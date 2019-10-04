Log in
Republic Airways : LIFT Academy Hosts LIFT Off to Celebrate Girls in Aviation Day

10/04/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

On Saturday, Oct. 5, Republic Airways Leadership in Flight Training (LIFT) Academy will host its inaugural LIFT Off, Females Who Fly Leadership Summit for middle school and high school girls to inspire confidence and introduce them to opportunities in STEM careers, particularly within aviation. Female executives and pilots from Republic, United Airlines, FedEx, Indianapolis Airport Authority and more will be guests at the summit to share words of wisdom and encouragement to the attendees. LIFT Off coincides with Girls in Aviation Day, a worldwide initiative that began in efforts to get more females engaged in aviation.

What:

Female executives from Republic, United Airlines, FedEx and Indianapolis Airport Authority join together to inspire girls to consider careers in aviation and STEM

 

 

When:

Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 

 

Where:

LIFT Academy Hangar

 

Indianapolis International Airport

 

2753 Cargo Drive - Indianapolis, IN 46241

 

 

Why:

 

 

Girls in Aviation Day is a worldwide initiative to build interest in aviation among females.

 

LIFT Academy is engaging with several efforts and organizations to bring more females into aviation careers, including Women in Aviation, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, Project Lead the Way and Junior Achievement.

ABOUT REPUBLIC AIRWAYS

Republic Airways, based in Indianapolis, operates a fleet of nearly 200 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with about 1,000 daily flights to 100 cities in 40 U.S. states, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline provides fixed-fee flights operated under its major airline partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airline employs more than 6,000 aviation professionals. Visit www.rjet.com for more information, follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, and connect on Facebook or LinkedIn.

ABOUT LIFT ACADEMY

Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy is a U.S.-based commercial aviation pilot training school owned and operated by Republic Airways. Headquartered in Indianapolis, LIFT revolutionizes commercial aviation training, utilizing state-of-the-art, eco-friendly training technologies and systems to educate future aviators. Students receive instruction from experienced pilots, under FAA and industry standards, with the most advanced equipment and curriculum that combines flight, flight simulator, online and in-classroom training. LIFT Academy students will train on a fleet of advanced new aircraft and flight simulators produced by Diamond Aircraft Industries, including the DA40 single-engine and the DA42 twin-engine aircraft. The program will be further enhanced with Diamond Flight Simulator Training Devices (FSTD) built to achieve the most realistic cockpit simulation environment. LIFT offers its graduates a direct path to become First Officers at Republic Airline. Interested students are invited to call 1-800-435-2552 or visit flywithlift.com.


© Business Wire 2019
