During the site visit, Representative Womack participated in a
presentation by JW Aluminum’s Chief Executive Officer Lee McCarter, went
on a plant tour led by Russellville’s Plant Manager Mike Whitten, and
met with JW Aluminum teammates to learn more about plant operations and
issues concerning his constituents in the Third District of Arkansas.
“Leveling the playing field with China on trade is critical to the
future of our company and country,” said Lee McCarter, JW Aluminum’s
CEO. “We are honored Representative Womack took the time out of his
schedule to tour our Russellville facility and meet with our team.
Because of the current business climate, and in addition to the
expansion underway at our Goose Creek, South Carolina facility, we are
investing over $30 million in our light gauge business, which includes
our Russellville, Arkansas facility.”
CEO Lee McCarter also commented, “I was personally honored to have the
opportunity to present Steve, a Russellville native with over 30 years
of service with the Arkansas National Guard, with a JW Aluminum WIN
Culture Challenge Coin. The coin highlights our company’s Target
Behavior of “We are One Team,” true to our partnership with
Representative Womack.” Representative Womack, who retired from the
Arkansas National Guard at the rank of Colonel, responded in kind and
presented Lee and other JW Aluminum teammates with an Official Challenge
Coin from his Office.
“I appreciated the opportunity to see JW Aluminum’s facilities and speak
with their employees in Russellville. Manufacturers providing high-skill
employment are critical to the economy of the Natural State, and my
visit reinforced for me our need to continue to promote the types of
training and education necessary to properly prepare our nation’s
workforce to take advantage of these good, technical jobs,” said
Representative Womack.
During the plant tour, Representative Womack met JW Aluminum teammate
Josefina Arevalo, who just recently became an American citizen. Mike
Whitten, Russellville’s Plant Manager said, “Representative Womack’s
commitment not only to the welfare of his constituents but to our
country as a whole is evident in everything he does. Our teammates in
Russellville are fortunate to have a representative like Steve who truly
leads from the front and exhibits the highest level of integrity. We
look forward to working with Steve to Secure the Future of JW Aluminum’s
workforce in the Third District.”
About U.S. Representative Steve Womack:
Steve Womack (AR-3) has represented Arkansas’s Third Congressional
District since 2011. He serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on
the Budget and is a member of the House Appropriations defense, military
construction-veterans affairs, and labor-health and human services
subcommittees. Additionally, he co-chairs the Joint Select Committee on
Budget and Appropriations Process Reform and is a member of the Whip
Team and various caucuses.
About JW Aluminum: JW Aluminum manufactures
flat-rolled aluminum products including fin stock used by the heating
and air-conditioning industry, light gauge converter foil for the
flexible packaging industry, honeycomb foil for the aerospace industry,
sheet products for the building and construction markets, as well as
other sheet and foil products. JW Aluminum operates plants in Goose
Creek, South Carolina; Russellville, Arkansas; St. Louis, Missouri and
Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Visit www.jwaluminum.com
for more information.
