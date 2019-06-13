Republic National Distributing Company and Young's Market Company : Announce Expanded Partnership

Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and Young’s Market Company
(Young’s) today announced a definitive agreement to partner in all
markets in which Young’s currently operates. The joint venture
partnership expands upon Young’s and RNDC’s existing partnership in
Arizona. With no geographic overlap between Young’s and RNDC outside of
their Arizona joint venture, the combined company will serve customers
in 33 complementary markets, including 32 states and the District of
Columbia.
Together, RNDC and the Underwood family will oversee Young’s and the
joint venture will be guided by a Board of Directors composed of
executives from both companies. RNDC will lead daily sales and
operations for all 33 markets, and Young’s will operate in coordination
with RNDC’s business nationally.
“The marketplace is changing quickly and significantly,” said Tom Cole,
Chief Executive Officer, RNDC. “And while innovation and technology are
on the forefront of our growing company, our partnership with Young’s
Market Company allows us to expand our reach across America, building
upon the great relationships they’ve created for more than a century.
The new partnership will expand service and selection of our combined
beverage alcohol portfolios from coast to coast.”
The joint operation will be driven by the family-owned and
customer-focused cultures that have made RNDC and Young’s each
exceptional employers of choice. Together, RNDC and Young’s will be
better equipped to invest in employees and provide efficient and
coordinated service to suppliers and customers.
“Our expanded partnership with RNDC represents a new and exciting
chapter in the 131-year history of Young’s Market Company,” said Chris
Underwood, Chief Executive Officer, Young’s Market Company. “Our
partnership with RNDC positions us to better serve suppliers and creates
more opportunities for employees as part of a truly national enterprise.”
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019 and is
subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
About Republic National Distributing Company
RNDC is the second largest distributor of premium wine and spirits in
the United States with operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado,
District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana,
Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina,
North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas,
Virginia and West Virginia. RNDC employs more than 9,500 individuals
nationwide. For more information, visit www.rndc-usa.com.
About Young’s Market Company
Founded in 1888, Young’s Market Company is the premier distributor of
wines, spirits, and select beverages in the western United States.
Young’s employs more than 3,000 people and operates in 10 states:
Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah,
Washington, and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.youngsmarket.com.
