Republic of Kosovo : Technical Assistance Report-Financial Sector Stability Review »

IMF Country Report No. 20/217
REPUBLIC OF KOSOVO
TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-FINANCIAL
July 2020
SECTOR STABILITY REVIEW
This Technical Assistance report on the Republic of Kosovo was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed in May 2019.
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
Monetary and Capital Markets Department
REPUBLIC OF KOSOVO
FINANCIAL SECTOR STABILITY REVIEW
Ann-Margret Westin (Mission Chief, MCM),
Richard Stobo, and Peter Windsor (MCM Staff); Zhongxia Zhang (EUR Staff); Michael Deasy, Keith Hall, Paula Oliveira, and Sarah Simpson (External Experts)
March 2020
Contents
PageGlossary ..................................................................................................................................... 4
Preface ........................................................................................................................................ 6
Executive Summary ................................................................................................................... 7
I. Introduction .......................................................................................................................... 12
Scope of Work ........................................................................................................ 12
Macroeconomic Context and Financial System Structure ...................................... 12
Macrofinancial Vulnerabilities ................................................................................ 14
Technical Assistance Stocktaking and Review ....................................................... 15
II. The Baseline Diagnostic Review and Main Recommendations ......................................... 16
Further Enhance Central Bank Governance ............................................................ 16
Financial Sector Oversight ...................................................................................... 23
Macroprudential Policy and Systemic Risk Monitoring ......................................... 39
Financial Crisis Management .................................................................................. 44
Financial Stability Impact of Financial Deepening ................................................. 46
III. Technical Assistance Roadmap ......................................................................................... 49
Tables
1.FSSR Strategic Objectives, Related Key Recommendations and Priorities... ......................... 9
2. Summary of Main Activities for TA Roadmap ................................................................... 51
Figures
1. Financial Sector ................................................................................................................... 13
2. Overview of Key Internal Governance Issues of Central Banks ......................................... 18
Annexes
I. Assessment of Financial Sector Statistics ............................................................................ 52
II. Technical Assistance Roadmap ........................................................................................... 60
III. Implementation of Past Key MCM TA Recommendations ............................................... 64
IV. 2019 FSSR Background Notes .......................................................................................... 65