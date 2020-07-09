Log in
Republic of Kosovo : Technical Assistance Report-Financial Sector Stability Review »

07/09/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

IMF Country Report No. 20/217

REPUBLIC OF KOSOVO

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-FINANCIAL

July 2020

SECTOR STABILITY REVIEW

This Technical Assistance report on the Republic of Kosovo was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed in May 2019.

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund Publication Services

PO Box 92780 Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201 E-mail: publications@imf.org Web: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

Monetary and Capital Markets Department

REPUBLIC OF KOSOVO

FINANCIAL SECTOR STABILITY REVIEW

Ann-Margret Westin (Mission Chief, MCM),

Richard Stobo, and Peter Windsor (MCM Staff); Zhongxia Zhang (EUR Staff); Michael Deasy, Keith Hall, Paula Oliveira, and Sarah Simpson (External Experts)

March 2020

This page intentionally left blank

Contents

PageGlossary ..................................................................................................................................... 4

Preface ........................................................................................................................................ 6

Executive Summary ................................................................................................................... 7

I. Introduction .......................................................................................................................... 12

Scope of Work ........................................................................................................ 12

Macroeconomic Context and Financial System Structure ...................................... 12

Macrofinancial Vulnerabilities ................................................................................ 14

Technical Assistance Stocktaking and Review ....................................................... 15

II. The Baseline Diagnostic Review and Main Recommendations ......................................... 16

Further Enhance Central Bank Governance ............................................................ 16

Financial Sector Oversight ...................................................................................... 23

Macroprudential Policy and Systemic Risk Monitoring ......................................... 39

Financial Crisis Management .................................................................................. 44

Financial Stability Impact of Financial Deepening ................................................. 46

III. Technical Assistance Roadmap ......................................................................................... 49

Tables

1.FSSR Strategic Objectives, Related Key Recommendations and Priorities... ......................... 9

2. Summary of Main Activities for TA Roadmap ................................................................... 51

Figures

1. Financial Sector ................................................................................................................... 13

2. Overview of Key Internal Governance Issues of Central Banks ......................................... 18

Annexes

I. Assessment of Financial Sector Statistics ............................................................................ 52

II. Technical Assistance Roadmap ........................................................................................... 60

III. Implementation of Past Key MCM TA Recommendations ............................................... 64

IV. 2019 FSSR Background Notes .......................................................................................... 65

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 18:30:06 UTC
