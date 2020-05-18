MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Republic of Mozambique : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Mozambique » 0 05/18/2020 | 11:41am EDT Send by mail :

The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on April 24, 2020, following discussions that took place on April 8 and 9, 2020, with the officials of the Republic of Mozambique on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on April 17, 2020.

prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on April 24, 2020, following discussions that took place on April 8 and 9, 2020, with the officials of the Republic of Mozambique on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on April 17, 2020. A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the International Development Association (IDA).

A Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Mozambique. The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents. Copies of this report are available to the public from International Monetary Fund • Publication Services PO Box 92780 • Washington, D.C. 20090 Telephone: (202) 623-7430• Fax: (202) 623-7201 E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org Price: $18.00 per printed copy International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. © 2020 International Monetary Fund ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution PR 20/190 IMF Executive Board Approves US$309 Million in Emergency Assistance to Mozambique to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The IMF approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of US$309 million to help Mozambique meet urgent balance of payment and fiscal needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on Mozambique's economy, interrupting a nascent recovery following two powerful tropical cyclones that struck in 2019.

To mitigate the impact of the pandemic and preserve macroeconomic stability, the government has taken several steps to increase health spending, strengthen social protection to the most vulnerable, and support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. Washington, DC - April 24, 2020. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of SDR 227.2 million (about US$ 309 million at today's exchange rate) to help Mozambique meet urgent balance of payment and fiscal needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on Mozambique's economy, interrupting a nascent recovery following two powerful tropical cyclones that struck in 2019. Significant disruptions are emerging in services, transport, agriculture, manufacturing and communications coupled with a much worse external environment affecting export-oriented sectors, such as mining. To mitigate the impact of the pandemic and preserve macroeconomic stability, the government has taken several steps to increase health spending, strengthen social protection to the most vulnerable and support micro-businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises. The Bank of Mozambique has reduced the policy rate and provided additional liquidity in both local and foreign currencies to the financial market. The weakened macroeconomic outlook and deteriorating fiscal situation have created urgent external and fiscal financing needs. The IMF financial support will make a substantial contribution toward fulfilling the needed increases in health spending and other social safety nets. Following the Executive Board discussion, Mr. Tao Zhang, IMF Deputy Managing Director and Chair, made the following statement: "Mozambique is expected to be significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, dashing prospects of a nascent economic recovery following two powerful tropical cyclones that struck in 2019. The IMF's emergency financial support under the Rapid Credit Facility, along with the additional donor grant financing it will help to catalyze, will contribute to addressing Mozambique's urgent balance of payments needs generated by the pandemic. "The authorities' immediate priority is to limit the impact of the pandemic and preserve macroeconomic and financial stability. Higher health spending and measures to protect the most vulnerable in the society and support micro-businesses and SMEs are being enacted. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 2 "Given Mozambique's limited fiscal space and high public debt, additional external support, preferably in the form of grants and highly concessional loans, is also urgently required to meet the country's elevated financing needs and ease the financial burden of the pandemic. Participation in the G20 debt standstill initiative will provide additional resources to fight the pandemic while limiting a deterioration of Mozambique's debt liquidity indicators in the near term. "The authorities are committed to prevent corruption and misuse of emergency financing, by strengthening transparency and accountability. In this connection, they will publish large public procurement contracts and conduct and publish ex-post audits of funds' use. "Once the pandemic eases, it will be critical to resume fiscal consolidation and strengthened debt management and transparency to ensure that public debt remains sustainable. It will also be important to implement structural reforms to support inclusive and sustainable growth.'' More information: IMF Lending Tracker (emergency financing request approved by the IMF Executive Board) https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker IMF Executive Board calendar https://www.imf.org/external/NP/SEC/bc/eng/index.aspx ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE April 17, 2020 REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Context. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hit Mozambique hard, and the authorities have requested emergency Fund financial assistance through the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). As of April 16, Mozambique had reported 29 positive cases of COVID-19 but this number is expected to increase rapidly. The impact of the shock is likely to be significant in the short-term, dashing prospects of a nascent economic recovery. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Mozambique was rebounding from two Tropical Cyclones (TCs) which struck in 2019 and for which Mozambique benefitted from an RCF disbursement in April 2019. Request for Fund support. Given the large and urgent external and fiscal financing needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities are seeking financial assistance under the "exogenous shocks" window of the RCF. In the attached letter of intent (LOI), the authorities request a disbursement of SDR227.2 million, equivalent to 100 percent of quota, and they envisage a central bank on-lend of this disbursement to the Treasury. Staff assesses that Mozambique meets the qualification criteria and other applicable requirements and supports the request. While public debt is in distress, it is assessed to be sustainable in a forward-looking sense, and the capacity to repay the Fund is adequate. The IMF disbursement is expected to play a catalytic role in securing additional financing from Mozambique's development partners, which authorities are actively seeking. Macroeconomic policies and IMF engagement. The authorities' immediate priority is to limit the impact of the pandemic and preserve macroeconomic stability. Health spending is being increased and measures to protect the most vulnerable members of society and support the private sector are being implemented. The authorities will undertake independent audits of crisis-mitigationspending and related procurement processes once the pandemic abates and will publish the audited results. In the meantime, they will publish the related large public procurement contracts and their beneficiaries. Exchange rate flexibility has been maintained. Beyond this short-termobjective, the government remains fully committed to medium-termfiscal consolidation and its structural reform agenda to support inclusive and sustainable growth. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Approved By David Owen (AFR) and Mark Flanagan (SPR) An IMF team consisting of Messrs. Velloso (Head), Zavarce and Delepierre (all AFR), Endegnanew (SPR), Aisen (Resident Representative), Manguinhane (local economist) and Ms. Palacio (capacity development coordinator) exchanged information and held discussions with Mozambican authorities, including Minister of Economy and Finance Maleiane, Central Bank Governor Zandamela, and other senior government officials by video conferences on April 8 and 9, 2020. Mses. Carvalho, Gupta, Luo provided research support and Mses. Aliu and Prado assisted in the preparation of this report. CONTENTS BACKGROUND___________________________________________________________________________________ 3 PRE-COVID-19 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS___________________________________________________ 3 IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC_________________________________________________________ 4 POLICY ISSUES___________________________________________________________________________________ 5 FUND SUPPORT UNDER THE RCF_______________________________________________________________ 8 STAFF APPRAISAL _____________________________________________________________________________ 10 TABLES Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2017-2025_______________________________________ 12 2a. Government Finances, 2017-2025 (Billions of meticais) ______________________________________ 13 2b. Government Finances, 2017-2025 (Percent of GDP) _________________________________________ 14 Monetary Survey, 2016-2020 (Billions of meticais) ____________________________________________ 15 4a. Balance of Payments, 2016-2025 (Millions of US dollars) ____________________________________ 16 4b. Balance of Payments, 2016-2025 (Percent of GDP) __________________________________________ 17 Financial Soundness Indicators for the Banking Sector, 2016-2019____________________________ 18 External Financing Requirements and Sources, 2016-2025 ____________________________________ 19 Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-2032 _________________________________________ 20 APPENDIX I. Letter of Intent _________________________________________________________________________________21 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 2 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE BACKGROUND Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Mozambique was recovering from two Tropical Cyclones (TCs) which struck in 2019 and for which Mozambique benefitted from a Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) disbursement in April 2019 . Mozambique remains one of the poorest countries in the world and faces multifaceted economic and climate challenges. The security situation is also challenging, including an ISIS affiliated terrorist insurgence in the north which has devasted communities and left hundreds dead. In February, the authorities asked for the initiation of discussions on an ECF arrangement . A mission to initiate such discussions was planned for the second half of March but it was postponed due to travel disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions are expected to start later in the year when the current crisis has stabilized. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hit Mozambique hard, and the authorities have requested emergency IMF financial assistance through the RCF . As of April 16, Mozambique had reported 29 positive cases of COVID-19 but this number is expected to increase rapidly. 1 Facing a severe impact from the global pandemic, including from lower export commodity prices and volumes and a partial domestic lockdown, the authorities' immediate priority is to ensure the health of the population and limit economic and financial disruptions to preserve macroeconomic stability. A 30-day state of emergency was declared on March 30. The authorities are seeking urgent financial assistance under the RCF to help address these immediate needs. PRE-COVID-19 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS 4. Despite the severe impact of TCs Idai and Kenneth, the authorities maintained macroeconomic and financial stability. In 2019, economic activity decelerated to 2¼ percent driven by the adverse supply shock of the TCs and a contraction in the extractive industry. However, despite the supply shock, inflation declined to about 3 percent (y/y) in March, from 3½ percent (y/y) in December 2018, due to subdued aggregate demand, well anchored inflation expectations, and a broadly stable exchange rate. The current account deficit improved to 20¾ percent of GDP in 2019, from 30¾ percent of GDP in 2018, mainly due to much lower-than-expectedmegaprojects' imports of services and a large payment (US$880 million) of one-offcapital gains taxes related to the sale to Total of Occidental's LNG operations in the country. The trade balance for goods, however, worsened driven by lower coal exports (mine flooding and lower export prices), higher megaprojects' imports of goods and emergency relief imports. This deficit was largely financed by FDI, international aid and the RCF disbursement. Gross international reserves increased to US$3.9 billion at end-2019,from US$3.1 billion at end-2018,mainly due to the one-offcapital gains taxes. In 2019, the (underlying) overall fiscal deficit, after grants and excluding one-offcapital gains taxes, was contained at 5½ percent of GDP and public 1 According to a recent study by the Imperial College (The Global Impact of COVID-19 and Strategies for Mitigation and Suppression, 2020), as much as 94 percent of the population could get contaminated in a worst-case scenario. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE debt stood at almost 110 percent of GDP. On average, banks remained liquid, well capitalized and profitable. NPLs have been trending down and reached 10¼ percent of total loans in December 2019 (provisioning coverage of NPLs was comfortable at 93 percent). IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be significant in the short-term, dashing prospects of a nascent economic recovery . The brunt of the impact will be felt in the first half of 2020, due to lower tax revenue collections and higher spending to treat infected people and protect the most vulnerable in society, as well as production and transportation disruptions if large segments of the population have to be put in quarantine when the outbreak spreads further. In addition, the fall in international commodity prices and demand for exports will have an impact on economic growth and the availability of foreign exchange, including for the critical imports of food and medicine. Substantial and urgent BOP and fiscal financing gaps are materializing. The pandemic will have a strong impact on all sectors of the economy : Loss of output due to demand and supply shocks (including from virus containment measures) is currently projected to reduce 2020 real GDP growth to 2¼ percent,

3¾ percentage points below the October 2019 projection. Lower growth will be due to a combination of economic disruptions in services, transport, agriculture, manufacturing and communication coupled with a much worse external environment affecting export-oriented sectors, such as mining. Temporary inflationary pressures are likely to emerge from the supply shock and exchange rate depreciation. Credit is expected to slowdown, given a slowing economy and the adverse impact on business prospects and investment of uncertainty about the duration and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the fiscal sector, the COVID-19 pandemic will lead in 2020 to a projected financing gap of about 4¾ percent of GDP due to (i) lower tax revenues (1¾ percent of GDP) given the adverse effect of lower GDP growth on revenue collections and temporary and well-targeted measures to support families, SMEs and the health sector, and (ii) higher spending to respond to the health crisis and humanitarian needs, including higher health related spending on goods and services (¾ percent of GDP), and higher cash transfers and subsidies to the poorest households as well as micro-businesses and SMEs (2¼ percent of GDP).

COVID-19 pandemic will lead in 2020 to a projected financing gap of about 4¾ percent of GDP due to (i) lower tax revenues (1¾ percent of GDP) given the adverse effect of lower GDP growth on revenue collections and temporary and well-targeted measures to support families, SMEs and the health sector, and (ii) higher spending to respond to the health crisis and humanitarian needs, including higher health related spending on goods and services (¾ percent of GDP), and higher cash transfers and subsidies to the poorest households as well as micro-businesses and SMEs (2¼ percent of GDP). The external sector is expected to weaken, leading in 2020 to a projected financing gap of about 4¾ percent of GDP in 2020. The current account deficit excluding COVID-19 related grants and megaprojects is projected to widen to 29½ percent of GDP in 2020, from

27½ percent in 2019, mainly due to depressed export commodity prices and volumes partially offset by lower fuel imports. Gross international reserves are forecast to decline to US$3 billion by end-2020, falling by to 10 percent below the IMF's reserve adequacy metric. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Text Table 1. Macroeconomic Impact of COVID-19 7. Important downside risks remain. These include (i) a more pronounced than envisaged COVID-19 pandemic in Mozambique, with a sharper impact on all sectors of the economy, including even lower coal production and exports, (ii) delays in the implementation of the LNG megaprojects that have already reached their final investment decision (FID), and (iii) delayed normalization of the global economy and protracted trade disruptions. Previously identified risks remain, including (i) a deterioration in the security situation in the North, (ii) backtracking of peace negotiations with the main opposition party Renamo, and (iii) extreme climate events. In light of these risks and the distressed debt position, prudent debt management and medium term-fiscal consolidation are essential to ensure debt sustainability. POLICY ISSUES The authorities' immediate priority is to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and limit its impact on the poorest segments of society and preserve macroeconomic stability. Beyond this short-term objective, the authorities remain committed to medium-term fiscal consolidation and structural reform- including governance reform-to bolster inclusive and sustainable growth. The central bank is committed to cautious normalization of monetary policy and to safeguard financial stability. 8. Over the past few weeks, the authorities have taken the following measures to contain the crisis and mitigate its impact: Prevention. Early actions included (i) the shutdown of schools from pre-school up to university, (ii) a ban of all gatherings - including religious services - of more than 50 people, (iii) a ban and cancellation of all entry visas, (iv) a 14-day mandatory quarantine for all travelers entering Mozambique, and (iv) the creation of a technical and scientific committee to advise the government in matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 30, President Nyusi declared a 30-day state of emergency that, inter alia, imposed limitations on movements within INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE the country and border entries, (ii) banned all types of public or private events, and (iii) limited the activities of non-essential shops. Additional urgent actions include allocating sufficient resources for containment and support for the most affected. Fiscal . On March 27, the government increased the budget allocation for the health sector, from about MT2 billion (0.2 percent of GDP) to about MT3.3 billion (0.3 percent of GDP). Revenue measures to ease pressures on families and the health sector are being implemented (¶6). Simplifying or postponing tax payments could also be envisaged, together with monitoring tax compliance of large taxpayers. These measures will need to be well targeted, timely and temporary. If the economic situation were to worsen, the government should prepare a contingency plan, including notably (i) further increases as needed of health spending by reallocating non-essential expenditure and limiting public wage increases and hiring of non- essential workers, and (ii) additional tax relief.

Fiscal . On March 27, the government increased the budget allocation for the health sector, from about MT2 billion (0.2 percent of GDP) to about MT3.3 billion (0.3 percent of GDP). Revenue measures to ease pressures on families and the health sector are being implemented (¶6). Simplifying or postponing tax payments could also be envisaged, together with monitoring tax compliance of large taxpayers. These measures will need to be well targeted, timely and temporary. If the economic situation were to worsen, the government should prepare a contingency plan, including notably (i) further increases as needed of health spending by reallocating non-essential expenditure and limiting public wage increases and hiring of non- essential workers, and (ii) additional tax relief.

. During the crisis, the Bank of Mozambique (BM) stands ready to provide liquidity to the financial system, as needed, while ensuring that transparent information is available on eligible collateral. Staff recommends managing the foreign exchange credit line judiciously to help secure forex availability for critical fuel, food, medicine and health equipment imports. The BM is also committed to continue implementing a cautious monetary policy normalization and maintaining exchange rate flexibility as a shock absorber while allocating international reserves to the market to address disorderly market conditions. Staff concurs with a cautious easing bias given subdued aggregate demand and a benign inflation environment. Financial stability. The banking sector is well capitalized and liquid. It is well positioned to absorb credit losses and a liquidity squeeze if the crisis is short-lived. The BM will continue implementing prudential rules to support the safety and soundness of banks and the banking system and ensure loan classification and provisioning standards are maintained, exceptional loan restructuring is time bound without compromising the underlying information on loan quality, and the loans are clearly identified and reported. In addition, the BM will ensure capital buffers should be used first and liquidity buffers also used as needed. Once the crisis is resolved, measures to restore capital and liquidity levels above the minimum required will be discussed and executed as needed over a period considered appropriate to prevent additional stress on banks and the financial system.

Financial stability. The banking sector is well capitalized and liquid. It is well positioned to absorb credit losses and a liquidity squeeze if the crisis is short-lived. The BM will continue implementing prudential rules to support the safety and soundness of banks and the banking system and ensure loan classification and provisioning standards are maintained, exceptional loan restructuring is time bound without compromising the underlying information on loan quality, and the loans are clearly identified and reported. In addition, the BM will ensure capital buffers should be used first and liquidity buffers also used as needed. Once the crisis is resolved, measures to restore capital and liquidity levels above the minimum required will be discussed and executed as needed over a period considered appropriate to prevent additional stress on banks and the financial system.

multi-year ECF supported arrangement are planned but cannot be concluded immediately. Rapid IMF involvement through the RCF is expected to play a catalytic role in securing needed external grants from development partners to help the authorities deal with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the absence of IMF support and donors' assistance, the fiscal gap would be closed with a much sharper drawdown of international reserves, leaving the reserve cover (4½ months of imports) significantly below the assessed adequate level (5¾ months of imports) in the 2019 Article IV consultation discussions.

Mozambique's debt is assessed to remain in distress, but sustainable in a forward-looking sense. This assessment is unchanged relative to the last DSA and considers that, to a large extent, future borrowing and government guarantees reflect State participation in the sizable LNG developments. Albeit with some delay, the LNG megaprojects will proceed. The sustainability assessment is also anchored in the authorities' strong commitment to implement fiscal consolidation and a prudent borrowing strategy. Additional debt reduction is envisaged as the government does not intend to support MAM, which will follow the normal course of commercial bankruptcy without backing, and the validity of the government guarantee on VTB's loan to MAM is in dispute. The authorities have expressed their intention to request forbearance from creditors under the recently-announcedG-20 initiative which would deliver debt service relief in the near term, thus providing an additional cushion to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and flattening the projected sharp deterioration in debt liquidity indicators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities are committed to monitoring any new spending that would be financed by the debt service standstill and to fully disclose this information and their public sector financial commitments.

forward-looking sense. This assessment is unchanged relative to the last DSA and considers that, to a large extent, future borrowing and government guarantees reflect State participation in the sizable LNG developments. Albeit with some delay, the LNG megaprojects will proceed. The sustainability assessment is also anchored in the authorities' strong commitment to implement fiscal consolidation and a prudent borrowing strategy. Additional debt reduction is envisaged as the government does not intend to support MAM, which will follow the normal course of commercial bankruptcy without backing, and the validity of the government guarantee on VTB's loan to MAM is in dispute. The authorities have expressed their intention to request forbearance from creditors under the recently-announcedG-20 initiative which would deliver debt service relief in the near term, thus providing an additional cushion to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and flattening the projected sharp deterioration in debt liquidity indicators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities are committed to monitoring any new spending that would be financed by the debt service standstill and to fully disclose this information and their public sector financial commitments. Mozambique continues to accumulate external debt service arrears, particularly on the "hidden loans" contracted with Credit Suisse and VTB. 7 The overall stock of external arrears on public and publicly guaranteed external debt service reached US$1,375 million (about

9 percent of GDP) at end-2019.

The overall stock of external arrears on public and publicly guaranteed external debt service reached US$1,375 million (about 9 percent of GDP) at end-2019. Mozambique's capacity to repay the Fund adequate in the baseline but subject to significant uncertainties and downside risks. A disbursement of 100 percent of quota would result in Fund exposure to Mozambique of 3½ percent of GDP, or 17¼ percent of international reserves. Annual repayments would peak at ⅓ percent of GDP and

1½ percent of government revenue in 2026. Risks from this exposure will be mitigated by the authorities' excellent track record of servicing their debt obligations to the Fund. 8 The arrears to Angola, Bulgaria, Iraq, Libya, and Poland are deemed away as best efforts continue, in line with the normal application of LIOA policy. The RCF would be expected to advance the normalization of relations with creditors by the time of a successor IMF arrangement. In addition, RCF resources will be due only after LNG production, exports and fiscal revenue are expected to start. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE The authorities remain committed to economic policies to ensure more sustained and inclusive growth to improve development outcomes. In the current volatile and uncertain environment, the government will focus on immediate measures and prioritize social spending, including in the health sector. Outstanding PRGT credit would reach 162½ percent of quota , of which 137½ percent for outstanding credit under the RCF, 9 and total PRGT disbursements over a twelve month-period would reach 100 percent of quota. A safeguards assessment required under last year's RCF disbursement is being conducted . The safeguards assessment mission that was conducted in December 2019 found that the BM had made progress in streamlining its operations and improving its organizational structure. At the same time, it noted that governance arrangements continue to lack independent oversight over BM management and operations. The BM is committed to address the safeguards assessment mission's recommendations, inter alia, by preparing legal reforms with IMF technical assistance to enhance autonomy and governance arrangements, formalizing an external audit selection and rotation policy, and strengthening the capacity of the internal audit function. In addition, the BM will publish the 2018 audited financial statements shortly after this audit is finalized and, going forward, will continue to publish the audited financial statements in a timely fashion. STAFF APPRAISAL The economic and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be significant, dashing the expected recovery from TCs Idai and Kenneth . Real GDP growth has been revised significantly downward due to declines in extractive industry production and exports and disruptions to manufacturing, services, agriculture, transport and communication. The fiscal situation, that was already difficult, will deteriorate further with the need for additional spending to respond to the health and humanitarian crisis and tax revenue shortfalls due to weaker economic activity. Staff supports the authorities' policies to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic while preserving macroeconomic and financial stability . Appropriate measures are being taken to increase health spending, help the most vulnerable, support the private sector, preserve the stability of the financial sector, and maintain the flexible exchange rate regime. Going forward, to help ensure that public debt indicators remain sustainable the authorities are committed to fiscal consolidation once the temporary shock has passed and confidence has been restored. Staff encourages the authorities to take additional measures to mitigate the immediate impact of COVID-19 . Timely, temporary and well-targeted fiscal measures to support health spending and provide additional tax relief should be considered. Simplifying or postponing tax payments should also be considered, together with monitoring tax compliance of large taxpayers. Going forward, to help ensure that public debt indicators remain sustainable, the staff welcomes the authorities' commitment In addition to the proposed disbursement of 100 percent of quota, there is an outstanding credit under the RCF equivalent to 37½ percent of quota, corresponding to a previous RCF disbursements in April 2019. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE to fiscal consolidation once the COVID-19 shock has passed and confidence has been restored. The BM should continue implementing prudential rules to support the safety and soundness of banks and the banking system and ensure loan classification and provisioning standards are maintained, exceptional loan restructuring should be time bound, without compromising the underlying information on loan quality, and the loans are clearly identified and reported. Staff strongly recommends the Government to prevent corruption and the misuse of emergency financing, by strengthening transparency and accountability while putting in place effective mechanisms for the disbursement of funds. In this connection, the commitment to auditing how the funds were spent is welcome. Against this background, staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility in the amount of SDR227.2 million (100 percent of quota) . Staff support is based on urgent BOP and fiscal needs, and the authorities' existing and prospective policies to address this shock, including the commitment to seek external grants and highly concessional financing for emergency assistance. Capacity to repay is adequate in the baseline but subject to significant uncertainties and downside risks. The authorities' strong track record of repaying the Fund and commitment to fiscal consolidation in recent years are mitigating factors. Discussions on a medium-term ECF arrangement are expected to take place later in the year when the current crisis has stabilized . The authorities have reiterated their strong interest in such discussions. In the meantime, they will stay engaged with staff to help them shape their medium- term fiscal consolidation strategy and structural reform agenda, with particular emphasis on governance reform. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 1. Mozambique: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2017-2025 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Prel. Est. Proj. National income and prices (Percentage change, unless otherwise indicated) Real GDP 3.7 3.4 2.2 2.2 4.7 4.0 8.6 11.0 11.2 Real GDP, excl. mining 2.1 2.9 2.4 2.0 3.6 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 Nominal GDP 11.7 5.6 5.7 8.3 10.6 9.7 15.5 18.5 18.6 GDP deflator 7.6 2.1 3.4 6.0 5.6 5.5 6.4 6.8 6.7 Consumer prices (end of period) 5.6 3.5 3.5 6.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 Consumer prices (annual average) 15.1 3.9 2.8 5.3 6.1 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 GDP (billions of meticais) 841 888 939 1,017 1,124 1,233 1,425 1,688 2,003 GDP (billions of US dollars) 13.2 14.6 14.9 14.8 15.7 17.3 19.9 22.6 25.6 GDP per capita (US dollars) 445 481 477 462 479 512 576 636 703 Investment and savings (Percent of GDP) Gross domestic investment 33.2 49.0 37.4 70.2 76.2 88.5 71.7 51.6 42.4 Gross domestic savings, excl. grants 14.1 18.1 16.6 6.9 10.1 10.2 7.6 8.6 11.1 Central government (Percent of GDP) Total revenue 1 25.1 24.0 29.5 22.1 24.5 25.4 25.7 24.5 22.9 Total expenditure and net lending 30.0 32.9 30.6 33.8 33.2 32.4 30.3 27.2 25.0 of which: current expenditure 19.3 21.9 22.6 24.4 22.3 21.6 20.1 18.8 17.3 Overall fiscal balance, before grants 2 -5.1 -9.2 -1.1 -11.8 -8.8 -6.9 -4.5 -2.7 -2.1 Grants 1.9 2.0 1.0 6.2 5.0 4.0 3.3 1.9 1.6 Overall fiscal balance, after grants 2 -3.2 -7.2 -0.2 -5.6 -3.8 -2.9 -1.2 -0.8 -0.5 Primary fiscal balance, after grants -0.2 -2.8 3.2 -2.4 -0.8 -0.1 1.2 1.5 1.4 Public sector debt (Percent of GDP) 113.1 106.2 101.1 91.9 81.7 Nominal stock of total debt 106.6 110.0 108.4 113.7 of which: external 87.4 92.4 89.4 97.1 97.4 91.4 88.3 80.8 72.6 Nominal stock of total debt, excl. ENH's debt 100.6 103.1 98.6 98.8 93.4 83.0 74.9 66.7 59.1 of which: external debt, excl. ENH's debt 81.5 85.4 79.6 82.1 77.7 68.2 62.1 55.6 50.0 Money and credit (Percentage change, unless otherwise indicated) Reserve money 4.7 22.5 19.8 16.9 8.9 8.3 9.9 9.9 10.8 Broad Money (M3) 5.1 8.2 12.2 8.2 9.5 9.6 12.0 12.2 13.2 Percent of GDP 45.9 47.0 49.9 49.9 49.4 49.3 47.8 45.3 43.2 Credit to the economy -13.7 -2.5 4.7 2.1 9.4 9.7 10.0 10.4 10.7 Percent of GDP 26.9 24.8 24.5 23.1 22.9 22.9 21.8 20.3 18.9 Policy rate (percent) 3 19.5 14.3 12.8 12.3 … … … … … External sector (Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Current account balance -19.1 -30.9 -20.8 -63.3 -66.1 -78.3 -64.1 -43.0 -31.3 excl. megaprojects -29.8 -26.3 -27.6 -29.4 -25.6 -23.2 -23.2 -23.1 -22.0 excl. megaprojects (MP) and indirect MP imports -19.6 -17.2 -16.2 -15.1 -12.0 -10.4 -11.2 -12.4 -12.0 Merchandise exports 35.9 35.6 31.7 22.2 29.9 30.4 33.9 39.6 44.0 excl. megaprojects 8.1 8.8 9.7 6.3 8.1 9.0 8.5 8.1 7.8 Merchandise imports 39.7 42.3 45.7 50.2 51.1 52.0 47.2 41.7 37.0 excl. megaprojects 34.1 33.5 36.3 37.5 35.5 32.7 30.5 28.8 27.0 Net foreign direct investment 17.4 18.5 14.9 20.4 23.5 27.9 20.7 15.5 12.3 Terms of trade (Percentage change) 0.2 -1.6 -1.5 2.7 -0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 Gross international reserves (millions of US dollars, end of period) 3,338 3,081 3,884 3,012 3,018 3,114 3,278 3,461 3,728 Months of next year's non-megaproject imports 6.7 5.7 6.7 5.1 4.9 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 Net international reserves (millions of US dollars, end of period) 3,114 2,885 3,605 2,811 2,817 2,913 3,077 3,260 3,527 Exchange rate Meticais per US dollar, end of period 59.3 61.6 62.4 … … … … … … Meticais per US dollar, period average 63.9 60.9 63.1 … … … … … … Real effective exchange rate (Percentage change) 6.0 6.7 0.3 … … … … … … Sources: Mozambican authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. Net of verified VAT refund requests. Modified cash balances and including arrears. Liquidity injection standing lending facility rate (2016), Bank of Mozambique's MIMO rate (2017, and latest as of mid-April 2020). 12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 2a. Mozambique: Government Finances, 2017-20251 (Billions of meticais) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Est. Est. Proj. Prel. Total revenue ¹ 211.1 213.0 276.4 224.2 275.1 313.9 366.7 413.3 458.5 Tax revenue 168.0 177.0 239.7 182.1 228.0 261.7 308.9 349.8 388.9 Income and profits 94.8 90.4 144.3 86.6 108.5 120.7 135.0 151.1 169.1 Of which: Capital gains tax 20.9 0.0 54.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Goods and services ¹ 53.8 63.7 71.5 71.5 91.9 111.3 122.0 133.9 146.9 International trade 12.0 14.9 17.1 15.4 17.9 18.9 19.0 20.9 18.7 Other 7.3 8.0 6.8 8.6 9.7 10.8 32.9 43.9 54.2 Of which: Revenue from LNG … … … … … … 21.1 31.0 40.0 Nontax revenue 43.1 36.1 36.8 42.1 47.1 52.2 57.8 63.4 69.6 Total expenditure and net lending 252.0 279.7 287.2 344.0 373.7 399.3 431.3 458.9 500.7 Current expenditure 162.6 194.6 212.0 248.3 251.2 267.0 286.9 317.6 347.3 Compensation to employees 89.3 101.7 117.3 128.3 142.6 157.3 173.7 193.4 214.1 Of which: Social insurance 4.2 5.2 4.5 4.5 4.7 5.0 5.3 5.5 5.9 Goods and services 26.1 33.6 41.2 42.9 44.6 45.0 45.3 49.7 54.5 Interest on public debt 25.0 39.6 31.2 31.8 33.2 34.5 34.7 37.7 38.1 Domestic 9.1 18.6 17.3 23.2 22.5 23.0 23.3 23.1 23.6 External 15.9 21.0 13.9 8.6 10.7 11.5 11.4 14.6 14.5 Subsidies and transfers 22.3 19.7 22.3 45.3 30.7 30.2 33.3 36.8 40.6 Capital expenditure 56.7 72.2 68.8 88.0 113.7 122.7 133.7 129.1 139.5 Domestically financed 27.1 32.7 33.5 29.6 38.1 45.5 55.6 61.0 67.0 Externally financed 29.7 39.4 35.3 58.4 75.6 77.2 78.1 68.1 72.5 Net lending ² 24.9 13.9 6.4 7.7 8.8 9.7 10.6 12.2 14.0 Statistical Discrepancy 7.7 -1.0 Payments in arrears 2.3 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Clearance of domestic arrears 0.0 13.4 10.4 4.6 Unallocated revenue (+)/ expenditure (-) 0.0 -11.3 0.0 Overall balance (modified cash basis), before grants 3 -43.2 -81.0 -10.8 -119.8 -98.6 -85.5 -64.6 -45.6 -42.2 Grants received 16.3 17.7 9.3 63.2 56.0 49.3 47.5 32.8 32.0 Project support 16.3 17.7 9.3 45.3 50.3 49.3 47.5 32.8 32.0 Budget support 0.0 0.0 0.0 17.8 5.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Primary balance (modified cash basis), after grants³ -1.9 -23.7 29.7 -24.8 -9.4 -1.6 17.6 25.0 27.9 Overall balance (modified cash basis), after grants³ -26.9 -63.3 -1.4 -56.6 -42.6 -36.1 -17.1 -12.7 -10.2 Financing 26.9 76.7 11.8 61.2 42.6 36.1 17.1 12.7 10.2 Net external financing 23.8 0.2 16.9 34.6 3.2 0.5 3.6 10.0 18.1 Disbursements 38.5 34.8 38.7 50.6 33.6 37.0 40.7 46.8 53.8 Project 13.3 21.7 25.9 22.1 25.3 27.9 30.6 35.2 40.5 Nonproject support 25.1 13.1 12.8 28.5 8.3 9.1 10.0 11.5 13.3 Of which budget support (including RCF) 0.0 0.0 7.4 21.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Amortization -14.7 -34.6 -21.9 -16.1 -30.4 -36.5 -37.1 -36.7 -35.7 Net domestic financing -32.8 45.0 -10.6 20.7 33.5 29.9 8.0 -0.3 -10.9 Of which: short term debt (net) … -0.7 8.7 -20.6 3.8 -1.8 -3.1 1.8 -2.0 Of which: issuances of medium term debt … 54.8 29.3 36.6 51.8 44.6 32.2 39.3 31.1 Of which: amortization of medium term debt … -21.6 -16.6 -25.1 -48.2 -37.2 -28.1 -36.7 -34.9 Change in Deposits … 12.5 -32.0 29.8 26.1 24.3 6.9 -4.6 -5.1 Exceptional financing (external debt service)⁴ 33.6 28.5 5.6 5.9 5.9 5.7 5.6 3.0 3.0 Of which: Interest payments 12.2 9.1 3.3 2.2 1.7 1.0 0.8 0.1 0.0 Exceptional financing (domestic payments and Financing for Covid-19) 2.3 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financing gap 0 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Memorandum items: Primary balance after grants (excl. the one-off 2017 and 2019 capital gains -22.8 -23.7 -24.4 -24.8 -9.4 -1.6 17.6 25.0 27.9 tax revenues) 3 Overall balance after grants (excl. the one-off 2017 and 2019 capital gains -35.5 -54.2 -52.3 -54.4 -40.9 -35.1 -16.3 -12.7 -10.2 tax revenues and interest payment in arrears under negotiations)3 Stock of Government Deposits 85.1 117.1 87.3 61.2 36.9 30.1 34.7 39.7 Sources: Mozambican authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. -32.0 29.8 26.1 24.3 6.9 -4.6 -5.1 VAT presented on a net basis (collection minus requested VAT refunds). Externally financed loans to SOEs. Modified cash balances include an adjustment for payment arrears. Exceptional financing for external debt under renegotiation. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 2b. Mozambique: Government Finances, 2017-20251 (Percent of GDP) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Prel. Est. Est. Proj. Total revenue ¹ 25.1 24.0 29.5 22.1 24.5 25.4 25.7 24.5 22.9 Tax revenue 20.0 19.9 25.5 17.9 20.3 21.2 21.7 20.7 19.4 Taxes on income and profits 11.3 10.2 15.4 8.5 9.6 9.8 9.5 9.0 8.4 Of which : Capital gains tax 2.5 0.0 5.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Taxes on goods and services 1 6.4 7.2 7.6 7.0 8.2 9.0 8.6 7.9 7.3 Taxes on international trade 1.4 1.7 1.8 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.3 1.2 0.9 Other taxes 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.8 0.9 0.9 2.3 2.6 2.7 Of which : Revenue from LNG … … … … … … 1.5 1.8 2.0 Nontax revenue 5.1 4.1 3.9 4.1 4.2 4.2 4.1 3.8 3.5 Total expenditure and net lending 30.0 31.5 30.6 33.8 33.2 32.4 30.3 27.2 25.0 Current expenditure 19.3 21.9 22.6 24.4 22.3 21.6 20.1 18.8 17.3 Compensation to employees 10.6 11.5 12.5 12.6 12.7 12.8 12.2 11.5 10.7 Of which : Social insurance 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 Goods and services 3.1 3.8 4.4 4.2 4.0 3.6 3.2 2.9 2.7 Interest on public debt 3.0 4.5 3.3 3.1 3.0 2.8 2.4 2.2 1.9 Domestic 1.1 2.1 1.8 2.3 2.0 1.9 1.6 1.4 1.2 External 1.9 2.4 1.5 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.7 Subsidies and transfers 2.7 2.2 2.4 4.5 2.7 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.0 Capital expenditure 6.7 8.1 7.3 8.7 10.1 9.9 9.4 7.6 7.0 Domestically financed 3.2 3.7 3.6 2.9 3.4 3.7 3.9 3.6 3.3 Externally financed 3.5 4.4 3.8 5.7 6.7 6.3 5.5 4.0 3.6 Net lending 2 3.0 1.6 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 Statistical Discrepancy 0.9 0.0 0.0 Payments in arrears 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Clearance of domestic arrears 0.0 1.5 1.1 0.5 … … … … … Unallocated revenue (+)/ expenditure (-) 0.0 -1.3 0.0 … … … … … … Overall balance (modified cash basis), before grants 3 -5.1 -9.1 -1.1 -11.8 -8.8 -6.9 -4.5 -2.7 -2.1 Grants received 1.9 2.0 1.0 6.2 5.0 4.0 3.3 1.9 1.6 Project support 1.9 2.0 1.0 4.5 4.5 4.0 3.3 1.9 1.6 Budget support 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Primary balance (modified cash basis), after grants 3 -0.2 -2.7 3.2 -2.4 -0.8 -0.1 1.2 1.5 1.4 Overall balance (modified cash basis), after grants 3 -3.2 -7.1 -0.2 -5.6 -3.8 -2.9 -1.2 -0.8 -0.5 Financing 3.2 8.6 1.3 6.0 3.8 2.9 1.2 0.8 0.5 Net external financing 2.8 0.0 1.8 3.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.6 0.9 Disbursements 4.6 3.9 4.1 5.0 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.7 Project 1.6 2.4 2.8 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.1 2.0 Nonproject support 3.0 1.5 1.4 2.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Of which budget support (including RCF) 0.0 0.0 0.8 2.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Amortization -1.7 -3.9 -2.3 -1.6 -2.7 -3.0 -2.6 -2.2 -1.8 Net domestic financing -3.9 5.1 -1.1 2.0 3.0 2.4 0.6 0.0 -0.5 Of which: short term debt (net) ... -0.1 0.9 -2.0 0.3 -0.1 -0.2 0.1 -0.1 Of which: issuances of medium term debt ... 6.2 3.1 3.6 4.6 3.6 2.3 2.3 1.6 Of which: amortization of medium term debt ... -2.4 -1.8 -2.5 -4.3 -3.0 -2.0 -2.2 -1.7 Change in Deposits ... 1.4 -3.4 2.9 2.3 2.0 0.5 -0.3 -0.3 Exceptional financing (external debt service) 4 4.0 3.2 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.2 Of which : Interest payments 1.5 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 Exceptional financing (domestic payments) 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financing gap 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Memorandum items: Primary balance after grants (excl. the one-off 2017 and 2019 capital gains tax revenues) 3 -2.7 -2.7 -2.6 -2.4 -0.8 -0.1 1.2 1.5 1.4 Overall balance after grants (excl. the one-off 2017 and 2019 capital gains -4.2 -6.1 -5.6 -5.3 -3.6 -2.8 -1.1 -0.8 -0.5 tax revenues and interest payment in arrears under negotiations)3 Stock of Government Deposits … 9.6 12.5 8.6 5.4 3.0 2.1 2.1 2.0 Sources: Mozambican authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. VAT presented on a net basis (collection minus requested VAT refunds). Externally financed loans to SOEs. Modified cash balances include an adjustment for payment arrears. Exceptional financing for the external debt service under negotiations. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 14 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 3. Mozambique: Monetary Survey, 2016-2020 (Billions of meticais, unless otherwise indicated) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Prel. Est. Proj. Bank of Mozambique Net foreign assets 119.5 175.2 169.6 217.2 188.1 (US$ billions) 1.6 3.0 2.8 3.5 2.7 Net international reserves 128.1 183.8 177.3 224.9 196.8 (US$ billions) 1.8 3.1 2.9 3.6 2.8 Net domestic assets -19.6 -70.7 -41.4 -63.7 -8.6 Credit to government (net) -13.0 -80.0 -80.3 -66.8 -44.7 Credit to banks (net) 3.4 -27.9 -28.3 -77.6 -43.9 Credit to the economy 2.4 2.3 2.9 3.6 3.6 Other items (net; assets +) -12.3 34.9 64.4 77.2 76.4 Reserve money 99.9 104.6 128.1 153.5 179.5 Currency in circulation 47.6 49.4 53.5 61.2 66.5 Bank deposits in BM 52.3 55.1 74.6 92.3 113.0 Deposits in MT 32.7 38.9 46.6 50.0 47.9 Deposits in foreign currency 19.6 16.3 28.0 42.4 65.1 Commercial Banks Net foreign assets 34.7 16.3 26.0 34.8 43.4 (US$ billions) 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.6 Net domestic assets 294.1 331.2 353.7 391.8 417.2 Banks' reserves 67.3 69.3 93.4 123.6 133.2 Credit to BM (net) -13.8 27.8 26.1 77.6 43.9 Credit to government (net) 54.5 112.3 133.3 123.0 138.3 Credit to the economy 259.0 223.4 217.1 214.8 231.7 Other items (net; assets +) -72.9 -101.5 -116.2 -147.1 -129.9 Deposits 328.8 347.5 380.8 426.6 460.6 Demand and savings deposits 205.2 208.7 235.0 267.7 287.6 Time deposits 123.7 138.8 145.7 158.9 173.0 Monetary Survey Net foreign assets 154.2 191.5 195.5 251.9 231.5 (US$ billions) 2.1 3.2 3.2 4.0 3.3 Net domestic assets 212.9 194.3 222.1 216.6 275.4 Domestic credit 302.8 258.0 273.0 286.6 328.9 Credit to government (net) 41.5 32.3 53.0 56.1 93.6 Credit to the economy 261.4 225.7 220.0 230.4 235.2 Cred. economy in foreign currency 60.5 49.8 44.6 22.7 33.9 Other items (net; assets +) -89.9 -63.6 -50.9 -69.9 -53.5 Money and quasi money (M3) 367.2 385.8 417.6 468.5 506.9 Foreign currency deposits 112.0 97.7 106.8 113.0 120.7 (US$ billions) 1.5 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.7 M2 255.2 288.1 310.8 355.6 386.2 Currency outside banks 36.3 36.3 36.7 41.9 46.3 Domestic currency deposits 218.9 251.8 274.1 313.6 339.9 Memorandum Items: 12-month percent change Reserve money 35.2 4.7 22.5 19.8 16.9 Currency in circulation 21.0 3.9 8.2 14.4 8.6 Bank reserves 51.3 5.4 35.4 23.7 22.5 M2 2.4 12.9 7.9 14.4 8.6 Domestic deposits -0.2 15.0 8.9 14.4 8.4 M3 10.1 5.1 8.2 12.2 8.2 Credit to the economy 12.6 -13.7 -2.5 4.7 2.1 Credit to the economy in domestic currency 6.1 -12.6 -0.6 12.2 2.4 Money multiplier (M2/reserve money) 2.6 2.8 2.4 2.3 2.2 Velocity (GDP/M2) 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.6 2.6 Nominal GDP 753 841 888 939 1,017 Nominal GDP growth 18.0 11.7 5.6 5.7 8.3 Policy lending rate (end-of-period) ¹ 23.25 19.50 14.25 12.75 11.25 T-bill 364 days rate ² 24.15 23.75 13.17 11.64 10.96 Sources: Bank of Mozambique; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1 Liquidity injection standing lending facility rate (2016), Bank of Mozambique's MIMO rate (2017, and latest as of mid-April 2020). ² Latest as of mid-April 2020. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 4a. Mozambique: Balance of Payments, 2016-2025 (Millions of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Prel. Est. Est. Proj. Current account balance -4,247 -2,512 -4,504 -3,078 -9,357 -10,387 -13,503 -12,766 -9,728 -8,010 Trade balance for goods -1,405 -498 -973 -2,081 -4,140 -3,334 -3,736 -2,650 -487 1,794 Of which: Megaprojects 1,633 2,925 2,637 1,874 480 978 363 1,748 4,203 6,714 Exports, f.o.b. 3,328 4,725 5,196 4,717 3,285 4,700 5,237 6,747 8,943 11,272 Megaprojects 2,405 3,657 3,913 3,278 2,356 3,433 3,687 5,063 7,114 9,286 Other 924 1,068 1,282 1,439 929 1,267 1,550 1,684 1,829 1,986 Imports, f.o.b. 4,733 5,223 6,169 6,798 7,425 8,034 8,973 9,397 9,430 9,478 Megaprojects 771 733 1,277 1,404 1,876 2,455 3,324 3,315 2,912 2,571 Other 3,962 4,490 4,892 5,394 5,549 5,579 5,649 6,082 6,518 6,907 Services (net) -2,701 -2,324 -3,571 -1,895 -5,489 -7,278 -9,912 -10,184 -9,097 -8,185 Megaprojects -2,086 -1,828 -3,287 -1,718 -5,141 -6,678 -9,122 -9,055 -7,910 -6,956 Other -615 -496 -284 -177 -370 -315 -409 -621 -658 -690 Primary income (net) -377 -325 -296 -347 -507 -525 -518 -551 -524 -2,004 Of which : Interest on public debt (net) 1 -201 -277 -305 -222 -166 -187 -196 -245 -277 -444 Of which : Megaprojects (Net interest and dividends) -18 0 0 0 -355 -355 -375 -406 -414 -1,802 Secondary income (net) 236 634 336 1,245 779 749 664 618 380 386 Of which : External grants 156 116 108 101 531 496 400 344 93 86 Capital account balance 178 253 164 106 98 87 77 58 297 271 Financial account balance 3,408 3,538 3,644 3,570 8,219 10,071 13,442 12,795 9,573 8,005 Net foreign direct investment 3,093 2,293 2,692 2,212 3,021 3,695 4,821 4,130 3,510 3,140 Megaprojects 1,288 886 2,013 954 1,865 2,513 3,593 2,851 2,172 1,745 Other 1,806 1,407 679 1,258 1,156 1,182 1,229 1,279 1,338 1,395 Borrowing (net) by the general government 294 430 47 173 495 36 67 32 80 123 Disbursements 514 672 430 507 736 470 517 569 626 688 Repayments 2 220 242 383 335 242 434 450 537 545 565 Loans (net) by the nonfin private sector -8 165 1,425 1,208 4,108 5,886 8,427 7,703 5,761 4,739 Megaprojects -36 0 0 1,049 3,960 5,734 8,269 7,531 5,573 4,534 Other 28 165 1,425 159 149 152 158 172 188 205 Other financial flows (net) 3 29 650 -520 -22 595 454 127 930 221 4 Net errors and omissions -137.3 -578 -30 -36 0 0 0 0 0 0 Overall balance -799 701 -726 562 -1,040 -229 16 87 142 267 Financing 799 -701 726 -481 1,040 229 -16 -87 -142 -267 Reserve assets (- = increase) 534 -1,296 290 -929 513 20 -70 -138 -183 -267 Net use of credit -33 -32 -32 76 281 -26 -26 -26 0 0 Of which : IMF disbursements/Financing gap (+) 0 0 0 120 309 0 0 0 0 0 Of which : Repayments to the IMF (-) -33 -32 -32 -44 -28 -26 -26 -26 0 0 Exceptional financing 298 626 468 372 246 235 80 78 40 0 Of which : IMF CCRT grants 4 28 26 Memorandum items: Current account balance (Percent of GDP) -35.6 -19.1 -30.9 -20.7 -63.3 -66.1 -78.3 -64.1 -43.0 -31.3 excl. megaprojects (Percent of GDP) -31.3 -29.8 -26.3 -27.6 -29.4 -25.6 -23.2 -23.2 -23.1 -22.0 excl. megaprojects (MP) and indirect MP imports (Percent of GDP) 5 -19.2 -19.6 -17.2 -16.1 -15.1 -12.0 -10.4 -11.2 -12.4 -12.0 Net foreign assets 1,646 2,969 2,758 3,481 2,687 2,693 2,789 2,953 3,136 3,403 Net international reserves 6 1,764 3,114 2,885 3,605 2,811 2,817 2,913 3,077 3,260 3,527 Gross international reserves 2,009 3,338 3,081 3,884 3,012 3,018 3,114 3,278 3,461 3,728 Months of next year's imports of goods and services 2.9 3.8 3.8 3.3 2.2 1.8 1.8 2.0 2.1 2.3 Months of next year's imports of goods and services, excl. MP 4.3 6.7 5.7 6.7 5.1 4.9 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 Percent of broad money (M2) 56.2 68.7 61.0 68.2 54.6 51.6 46.5 45.3 44.4 44.0 Sources: Data from Government of Mozambique and projections by IMF staff. 2778.67 197 2,948 201 1 Includes interest payments for Ematum and previously undisclosed loans. 2,582 169 2,751 2 Includes repayments of previously undisclosed loans. 169.3 -527 Other financial account flows include net portfolio investment; net financial derivatives; net currency and deposits; insurance, pension and standardized guarantee schemes (net); net trade credits and advances; net other accounts receivable/payable; net other equity and net special drawing rights. The grant for the debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT. Imports by domestic firms to supply megaprojects (estimated). NIR include USD reserve deposits of commercial banks at the Bank of Mozambique. NIR do not include any disbursements by the IMF, foreign currency swaps, foreign currency liabilities of the central bank to non-residents, foreign currency deposits by resident banks, or reserve requirement deposits in foreign currency by resident banks. 16INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 4b. Mozambique: Balance of Payments, 2016-2025 (Percent of GDP) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Prel. Est. Est. Proj. Current account balance -35.6 -19.1 -30.9 -20.7 -63.3 -66.1 -78.3 -64.1 -43.0 -31.3 Trade balance for goods -11.8 -3.8 -6.7 -14.0 -28.0 -21.2 -21.7 -13.3 -2.2 7.0 Of which: Megaprojects 13.7 22.2 18.1 12.6 3.2 6.2 2.1 8.8 18.6 26.2 Exports, f.o.b. 27.9 35.9 35.6 31.7 22.2 29.9 30.4 33.9 39.6 44.0 Megaprojects 20.1 27.8 26.8 22.0 15.9 21.8 21.4 25.4 31.5 36.2 Other 7.7 8.1 8.8 9.7 6.3 8.1 9.0 8.5 8.1 7.8 Imports, f.o.b. 39.6 39.7 42.3 45.7 50.2 51.1 52.0 47.2 41.7 37.0 Megaprojects 6.5 5.6 8.8 9.4 12.7 15.6 19.3 16.6 12.9 10.0 Other 33.2 34.1 33.5 36.3 37.5 35.5 32.7 30.5 28.8 27.0 Services (net) -22.6 -17.7 -24.5 -12.7 -37.1 -46.3 -57.5 -51.1 -40.3 -31.9 Megaprojects -17.5 -13.9 -22.5 -11.6 -34.8 -42.5 -52.9 -45.4 -35.0 -27.1 Other -5.2 -3.8 -1.9 -1.2 -2.5 -2.0 -2.4 -3.1 -2.9 -2.7 Primary income (net) -3.2 -2.5 -2.0 -2.3 -3.4 -3.3 -3.0 -2.8 -2.3 -7.8 Of which: Interest on public debt (net) 1 -1.7 -2.1 -2.1 -1.5 -1.1 -1.2 -1.1 -1.2 -1.2 -1.7 Of which: Megaprojects (net Interest and dividends) -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 -2.4 -2.3 -2.2 -2.0 -1.8 -7.0 Secondary income (net) 2.0 4.8 2.3 8.4 5.3 4.8 3.8 3.1 1.7 1.5 Of which: External grants 1.3 0.9 0.7 0.7 3.6 3.2 2.3 1.7 0.4 0.3 Capital account balance 1.5 1.9 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.3 1.1 Financial account balance 28.6 26.9 25.0 24.0 55.6 64.1 77.9 64.2 42.4 31.2 Net foreign direct investment 25.9 17.4 18.5 14.9 20.4 23.5 27.9 20.7 15.5 12.3 Megaprojects 10.8 6.7 13.8 6.4 12.6 16.0 20.8 14.3 9.6 6.8 Other 15.1 10.7 4.7 8.5 7.8 7.5 7.1 6.4 5.9 5.4 Borrowing (net) by the general government 2.5 3.3 0.3 1.2 3.3 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.5 Disbursements 4.3 5.1 3.0 3.4 5.0 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.7 Repayments 2 1.8 1.8 2.6 2.3 1.6 2.8 2.6 2.7 2.4 2.2 Loans (net) by the nonfin private sector -0.1 1.3 9.8 8.1 27.8 37.4 48.8 38.7 25.5 18.5 Megaprojects -0.3 0.0 0.0 7.1 26.8 36.5 47.9 37.8 24.7 17.7 Other 0.2 1.3 9.8 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.8 Other financial flows (net) 3 0.2 4.9 -3.6 -0.2 4.0 2.9 0.7 4.7 1.0 0.0 Net errors and omissions -1.2 -4.4 -0.2 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Overall balance -6.7 5.3 -5.0 3.8 -7.0 -1.5 0.1 0.4 0.6 1.0 Financing 6.7 -5.3 5.0 -3.2 7.0 1.5 -0.1 -0.4 -0.6 -1.0 Reserve assets (- = increase) 4.5 -9.9 2.0 -6.2 3.5 0.1 -0.4 -0.7 -0.8 -1.0 Net use of credit -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 0.5 1.9 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.0 Of which: IMF disbursements/Financing gap (+) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 2.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Of which: Repayments to the IMF (-) -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.0 Exceptional financing 2.5 4.8 3.2 2.5 1.7 1.5 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 Of which : IMF CCRT grants 4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sources: Data from Government of Mozambique and projections by IMF staff. Includes interest payments for Ematum and previously undisclosed loans. Includes repayments of previously undisclosed loans. Other financial account flows include net portfolio investment; net financial derivatives; net currency and deposits; insurance, pension and standardized guarantee schemes (net); net trade credits and advances; net other accounts receivable/payable; net other equity and net special drawing rights. The grant for the debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 17 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 5. Mozambique: Financial Soundness Indicators for the Banking Sector, 2016-2019 (Percent of GDP) 2016 Mar-17 Jun-17 Sep-17 Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Capital Adequacy Regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets 8.8 7.8 19.9 19.7 21.5 19.8 21.4 22.4 23.8 23.5 24.0 26.2 29.1 Regulatory Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 14.2 12.8 19.4 19.0 20.8 19.2 20.3 21.7 22.6 22.4 22.9 25.8 29.0 Capital (net worth) to assets 5.2 4.4 10.7 10.6 10.1 9.1 10.4 11.0 11.4 11.4 11.4 12.3 12.7 Tier 1 Capital to total Assets 8.5 7.3 10.4 10.2 9.8 8.8 9.9 10.7 10.8 10.9 10.9 12.1 12.6 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans to gross loans ¹ 5.7 7.1 11.2 11.4 12.6 12.6 12.6 13.0 11.1 11.5 10.6 10.1 10.2 Total provision to NPLs 99.3 108.3 71.1 68.9 87.4 95.0 93.8 95.3 95.7 99.5 96.2 95.4 93.0 NPLs net of provisions to total capital 13.3 21.0 21.3 24.0 10.3 7.1 6.1 5.2 3.5 2.9 3.6 2.9 3.9 NPLs net of provisions to capital and reserves 5.2 6.9 14.3 16.0 5.8 3.7 3.4 3.1 2.1 1.8 2.2 1.9 2.6 Specific provisions to NPLs 78.8 75.7 61.8 58.6 83.6 88.9 89.3 90.5 92.2 93.4 90.9 91.8 88.7 Earnings and Profitability Return on Equity 9.9 31.9 41.5 36.8 32.0 41.5 33.7 30.7 29.8 33.7 27.3 26.7 24.9 Return on Assets 0.7 2.0 2.4 2.5 2.6 3.8 3.3 3.0 3.1 3.7 3.1 3.1 3.0 Interest margin to gross income 65.0 77.9 73.9 71.8 71.2 72.5 71.6 71.9 71.6 64.8 68.3 67.9 67.6 Noninterest expenses to gross income 67.8 67.0 59.9 58.2 56.4 54.9 57.2 58.5 58.0 54.0 59.0 58.3 59.2 Personnel expenses to noninterest expenses 43.4 44.0 45.0 46.1 45.9 44.8 45.5 46.2 46.4 44.9 45.6 45.6 45.2 Trading and fee income to gross income 16.6 6.7 9.5 11.3 10.9 11.2 10.6 11.0 11.1 16.7 11.5 11.1 11.1 Fee and commission to total income 20.0 16.4 15.6 16.0 15.8 15.6 16.9 17.8 18.5 17.7 19.9 20.9 21.4 Liquidity Liquid assets (core) to total assets 20.7 20.8 21.4 11.5 12.8 13.2 11.8 11.5 13.9 11.9 11.8 13.2 14.3 Liquid assets (broad measure) to total assets 31.3 34.6 38.3 33.2 37.0 37.8 37.2 37.3 39.3 37.2 37.5 39.8 39.3 Liquid assets (core) to total deposits 29.6 29.1 30.3 16.5 18.4 19.6 17.4 16.8 20.2 17.4 17.4 19.4 20.7 Liquid assets (core) to demand deposits 46.4 46.8 50.0 27.9 29.6 32.8 29.2 28.4 32.9 27.8 28.1 31.7 33.3 Liquid assets (core) to short term liabilities 28.9 28.5 29.7 16.0 17.8 18.9 16.8 16.5 19.9 17.0 17.4 19.1 20.4 Liquid assets (broad measure) to short term liabilities 43.8 47.4 53.2 46.2 51.3 54.1 53.0 53.5 56.2 53.0 55.4 57.3 56.1 Customer deposits to total (noninterbank) loans 124.2 135.8 138.5 142.9 154.6 157.9 158.1 158.4 168.6 170.4 173.8 177.1 182.7 Sensitivity to market risk FX loans to FX deposits ² 71.6 70.0 73.7 70.5 69.0 63.6 61.9 60.3 64.2 49.4 48.8 52.3 47.8 FX loans to total loans 29.4 29.4 27.1 26.5 26.1 27.6 25.4 25.2 25.5 22.2 21.1 21.3 19.9 FX liabilities to total liabilities 28.8 27.4 24.6 25.5 25.0 26.4 25.5 25.4 24.5 25.3 23.9 22.9 23.4 Source: Bank of Mozambique (BM). Banking sector referes to deposit corporations. ² Includes deposits at parent banks. 18INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 6. Mozambique: External Financing Requirements and Sources, 2020-2025 (Millions of US dollars) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Proj. Financing requirements 10,158 11,343 14,379 13,673 10,366 8,661 Current account deficit excl. grants 9,888 10,883 13,903 13,110 9,821 8,096 of which: Public sector interest payments 1/ 166 187 196 245 277 444 Public sector loan amortization 242 434 450 537 545 565 of which: EMATUM Bond amortization 0 0 0 0 0 0 Interest and amortization payments on existing Fund loans 28 26 26 26 0 0 Financing sources 9,458 11,343 14,379 13,673 10,366 8,661 Capital account balance 98 87 77 58 297 271 Net foreign direct investment 3,021 3,695 4,821 4,130 3,510 3,140 Public sector loan disbursements 736 470 517 569 626 688 Public sector grants 168 496 400 344 93 86 Non-financial private sector loans (net) 4,108 5,886 8,427 7,703 5,761 4,739 Other capital flows (net) 595 454 127 930 221 4 Change in reserves (+ decrease) 513 20 -70 -138 -183 -267 Exceptional financing 218 235 80 78 40 0 Financing Gap due to COVID-19 Pandemic 700 0 0 0 0 0 CCRT 28 0 0 0 0 0 Public sector grants 363 0 0 0 0 0 Financing from IMF (RCF disbursement) 309 0 0 0 0 0 Source: Mozambican authorities and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes payments on EMATUM bond but excludes interest on Fund loans. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 19 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 20 Table 7. Mozambique: Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-2032 (In percent, unless otherwise indicated) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Fund obligations based on existing credit (in millions of SDRs) Principal 20.350 18.930 18.930 18.930 8.520 17.040 17.040 17.040 17.040 8.520 0.000 0.000 0.000 Charges and interest 0.110 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 Obligations to the Fund based on existing and prospective credit1 20.460 18.980 18.980 18.980 8.570 39.810 62.530 62.530 62.530 54.010 22.770 0.050 0.050 (in millions of SDRs) Principal 20.350 18.930 18.930 18.930 8.520 39.760 62.480 62.480 62.480 53.960 22.720 0.000 0.000 Charges and interest 0.110 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 Obligations to the Fund from existing and prospective credit In millions of U.S. dollars 28.795 26.872 27.047 27.201 12.365 57.438 90.218 90.218 90.218 77.926 32.853 0.072 0.072 In percent of gross international reserves 0.956 0.890 0.869 0.830 0.357 1.541 2.551 1.771 1.692 1.391 0.557 0.001 0.001 In percent of exports of goods and services 0.668 0.460 0.416 0.337 0.120 0.452 0.703 0.410 0.382 0.321 0.124 0.000 0.000 In percent of GDP 0.195 0.171 0.157 0.137 0.055 0.224 0.338 0.251 0.235 0.194 0.076 0.000 0.000 In percent of quota 9.005 8.354 8.354 8.354 3.772 17.522 27.522 27.522 27.522 23.772 10.022 0.022 0.022 Outstanding Fund credit based on existing drawings (end-of-period) In millions of SDRs 142.000 123.070 104.130 85.200 76.680 59.640 42.600 25.560 8.520 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 In percent of quota 62.500 54.170 45.830 37.500 33.750 26.250 18.750 11.250 3.750 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Outstanding Fund credit based on existing and prospective drawings (end-of-period) In millions of SDRs 369.200 350.270 331.330 312.400 303.880 264.120 201.640 139.160 76.680 22.720 0.000 0.000 0.000 In millions of U.S. dollars 520.984 497.463 473.344 449.081 439.779 382.238 291.816 201.394 110.972 32.881 0.000 0.000 0.000 In percent of gross international reserves 17.297 16.483 15.202 13.698 12.706 10.254 8.251 3.954 2.082 0.587 0.000 0.000 0.000 In percent of exports of goods and services 12.079 8.514 7.276 5.568 4.261 3.008 2.274 0.916 0.469 0.135 0.000 0.000 0.000 In percent of GDP 3.524 3.164 2.744 2.254 1.946 1.492 1.093 0.560 0.289 0.082 0.000 0.000 0.000 In percent of quota 162.500 154.170 145.830 137.500 133.750 116.250 88.750 61.250 33.750 10.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Net use of Fund credit (millions of SDRs) 206.850 -18.930 -18.930 -18.930 -8.520 -39.760 -62.480 -62.480 -62.480 -53.960 -22.720 0.000 0.000 Disbursements 227.200 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Repayments and purchases 20.350 18.930 18.930 18.930 8.520 39.760 62.480 62.480 62.480 53.960 22.720 0.000 0.000 Memorandum items: Nominal GDP (billions of U.S. dollars) 14.782 15.723 17.251 19.923 22.598 25.625 26.708 35.933 38.378 40.208 43.439 48.150 51.598 Exports of goods and services (billions of U.S. dollars) 4.313 5.843 6.506 8.065 10.322 12.709 12.835 21.991 23.637 24.306 26.462 30.223 32.588 Gross international reserves (billions of U.S. dollars) 3.012 3.018 3.114 3.278 3.461 3.728 3.537 5.094 5.331 5.601 5.898 5.684 5.985 Quota (millions of SDRs) 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 227.200 Sources: IMF staff estimates, and projections. 1 Assumes access of 100 percent of the quota in April 2020 as one-time disbursement. MOZAMBIQUE OF REPUBLIC ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Appendix I. Letter of Intent Maputo, Mozambique April 17, 2020 Ms. Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. 20431 Dear Ms. Georgieva, The economic and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened uncertainty and dashed prospects of a nascent economic recovery from the devastating impact of Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth in 2019. Although the number of coronavirus cases in Mozambique is relatively small, the impact on the economy is already severe and human costs are expected to rise significantly. Credit conditions have tightened, growth has slowed, and there is an urgent need to mobilize substantial public funds for additional health spending as the pandemic spreads across Mozambique. The cost of coping with this pandemic will be enormous. We have taken strict social-distancing measures to contain the spread of the disease. To mitigate the effects of the crisis on the private sector and safeguard financial stability, we have reduced reserve requirements on banks' deposits, created a U.S. dollar credit line to alleviate banks' liquidity shortages, and relaxed provisioning rules for restructured loans. Despite these measures, the short-term economic impact is expected to be large. Real GDP growth in 2020 could decline to 2.2 percent-down from a pre-pandemic projection of 6 percent-due to a dramatic decline in extractive industry production and exports and disruptions to manufacturing, services, transport and communications. Our fiscal situation will be severely affected by a shortfall in tax revenues due to the decline in projected growth and by additional spending needs to address critical spending on health and social assistance to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable. Total financing needs are estimated at US$700 million (4.7 percent of GDP) which would have to be covered to the maximum extent possible by external grants given our high level of public debt and limited fiscal buffers. In this INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 21 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE connection, we have approached our development partners for in-kind and financial support. Our development partners have already signaled financial support, including US$22 million in additional funding for the Pro-Health project, US$40 million from the Islamic Bank to support the health sector US$170 million from the World Bank for health spending and social protection, and US$54 million from the European Union for budget support. Notwithstanding, additional support will be required given the emerging large budgetary and external financing gaps. Against this background, and in the face of the urgent BOP need arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of the Republic of Mozambique requests emergency financing from the IMF under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the amount of SDR227.2 million, equivalent to percent of quota. This disbursement will help fill the projected BOP and fiscal financing gaps in 2020. Also, we are confident that IMF involvement in the international effort to assist Mozambique in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic will play a catalytic role in securing the needed external grants from our development partners. We have requested Fund assistance from the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT). We remain committed to safeguard macroeconomic stability and foster inclusive growth. To help ensure that public debt indicators remain sustainable, we are committed to eliminate the primary fiscal deficit after grants by 2023 through a combination of revenue-enhancing measures (i.e., eliminating VAT exemptions except for basic goods) and spending rationalization (i.e., review and reform of wage and hiring policies in the public sector). While following this gradual fiscal consolidation, budget allocations for education, health, social protection, and basic infrastructure will be increased to advance Mozambique's poverty reduction and growth. In addition, we are committed to bringing public debt risk to moderate levels over time, inter alia, by strengthening our debt management capacities to ensure effective oversight over the entire public debt portfolio, including state-owned enterprises. Last year, a restructuring agreement was reached with Eurobond holders providing substantial debt service relief. Mozambique's Attorney-General has filed a lawsuit in the U.K. to nullify the criminally obtained government guarantee on the loan contracted by Proindicus SA, a state-owned enterprise, with Credit Suisse. Similarly, in its defense against a lawsuit brought by VTB in the U.K., the Government will seek to nullify the illegally obtained government guaranteed on the loan contracted by MAM SA, another state-owned enterprise. We are committed to reforms to strengthen governance, transparency and accountability in line with the recommendations of the Government's Diagnostic Report published in August 2019. 22INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Also, we will undertake an independent audit of crisis-mitigation spending and related procurement processes once the crisis abates and will publish its results. We will also publish on the government's website large public procurement contracts related to crisis mitigation, the names of the awarded companies, their beneficial owners, and ex-post validation of delivery. In addition, we will implement the recommendations of the soon-to-be-concluded safeguards assessment of the central bank. In this latter context, the Bank of Mozambique will publish the 2018 audited financial statements shortly after this audit is finalized and, going forward, will continue to publish the audited financial statements in a timely fashion. We intend to use the RCF disbursement to help fill the projected fiscal financing gap. This amount will be on-lent by the Bank of the Mozambique to the Treasury. We are aware that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Bank of Mozambique and the Ministry of Economy and Finance is needed to establish a framework that clarifies the responsibilities for timely servicing of the financial obligations to the IMF, and we already have the proper procedures in place to make this on-lending operation possible. The Government intends to continue its dialogue with the IMF to explore solutions to Mozambique's BOP difficulties and will avoid measures or policies that would compound these difficulties. We do not intend to introduce measures or policies that would exacerbate BOP difficulties. We do not intend to impose new or intensify existing restrictions on the making of payments and transfers for current international transactions, trade restrictions for BOP purposes, or multiple currency practices, or to enter into bilateral payments agreements which are inconsistent with Article VIII of the IMF's Articles of Agreement. We are determined to succeed in meeting this formidable challenge. Support from the international community will be critical, and we look forward to an early approval of financial assistance by the IMF. We authorize the IMF to publish this Letter of Intent and the staff report for the request for disbursement under the RCF. Sincerely yours, /s/ /s/ Adriano Afonso Maleiane Rogério Zandamela Minister of Economy and Finance Bank of Mozambique Governor INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 23 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT April 17, 2020 FACILITY-DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS1 Approved By Prepared by the staffs of the International Monetary Fund David Owen and Mark (IMF) and the International Development Association (IDA) Flanagan (IMF) and Marcello Estevão (IDA) Republic of Mozambique Joint Bank-Fund Debt Sustainability Analysis Risk of External debt distress: In debt distress Overall risk of debt distress In debt distress Granularity in the risk rating Sustainable Application of judgment No Mozambique's debt remains in distress, which is unchanged from the previous DSA published in June 2019. Considering that, to a large extent, future borrowing and government guarantees reflect state participation in the sizable liquified natural gas (LNG) development, debt is deemed sustainable in a forward-looking sense. Participation in the recently announced G20 initiative would provide debt service relief in the near term, thus flattening the projected sharp deterioration in debt liquidity indicators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The possibility of an extension of the G20 initiative into 2021 would be a further mitigating factor for the debt sustainability assessment. The present value (PV) of external public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) debt relative to GDP is projected to remain above the prudent threshold with a gradual declining path dropping below the threshold by 2028.The PV of PPG external debt relative to exports would drop below the prudent threshold in 2024. The ratio of external public debt service to fiscal revenues would drop below the prudent threshold temporarily in 2020 but would breach again the threshold until 2030. The debt service-to- exports ratio would remain around the prudent threshold until 2023, when it drops and remains below the threshold for the rest of the projection period. 1 Mozambique's Composite Indicator score is 2.60 based on the October 2019 WEO and the 2018 CPIA, indicating that the country's debt-carrying capacity is weak. The analysis presented in this document is based on the new debt sustainability framework (DSF) for low-income countries (http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Policy-Papers/Issues/2018/02/14/pp122617guidance-note-on-lic-dsf). ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE PUBLIC DEBT COVERAGE 1. Compared to the last DSA,2 the coverage of public and publicly guaranteed debt remains unchanged (Text Table 1). The scope of Mozambique's public debt covers data on external and domestic obligations of the central and local governments. The authorities also provided debt data on state-ownedenterprises (SOEs) and SOE debt guarantees. 3 The debt covered by the DSA excludes Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB).4 Domestic debt is denominated in local currency and, for the purposes of the analysis, domestic debt is assessed by currency and not by residence as data capturing the residency of creditors are unavailable. Text Table 1. Mozambique: Public Debt Coverage Under the Baseline Scenario Subsectors of the public sector Sub-Sectors covered 1 Central government X 2 State and local government X Other elements in the general government o/w: Social security fund o/w: Extra budgetary funds (EBFs) 6 Guarantees (to other entities in the public and private sector, including to SOEs) X 7 Central bank (borrowed on behalf of the government) X 8 Non-guaranteed SOE debt X BACKGROUND A. Recent Economic and Debt Developments 2. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mozambican economy was recovering from Tropical Cyclones (TCs) Idai and Kenneth which struck in 2019. GDP growth decelerated to 2.2 percent in 2019 driven by the adverse supply shock of the TCs and a contraction in the extractive industry. However, despite the supply shock, inflation declined to 3.1 percent (y/y) in March, from 3.5 percent (y/y) in December 2018, due to subdued aggregate demand, well anchored inflation expectations, and a broadly stable exchange rate. The current account deficit improved to 20.8 percent of GDP in 2019, from 30.9 percent of GDP in 2018, mainly due to: (1) a much lower-than-expectedmegaproject imports of services; and (2) a large payment (US$880 million) of one-offcapital gains taxes related to the sale to Total of Occidental's LNG operations in the country. This payment was only partially offset by lower coal exports (mine flooding and lower export prices) and higher emergency relief imports. The (underlying) overall fiscal deficit, after grants and excluding one-offcapital gains taxes, was contained at about 5½ percent of GDP in 2019, from about IMF Country Report 19/136, May 16, 2019. This includes Mozambique's National Hydrocarbons Company (ENH) borrowing to finance its equity participation in the LNG megaprojects, along with any sovereign guarantees issued to cover ENH's share in the LNG megaprojects' financing package. HCB meets the criteria for exclusion set out in the 2017 Staff Guidance Note on the Debt Sustainability Framework for LICs (Appendix III) because it is run on commercial terms, has a good financial performance, enjoys managerial independence, and borrows without government guarantee. 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution THE REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE 6 percent of GDP in 2018, as lower (underlying) revenue collections were more than offset by lower public spending. 3. Compared with the previous DSA, the debt stocks used are updated from 2017 to 2018. This DSA also accounts for Mozambique's recent GDP rebasing which has led to downward revisions to the historical (until 2017) debt-to-GDPindicators (Text Table 2). Text Table 2. Mozambique: Debt, Public and Publicly Guaranteed (Percent of GDP) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Prel. Prel. Public sector debt 64.3 87.4 126.9 106.6 110.0 Public sector external debt (incl. guarantees) 58.1 76.6 104.3 87.4 92.4 A. Bank of Mozambique-IMF 1.1 1.8 2.0 1.3 1.1 B. General Government 47.5 63.6 89.4 72.8 75.0 Multilateral creditors, excl IMF 19.9 26.2 35.9 29.5 30.0 Bilateral creditors 19.9 28.6 39.0 32.3 33.1 Paris Club 3.1 4.7 7.1 7.1 8.1 Banks 3.0 3.0 6.9 5.1 5.0 EMATUM/Mozam Eurobond 3.0 3.0 6.9 5.1 5.0 Other public sector: ENH (LNG project) 4.6 5.7 7.6 5.9 7.0 C. Government guaranteed external debt 9.5 11.2 11.2 8.3 8.1 EMATUM 2.1 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 Proindicus 3.8 4.5 5.7 4.2 4.1 MAM 3.2 3.9 5.1 3.8 3.7 Other guarantees 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.2 D. External arrears 0.0 0.0 1.7 5.0 8.2 Public sector domestic debt (incl. guarantees) 6.3 10.9 22.6 19.1 17.7 The authorities' legal and debt restructuring strategy is being implemented . It reached an important milestone in October 2019 with the Eurobond swap that has lowered interest payments and extended maturities broadly in line with the baseline scenario in the last DSA. While the authorities were conducting due diligence on whether corruption may have been involved in contracting the VTB loan to MAM, that bank filed in December 2019 a civil lawsuit in the U.K. against Mozambique, arguing that the government guarantee remained valid. Recently, the authorities have informed staff that in their defense against the VTB lawsuit, the government has disputed the validity of the government guarantee on the VTB loan-which was deemed illegal by Mozambique's Assembly of the Republic-and does not intend to support MAM. Mozambique continues to accumulate external debt service arrears on the defaulted loans . The overall stock of external arrears on public and publicly guaranteed external debt service is estimated to have reached US$1,375 million (9.3 percent of GDP) at end-2019 (Text Table 3). INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE B. Macroeconomic Forecasts 6. While the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hit Mozambique hard and the macroeconomic assumptions underlying the baseline scenario, particularly for the next two years, have worsen relative to the last DSA, the medium-term outlook remains positive due to the LNG megaprojects (Text Table 4). GDP growth projections for 2020 and 2021 have been revised to 2.2 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively, owing to COVID-19related disruptions within the economy and much worse external environment. Risks to growth in 2020 are on the downside, as the impact of the COVID-19pandemic could be more pronounced and significant delays could happen in the Area 1 LNG project. The overall fiscal deficit is expected to increase significantly in 2020 owing to lower revenues-resultingfrom lower activity and fiscal measures to support the private sector-andhigher spending on health and social transfers to the poorest segments in society. From 2021 onward, the overall fiscal deficit is expected to improve as the authorities implement gradual fiscal consolidation, with the objective to largely eliminate the primary fiscal deficit after grants by 2022. The current account deficit is expected to increase until 2022, reflecting a surge in imports of goods and services mainly related to the construction of processing facilities for the LNG megaprojects. Approximately one-thirdof all imports related to such projects will be financed by (frontloaded) FDI, with the remainder financed by Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) and private banks. With the start of LNG production in 2023, real GDP growth will pick up significantly and fiscal and external indicators will start improving dramatically. Text Table 3. Mozambique: Evolution of the Stock of External Arrears (Millions of U.S. dollars)1 End-2017End-2018 End-2019 Est. Est. Est. Commercial debt 592.86 970.61 1080.24 Mozam/ EMATUM 97.90 174.18 - MAM 343.06 499.12 644.02 Proindicus 151.90 297.31 436.22 Bilateral debt 116.80 207.33 295.29 Paris Club: Brazil 22.93 37.65 51.86 Non-Paris Club 2 93.87 169.68 243.43 Total 709.66 1177.94 1375.53 Staff estimates based on information received by the authorities on their debt strategy. Contractual penalty fees or rates have not been included.

Text Table 4. Mozambique: Evolution of Selected Macroeconomic Indicators Between DSA Updates 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2029 2038 2039 Projections Real GDP growth (Percent) Previous DSA: RCF (April 2019) 3.7 3.3 1.8 6.0 4.0 4.0 9.2 11.5 26.9 2.6 2.7 ... Current DSA 3.7 3.4 2.2 2.2 4.7 4.0 8.6 11.0 11.2 2.7 2.6 2.0 Nominal GDP (US$ billion) Previous DSA: RCF (April 2019) 12.6 14.4 15.1 16.7 17.9 19.0 21.3 24.2 31.3 43.3 72.8 ... Current DSA 13.2 14.6 14.9 14.8 15.7 17.3 19.9 22.6 25.6 40.2 67.7 70.4 Overall fiscal deficit (Percent of GDP) Previous DSA: RCF (April 2019) 3.4 5.5 6.5 4.8 3.7 2.6 1.9 0.1 -1.4 -2.3 -14.0 ... Current DSA 3.2 7.2 0.2 5.6 3.8 2.9 1.2 0.8 0.5 -1.8 -11.3 -12.1 Current account deficit (Percent of GDP) Previous DSA: RCF (April 2019) 20.0 30.4 58.0 66.7 62.9 75.6 61.6 39.3 11.3 -1.9 -5.8 ... Current DSA 19.1 30.9 20.7 63.3 66.1 78.3 64.1 43.0 31.3 -6.1 -9.5 -9.6 FDI (Percent of GDP) Previous DSA: RCF (April 2019) 18.2 18.7 18.5 21.2 20.1 23.9 17.1 13.5 4.4 3.7 6.0 ... Current DSA 17.4 18.5 14.9 20.4 23.5 27.9 20.7 15.5 12.3 4.9 9.0 9.8 Sources: Mozambican authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. Current DSA 3.7 3.4 2.2 2.2 4.7 4.0 8.6 11.0 11.2 2.7 2.6 2.0 Nominal GDP (US$ billion) Previous DSA: RCF (April 2019) 12.6 14.4 15.1 16.7 17.9 19.0 21.3 24.2 31.3 43.3 72.8 ... Current DSA 13.2 14.6 14.9 14.8 15.7 17.3 19.9 22.6 25.6 40.2 67.7 70.4 Overall fiscal deficit (Percent of GDP) Previous DSA: RCF (April 2019) 3.4 5.5 6.5 4.8 3.7 2.6 1.9 0.1 -1.4 -2.3 -14.0 ... Current DSA 3.2 7.2 0.2 5.6 3.8 2.9 1.2 0.8 0.5 -1.8 -11.3 -12.1 Current account deficit (Percent of GDP) Previous DSA: RCF (April 2019) 20.0 30.4 58.0 66.7 62.9 75.6 61.6 39.3 11.3 -1.9 -5.8 ... Current DSA 19.1 30.9 20.7 63.3 66.1 78.3 64.1 43.0 31.3 -6.1 -9.5 -9.6 FDI (Percent of GDP) Previous DSA: RCF (April 2019) 18.2 18.7 18.5 21.2 20.1 23.9 17.1 13.5 4.4 3.7 6.0 ... Current DSA 17.4 18.5 14.9 20.4 23.5 27.9 20.7 15.5 12.3 4.9 9.0 9.8 Sources: Mozambican authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. The baseline assumes a standstill on all interest and principal payments, as well as arrears due in 2020 to G20 official bilateral creditors . This is in line with the G20 initiative to help poor countries channel resources reserved for debt service payments to policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. It considers rescheduling debt service payments due from May 1 to end-2020 to G20 official lenders at the existing interest rates in the loans with one-year grace period and a repayment over the next three years. Considering the recent communication to staff that the government does not intend to support MAM, which will follow the normal course of commercial bankruptcy without backing, the VTB loan to MAM has been removed from the DSA baseline . Further, given the authorities' representation to staff that the validity of the government guarantee on that loan is in dispute, the guarantee has also been removed from the DSA baseline as of 2020 and is instead treated as a contingent liability in accordance to IMF policy. Together with the government guarantee on the loan contracted by Proindicus, which is in dispute as well, the contingent liability from SOE's debt now amounts to 7.6 percent of GDP (Text Table 5). Text Table 5. Mozambique: Calibration of the contingent liability stress test q g y 1 The country's coverage of public debt The central, state, and local governments plus social security, central bank, government-guaranteed debt, non-guaranteed SOE debt Default Used for Reasons for deviations from the the default settings analysis 2 Other elements of the general government not captured in 1. 0 percent of GDP 3 SoE's debt (guaranteed and not guaranteed by the government) 1/ 2 percent of GDP 7.60 SOE sovereign guarantee in dispute 4 PPP 35 percent of PPP stock 3.21 5 Financial market (the default value of 5 percent of GDP is the mini 5 percent of GDP 5.00 Total (2+3+4+5) (in percent of GDP) 15.81 1/ The default shock of 2% of GDP will be triggered for countries whose government-guaranteed debt is not fully captured under the country's public debt definition (1.). If it is already included in the government debt (1.) and risks associated with SoE's debt not guaranteed by the government is assessed to be negligible, a country team may reduce this to 0%. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE With regards to the LNG sector, relative to the last DSA, the baseline scenario assumes a delay of the ExxonMobil-led LNG megaproject by two years . ExxonMobil and its partners have yet to reach a final investment decision (FID) on this project. Under the challenging global environment of lower energy prices and tighter financing conditions, it is plausible to assume that ExxonMobil and its partners will delay the FID to 2021 and start LNG production only in 2026. The LNG megaprojects led by Total and ENI, however, are assumed to move ahead as scheduled because their FIDs have already been reached, contracts to deliver LNG have been signed and financial penalties for non-delivery are substantial. Risks are tilted to the downside, although larger than expected LNG production and revenues constitute an important upside risk . The main risks include (i) a more pronounced than envisaged COVID-19 pandemic in Mozambique, (ii) delays in the implementation of the LNG megaprojects that have already reached their FID, and (iii) delayed normalization of the global economy and protracted trade disruptions. Previously identified risks remain, including (i) a deterioration in the security situation in the North, (ii) backtracking of peace negotiations with the main opposition party, Renamo, and (iii) extreme climate events. According to the debt sustainability framework's realism tools, the baseline projections are reasonable (Figures 3 and 4). The growth projections are relatively lower than suggested by the alternative fiscal-growth multiplier analysis due to the adverse growth effects related to COVID-19. The baseline fiscal adjustment in the primary balance seems credible as it does not fall in the upper quartile of the distribution of past adjustments of LICs. The contribution of public investment to growth seems reasonable in comparison to historical contributions and the gradual economic recovery following the 2016 economic downturn. COUNTRY CLASSIFICATION 13. Mozambique's debt carrying capacity is assessed as weak, unchanged from the last DSA. Mozambique's Composite Indicator score is 2.60, indicating that the country's debt-carryingcapacity is weak. The reason for the weak debt carrying capacity assessment is the huge scale of LNG megaprojects under development (these projects amount to over three times Mozambique's GDP) and their related imports.5 Accordingly, the relevant indicative thresholds for the weak category are 30 percent for the PV of debt-to-GDPratio, 140 percent for the PV of debt-to-exportsratio, 10 percent for the debt service-to-exports ratio, and 14 percent for the debt service-to-revenueratio. These thresholds are applicable to the public and publicly guaranteed external debt. Mozambique's debt carrying capacity assessment would have been medium if only non-megaproject imports were considered in the calculation of the Composite Indicator. Megaproject imports are fully financed through special investment vehicles outside the country and included in the balance of payments statistics, with no potential bearing on international reserves. This argues for the exercise of judgment in assessing sustainability. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution THE REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE DEBT SUSTAINABILITY A. External Debt Sustainability Analysis 14. Under the baseline scenario, all external debt indicators breach the policy relevant thresholds in the near and medium term (Table 1, Text Table 6 and Figure 1).6 The PV of external public debt in terms of GDP would reach 68 percent at end-2020 and is projected to remain above the prudent threshold until 2027. This is partially driven by ENH borrowing to finance its equity participation in the LNG megaprojects, and the issuance of a sovereign guarantee to ENH to cover its share in the borrowing package for Area 1 Golfinho project. 7 The ratios would drop below the prudent threshold by 2028, as the sovereign guarantee contractually lapses in 2026 (after the start of LNG production).

After worsening in 2020, the PV of external public debt in terms of exports would gradually decline, albeit above the 140 percent prudent threshold until 2023. It would improve rapidly thereafter as LNG exports pick up over the long term.

the PV of external public debt in terms of exports External public debt service in terms of revenue would drop below the prudent threshold temporarily in 2020 but would breach again the threshold the following year and up to 2030. The uptick around 2025 is a result of ENH starting to service its debt as LNG production is expected to start.

External public debt service in terms of exports would drop below the prudent threshold in 2024 and would remain below it during the rest of the projection period. Text Table 6. Mozambique: PPG of External Debt (Percent of GDP) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Prel. Prel. Projections Public sector debt Nominal stock of total debt 106.6 110.0 108.4 113.7 113.1 106.2 101.1 91.9 81.7 Of which : external 87.4 92.4 89.4 97.1 97.4 91.4 88.3 80.8 72.6 Nominal stock of total debt, excl. ENH's debt 100.6 103.1 98.6 98.8 93.4 83.0 74.9 66.7 59.1 Of which : external debt, excl. ENH's debt 81.5 85.4 79.6 82.1 77.7 68.2 62.1 55.6 50.0 Sources: Mozambican authorities; and IMF staff calculations and projections. As in the last DSA, the historical scenario has been excluded from Figure 1. Such a scenario shows unrealistically fast declines in the public debt-to-GDP ratio, as the non-interest current account deficit at the historical average is much lower than projected because of LNG investments. Meanwhile, private debt accumulation is assumed to remain unchanged compared to the baseline. In the baseline, the guarantee is phased-in in line with the expected flow of disbursements as the LNG megaproject led by Total (Golfinho project) is implemented, and that contractually the guarantee does not give rise to debt service payments and it ceases to exist in the first year after LNG production starts. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE 15. External public debt and public debt service ratios are most sensitive to exchange rate and export shocks (Table 3). The stress tests illustrate that a nominal export growth (in U.S. dollars) set to its historical average minus one standard deviation, or the baseline projection minus one standard deviation (whichever is the lower) in 2020 and 2021, would increase the PV of external public debt-to-GDPratio by 26 percentage points (to 93 percent) in 2021. Similarly, the PV of external public debt-to-exportratio would double to 369 percent in 2021 (compared to 180 percent under the baseline). The export shock has a similar effect on the two debt service ratios. Vulnerability to exchange rate movements is an expected outcome for a commodity exporter like Mozambique with a relatively low export-to-exchange-rateelasticity and a relatively high share of external public debt in the total. External debt service indicators are also sensitive to the assumptions around ENH's future debt service profile. B. Public Sector Debt Sustainability Analysis The PV of debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to surpass the 35 percent of GDP benchmark until 2028 (Table 2 and Figure 2). Total public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to about percent of GDP as of end-2019, with external debt accounting for about four-fifths of the total. The evolution of public debt is driven mainly by the same factors influencing external debt, including those related to ENH's share in the LNG megaprojects. The debt service (including rollover of T-bills for cash flow management) is expected to absorb nearly 37 percent of expected revenues and grants in 2020 and decline in the following years. The standardized sensitivity analysis shows public debt indicators are highly sensitive to primary balance, exports as well as changes in current transfers and FDI (Table 4). A shock to the primary balance would lead the PV of debt-to-GDP ratio to reach 107 percent (compared to 84 percent under the baseline scenario) by 2021. A shock to exports or current transfers-to-GDP and FDI-to-GDP ratios would increase the PV of debt-to-GDP ratio to about 100 percent in 2021. RISK RATING AND VULNERABILITIES 18. Mozambique's debt is assessed to remain in distress, but sustainable in a forward-looking sense. This assessment is unchanged relative to the last DSA. Considering that, to a large extent, future borrowing and government guarantees reflect state participation in the sizable LNG developments, debt is deemed sustainable in a forward-lookingsense. Participation in the recently announced G20 initiative would provide debt service relief in the near term, thus flattening the projected sharp deterioration in debt liquidity indicators due to the COVID-19pandemic. The possibility of an extension of the G20 initiative into 2021 would be a further mitigating factor for the debt sustainability assessment. Moreover, as noted above, debt carrying capacity is likely to be stronger than signaled by the CI rating because international reserves do not need to cover imports related to megaprojects (which are fully funded through special investment vehicles outside the country). This assessment is also anchored in the authorities' strong commitment to implement fiscal consolidation and a prudent borrowing strategy. Together with the coming on-streamof the LNG projects, this is expected to put public debt indicators on a firmly downward trajectory over the medium term. In line with the previous DSA, stress test results underscore the downside risks for debt 8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution THE REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE sustainability originating from negative export and primary fiscal balance shocks that could hit the Mozambican economy. These results further emphasize the need to diversifying the economy and broadening the export base as well as implementing a prudent borrowing strategy. 19. Debt management and oversight needs to be strengthened further. While the authorities have already taken important steps, including to improve the transparency of the process of considering and granting sovereign guarantees, the MEF debt unit needs to be strengthened with respect to both its capacity and clout to exercise effective oversight over the entire public debt portfolio and to implement stronger safeguards. In addition, building on the new SOE Law, oversight over the entire SOE sector needs to be substantially strengthened. Authorities' Views 20. The authorities broadly agree with the analysis and recommendations above. They noted that their debt strategy is being implemented with the aim to bring Mozambique's debt risk to moderate levels over the medium term. This would be achieved through debt reduction as well as medium-termfiscal consolidation. The authorities emphasized their commitment to strengthen governance, transparency, and accountability along the lines of the Government's Diagnostic Report prepared with IMF technical assistance. In addition, the authorities expressed their intention to request forbearance from creditors under the recently-announcedG20 initiative, which would deliver debt service relief in the near term, thus providing an additional cushion to respond to the COVID-19pandemic and flattening the projected sharp deterioration in debt liquidity indicators due to the COVID-19pandemic. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 10 Table 1. Mozambique: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2016-2039 INTERNATIONAL (In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) (In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Actual Projections Average 8/ 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2029 2039 Historical Projections External debt (nominal) 1/ 164.2 143.9 154.9 160.0 197.5 230.8 263.3 277.1 273.7 262.1 158.2 16.9 104.5 222.0 Definition of external/domestic debt Currency-based of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) 104.3 87.4 92.4 89.4 97.1 97.4 91.4 88.3 80.8 72.6 36.8 11.2 59.4 72.9 Is there a material difference between the No Change in external debt 42.6 -20.3 11.0 5.1 37.5 33.3 32.5 13.8 -3.4 -11.6 -14.4 -7.7 two criteria? Identified net debt-creating flows 50.6 -13.5 -1.7 2.4 39.3 33.8 41.9 23.7 0.7 -8.0 -15.4 -19.8 6.3 3.2 MONETARY Non-interest current account deficit 32.5 16.8 28.7 18.0 59.6 62.5 74.8 60.6 39.8 27.7 -11.3 -11.1 27.5 29.6 Deficit in balance of goods and services 34.4 21.5 31.2 26.7 65.1 67.5 79.1 64.4 42.4 24.9 -18.4 -21.6 32.8 31.3 Exports 31.6 41.1 41.0 38.0 29.2 37.2 37.7 40.5 45.7 49.6 60.5 57.7 Debt Accumulation Imports 66.0 62.6 72.1 64.7 94.3 104.6 116.8 104.9 88.1 74.5 42.1 36.0 12.0 60 Net current transfers (negative = inflow) -2.0 -4.8 -2.3 -8.4 -5.3 -4.8 -3.8 -3.1 -1.7 -1.5 -0.5 -0.4 -5.7 -3.6 of which: official -1.3 -3.5 -0.7 -6.6 -3.6 -3.2 -2.3 -1.7 -0.4 -0.3 -0.2 0.0 10.0 50 Other current account flows (negative = net inflow) 0.1 0.1 -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.5 -0.7 -1.0 4.2 7.6 10.9 0.4 1.9 8.0 Net FDI (negative = inflow) -25.9 -17.4 -18.5 -14.9 -20.4 -23.5 -27.9 -20.7 -15.5 -12.3 -4.9 -9.8 -22.6 -14.6 40 FUND Endogenous debt dynamics 2/ 44.0 -12.8 -12.0 -0.7 0.1 -5.2 -4.9 -16.1 -23.5 -23.4 0.8 1.1 6.0 Contribution from nominal interest rate 3.1 2.3 2.2 2.7 3.7 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.3 3.6 5.3 1.6 2.0 Contribution from real GDP growth -6.2 -5.6 -4.4 -3.4 -3.5 -8.7 -8.4 -19.6 -26.8 -27.0 -4.5 -0.5 4.0 30 Contribution from price and exchange rate changes 47.1 -9.6 -9.7 … … … … … … … … … Residual 3/ -7.9 -6.8 12.7 2.7 -1.8 -0.6 -9.4 -9.9 -4.1 -3.6 1.1 12.1 2.6 -2.9 20 of which: exceptional financing -1.5 -2.8 -2.2 -1.6 -0.6 -0.5 -0.5 -0.4 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.0 Sustainability indicators -2.0 10 PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio ... ... 60.1 62.6 68.1 66.9 64.6 59.4 53.7 46.5 25.8 8.6 PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio ... ... 146.6 164.9 233.2 180.0 171.3 146.8 117.6 93.7 42.7 15.0 -4.0 0 PPG debt service-to-exports ratio 12.2 10.3 12.2 10.8 9.6 10.7 10.4 10.1 8.0 8.1 5.8 2.0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio 17.5 16.9 20.8 13.9 12.7 16.3 15.5 15.7 14.7 16.7 16.6 3.3 Gross external financing need (Million of U.S. dollars) 1662.9 709.0 2432.6 1534.5 6896.8 7452.0 9504.3 9556.9 7127.7 5834.3 -107.3 -8894.2 Rate of Debt Accumulation Key macroeconomic assumptions Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP) Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale) Real GDP growth (in percent) 3.8 3.7 3.4 2.2 2.2 4.7 4.0 8.6 11.0 11.2 2.7 2.0 6.0 7.6 GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent) -27.9 6.2 7.2 -0.2 -2.7 1.6 5.5 6.3 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.9 -3.4 2.2 External debt (nominal) 1/ Effective interest rate (percent) 4/ 1.9 1.6 1.7 1.8 2.3 1.9 1.7 1.5 1.3 1.5 3.2 6.7 1.4 2.1 Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) -8.9 43.4 10.5 -5.5 -23.6 35.5 11.4 24.0 28.0 23.1 2.8 3.2 8.2 15.9 300 of which: Private Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) -25.8 4.5 27.9 -8.5 44.9 18.0 22.5 3.7 -4.8 -4.0 1.7 -1.2 11.9 5.5 Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent) ... ... ... 19.6 45.2 49.2 43.8 38.4 43.2 38.2 47.8 47.8 ... 41.7 Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP) 22.0 25.1 24.0 29.5 22.1 24.5 25.4 26.1 24.8 24.1 21.2 34.4 21.5 24.0 250 Aid flows (in Million of US dollars) 5/ 671.1 1450.0 558.3 337.6 1620.0 1616.0 1574.3 1498.2 1104.8 906.9 394.1 236.3 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/ ... ... ... 2.1 10.6 9.1 8.0 6.6 4.1 3.0 0.9 0.3 ... 4.5 200 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/ ... ... ... 31.9 66.7 68.1 60.9 55.8 58.9 57.2 84.5 75.7 ... 62.5 Nominal GDP (Million of US dollars) 11,937 13,150 14,583 14,870 14,782 15,723 17,251 19,923 22,598 25,625 40,208 70,379 150 Nominal dollar GDP growth -25.2 10.2 10.9 2.0 -0.6 6.4 9.7 15.5 13.4 13.4 4.8 4.0 2.4 10.0 Memorandum items: 100 PV of external debt 7/ ... ... 122.6 133.2 168.5 200.3 236.5 248.2 246.6 236.0 147.3 14.4 In percent of exports ... ... 299.3 350.8 577.5 539.0 627.1 613.2 540.0 475.8 243.6 24.9 50 Total external debt service-to-exports ratio 23.3 14.8 15.7 18.9 25.5 22.6 22.0 20.1 16.0 14.8 26.3 14.4 PV of PPG external debt (in Million of US dollars) 8758.6 9310.3 10059.8 10516.7 11142.9 11836.2 12142.1 11913.4 10376.4 6085.5 0 (PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent) 3.8 5.0 3.1 4.0 4.0 1.5 -1.0 -1.7 -0.5 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio -10.1 37.1 17.7 12.9 22.1 29.2 42.3 46.8 43.2 39.2 3.0 -3.4 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt. 2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, and ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms. 3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief); changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes.4/ Current-yearinterest payments divided by previous period debt stock. 5/ Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief. 6/ Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV of new debt). 7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value. 8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution MOZAMBIQUE OF REPUBLIC 11 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL Table 2. Mozambique: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2016-2039 (In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Actual Projections Average 6/ 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2029 2039 Historical Projections Public sector debt 1/ 126.9 106.6 110.0 108.4 113.7 113.1 106.2 101.1 91.9 81.7 43.6 18.1 69.6 84.3 Definition of external/domestic Currency-based of which: external debt 104.3 87.4 92.4 89.4 97.1 97.4 91.4 88.3 80.8 72.6 36.8 11.2 59.4 72.9 debt of which: local-currency denominated 19.0 16.6 15.7 14.8 12.9 11.1 9.1 6.8 6.9 Change in public sector debt 39.5 -20.3 3.5 -1.6 5.3 -0.7 -6.9 -5.0 -9.3 -10.2 -3.1 -3.2 Is there a material difference No Identified debt-creating flows 27.3 -25.9 4.1 -5.0 7.6 -3.1 -10.5 -9.5 -11.5 -10.9 -4.4 -13.4 -14.1 -6.9 between the two criteria? Primary deficit 1.8 0.0 2.3 -3.3 2.4 0.8 0.1 -1.6 -1.8 -2.6 -4.1 -13.4 -14.7 -1.8 Revenue and grants 23.9 27.1 26.0 30.4 28.3 29.5 29.4 29.4 26.7 25.7 21.9 34.6 25.9 26.5 Public sector debt 1/ of which: grants 1.9 1.9 2.0 1.0 6.2 5.0 4.0 3.3 1.9 1.6 0.8 0.2 Primary (noninterest) expenditure 25.7 27.0 28.3 27.2 30.7 30.3 29.6 27.8 24.9 23.1 17.9 21.2 11.2 24.6 of which: local-currency denominated Automatic debt dynamics 25.5 -25.9 1.7 -1.7 5.2 -3.9 -10.7 -7.9 -9.7 -8.3 -0.4 0.0 Contribution from interest rate/growth differential -2.9 -3.5 -1.4 -1.9 -2.0 -4.5 -3.8 -7.9 -9.6 -8.3 -0.3 0.0 of which: foreign-currency denominated of which: contribution from average real interest rate 0.3 1.1 2.1 0.5 0.3 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.9 0.4 of which: contribution from real GDP growth -3.2 -4.6 -3.5 -2.4 -2.3 -5.1 -4.3 -8.4 -10.0 -9.2 -1.2 -0.4 120 Contribution from real exchange rate depreciation 28.4 -22.4 3.1 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 100 Other identified debt-creating flows 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 80 Privatization receipts (negative) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Recognition of contingent liabilities (e.g., bank recapitalization) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 60 Debt relief (HIPC and other) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 40 Other debt creating or reducing flow (please specify) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Residual 12.2 5.5 -0.6 3.5 4.9 3.0 -3.3 4.5 2.1 0.7 1.3 10.2 21.8 0.8 20 Sustainability indicators 0 PV of public debt-to-GDP ratio 2/ ... ... 78.4 80.9 85.9 84.0 78.0 73.5 66.1 56.6 33.1 15.7 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 PV of public debt-to-revenue and grants ratio … … 301.7 265.6 303.9 285.2 264.9 249.7 247.0 220.2 150.8 45.3 Debt service-to-revenue and grants ratio 3/ 22.6 25.1 31.7 31.9 37.0 37.7 33.5 28.8 28.7 28.9 25.9 11.0 Gross financing need 4/ 4.5 3.4 10.6 8.0 13.5 12.5 10.5 7.3 6.0 5.0 1.7 -9.6 Key macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions Real GDP growth (in percent) 3.8 3.7 3.4 2.2 2.2 4.7 4.0 8.6 11.0 11.2 2.7 2.0 6.0 7.6 Average nominal interest rate on external debt (in percent) 1.9 2.5 2.5 1.7 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.6 2.5 3.3 2.2 1.3 2.1 Average real interest rate on domestic debt (in percent) -2.6 -1.4 9.0 6.1 6.6 7.3 7.2 6.0 5.5 5.5 6.6 6.1 3.1 6.2 Real exchange rate depreciation (in percent, + indicates depreciation) 38.2 -22.0 3.7 … ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 7.3 ... Inflation rate (GDP deflator, in percent) 13.7 7.6 2.1 3.4 6.0 5.6 5.5 6.4 6.8 6.7 5.3 5.2 5.1 6.0 Growth of real primary spending (deflated by GDP deflator, in percent) -14.2 9.0 8.5 -2.0 15.5 3.3 1.6 2.2 -0.6 2.9 3.2 5.0 1.1 3.0 Primary deficit that stabilizes the debt-to-GDP ratio 5/ -37.7 20.3 -1.1 -1.7 -2.9 1.5 7.1 3.4 7.5 7.6 -1.0 -10.2 -6.2 4.2 PV of contingent liabilities (not included in public sector debt) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Coverage of debt: The central, state, and local governments plus social security, central bank, government-guaranteed debt, non-guaranteed SOE debt. Definition of external debt is Currency-based. 2/ The underlying PV of external debt-to-GDP ratio under the public DSA differs from the external DSA with the size of differences depending on exchange rates projections. 3/ Debt service is defined as the sum of interest and amortization of medium and long-term, and short-term debt. 4/ Gross financing need is defined as the primary deficit plus debt service plus the stock of short-term debt at the end of the last period and other debt creating/reducing flows. 5/ Defined as a primary deficit minus a change in the public debt-to-GDP ratio ((-): a primary surplus), which would stabilizes the debt ratio only in the year in question. 6/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years. MOZAMBIQUE OF REPUBLIC ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Figure 1. Mozambique: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2019-2029 100 PV of debt-to GDP ratio 400 PV of debt-to-exports ratio 90 350 80 300 70 250 60 50 200 40 150 30 100 20 50 10 Most extreme shock is Exports Most extreme shock is Exports 0 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 25 Debt service-to-exports ratio 30 Debt service-to-revenue ratio 20 25 15 20 15 10 10 5 5 Most extreme shock is Exports Most extreme shock is Exports 0 0 2021 2023 2025 2027 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 2019 2029 Baseline Threshold Most extreme shock 1/ Customization of Default Settings Borrowing Assumptions for Stress Tests* Size Interactions Default User defined Shares of marginal debt No No External PPG MLT debt 100% Tailored Tests Terms of marginal debt Combined CLs Yes Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 2.2% 2.2% Natural Disasters No No USD Discount rate 5.0% 5.0% Commodity Prices 2/ n.a. n.a. Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 30 24 Market Financing n.a. n.a. Avg. grace period 10 6 Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or interactions of the default settings for the stress tests. "n.a." indicates that the stress test does not apply. Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are assumed to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2029. Stress tests with one-off breaches are also presented (if any), while these one- off breaches are deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one- off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. 2/ The magnitude of shocks used for the commodity price shock stress test are based on the commodity prices outlook prepared by the IMF research department. 12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Figure 2. Mozambique: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2019-2029 120 100 PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio 80 60 40 Most extreme shock is Primary Balance 20 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 400 PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio 45 Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio 350 40 300 35 250 30 25 200 20 150 15 100 105 50 Most extreme shock is Primary Balance Most extreme shock is Growth 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 Baseline Most extreme shock 1/ Public debt benchmark Borrowing Assumptions for Stress Tests* Default User defined Shares of marginal debt External PPG medium and long-term 53% 99% Domestic medium and long-term 36% 1% Domestic short-term 11% 0% Terms of marginal debt External MLT debt Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 2.2% 2.2% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 30 24 Avg. grace period 10 6 Domestic MLT debt Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing 6.1% 10.7% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 4 3 Avg. grace period 2 2 Domestic short-term debt Avg. real interest rate 3% 12.0% Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2029. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 3. Mozambique: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt, 2019-2029 (In percent) Projections 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 PV of debt-to GDP ratio Baseline 62.6 68.1 66.9 64.6 59.4 53.7 46.5 44.5 32.4 28.8 25.8 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 1/ 62.6 42.3 18.8 -12.4 -43.3 -65.5 -84.5 -96.8 -71.7 -53.9 -30.8 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 62.6 69.9 70.4 68.0 62.5 56.6 48.9 46.8 34.2 30.3 27.2 B2. Primary balance 62.6 78.2 87.0 83.3 76.2 69.1 60.5 58.4 43.1 38.9 35.7 B3. Exports 62.6 85.3 93.4 89.9 82.4 74.7 65.4 63.1 46.4 41.5 37.5 B4. Other flows 2/ 62.6 76.5 83.6 80.5 73.7 66.9 58.6 56.5 41.5 37.1 33.6 B5. One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation 62.6 86.8 70.4 68.2 63.0 56.8 48.5 45.9 33.0 29.0 25.8 B6. Combination of B1-B5 62.6 87.5 85.9 82.8 76.0 68.9 59.9 57.6 42.0 37.4 33.7 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 62.6 78.8 77.1 74.0 67.7 61.2 53.3 51.1 37.6 33.7 30.7 C2. Natural disaster 62.6 76.0 74.5 71.8 66.0 59.9 52.3 50.4 37.2 33.5 30.7 C3. Commodity price n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Threshold 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 PV of debt-to-exports ratio Baseline 164.9 233.2 180.0 171.3 146.8 117.6 93.7 92.5 53.0 46.7 42.7 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 1/ 164.9 145.1 50.5 -33.0 -107.0 -143.4 -170.4 -201.4 -117.1 -87.5 -51.0 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 164.9 233.2 180.0 171.3 146.8 117.6 93.7 92.5 53.0 46.7 42.7 B2. Primary balance 164.9 267.9 234.0 221.0 188.1 151.2 121.9 121.5 70.4 63.2 59.1 B3. Exports 164.9 351.8 368.7 349.6 298.4 239.9 193.4 192.6 111.3 98.8 91.1 B4. Other flows 2/ 164.9 262.3 225.1 213.4 182.2 146.5 118.1 117.7 67.9 60.2 55.6 B5. One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation 164.9 233.2 148.5 141.8 122.0 97.5 76.7 74.9 42.3 37.0 33.4 B6. Combination of B1-B5 164.9 306.5 200.7 240.7 205.8 165.2 132.5 131.4 75.2 66.5 61.0 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 164.9 270.2 207.4 196.1 167.2 134.0 107.4 106.4 61.4 54.8 50.8 C2. Natural disaster 164.9 268.8 207.1 196.6 168.4 135.4 108.9 108.3 62.8 56.2 52.4 C3. Commodity price n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Threshold 140 140 140 140 140 140 140 140 140 140 140 Debt service-to-exports ratio Baseline 10.8 9.6 10.7 10.4 10.1 8.0 8.1 8.4 5.8 6.2 5.8 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 1/ 10.8 9.3 8.9 7.4 6.2 3.3 4.0 3.6 1.5 1.7 -1.4 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 10.8 9.6 10.7 10.4 10.1 8.0 8.1 8.4 5.8 6.2 5.8 B2. Primary balance 10.8 9.5 11.4 11.9 11.2 8.9 8.9 9.1 6.8 7.6 7.2 B3. Exports 10.8 13.3 18.5 19.2 18.3 14.5 14.5 15.0 10.8 12.2 11.5 B4. Other flows 2/ 10.8 9.6 11.4 11.7 11.1 8.8 8.8 9.1 6.7 7.5 7.0 B5. One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation 10.8 9.6 10.7 9.6 9.4 7.4 7.6 8.0 5.6 5.3 4.9 B6. Combination of B1-B5 10.8 11.2 14.4 13.9 13.3 10.5 10.6 11.0 8.2 8.5 8.0 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 10.8 9.5 11.5 11.1 10.6 8.4 8.5 8.8 6.0 6.4 6.0 C2. Natural disaster 10.8 9.9 11.7 11.4 10.9 8.6 8.7 9.1 6.3 6.7 6.2 C3. Commodity price n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Threshold 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 Debt service-to-revenue ratio Baseline 13.9 12.7 16.3 15.5 15.7 14.7 16.7 16.5 16.9 18.5 16.6 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 1/ 13.9 12.3 13.5 11.0 9.7 6.0 8.2 7.0 4.4 5.1 -4.1 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 13.9 13.0 17.1 16.3 16.5 15.5 17.6 17.3 17.8 19.5 17.4 B2. Primary balance 13.9 12.5 17.4 17.6 17.4 16.4 18.2 17.7 19.6 22.7 20.5 B3. Exports 13.9 14.7 19.1 19.4 19.4 18.2 20.3 20.0 21.4 24.9 22.4 B4. Other flows 2/ 13.9 12.7 17.3 17.3 17.3 16.2 18.1 17.8 19.4 22.3 20.0 B5. One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation 13.9 16.2 20.8 18.1 18.5 17.4 20.0 19.8 20.5 20.3 18.0 B6. Combination of B1-B5 13.9 14.4 20.0 18.8 18.9 17.7 20.0 19.7 21.7 23.3 20.9 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 12.5 17.4 16.5 16.5 15.5 17.4 17.1 17.5 19.1 17.1 C2. Natural disaster 13.9 12.5 17.0 16.1 16.2 15.2 17.2 16.9 17.4 19.0 17.0 C3. Commodity price n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Threshold 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator (in U.S. dollar terms), non-interest current account in percent of GDP, and non-debt creating flows. 2/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI. 14INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE Table 4. Mozambique: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public Debt, 2019-2029 Projections 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio Baseline 80.9 85.9 84.0 78.0 73.5 66.1 56.6 53.7 38.9 35.4 33.1 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 1/ 81 72 59 44 33 22 8 -4 -15 -24 -32 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 81 93 94 88 84 76 67 64 47 44 42 B2. Primary balance 81 98 107 99 93 84 73 69 51 47 44 B3. Exports 81 92 100 93 88 79 69 66 48 44 41 B4. Other flows 2/ 81 95 101 94 88 80 69 66 48 44 41 B5. One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation 81 100 95 85 78 68 57 55 39 34 31 B6. Combination of B1-B5 81 92 91 77 73 66 56 53 39 35 33 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 81 99 97 90 84 76 66 62 45 42 39 C2. Natural disaster 81 96 94 88 83 75 65 61 45 41 39 C3. Commodity price n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Public debt benchmark 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio Baseline 265.6 303.9 285.2 264.9 249.7 247.0 220.2 206.1 176.2 164.6 150.8 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 1/ 266 256 201 149 113 81 31 -16 -65 -110 -146 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 266 326 316 297 284 284 258 244 214 205 193 B2. Primary balance 266 348 362 336 316 314 283 266 230 218 201 B3. Exports 266 325 341 316 298 296 267 252 217 203 186 B4. Other flows 2/ 266 334 343 318 299 297 268 253 218 204 187 B5. One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation 266 358 326 293 268 258 224 211 176 160 141 B6. Combination of B1-B5 266 328 311 264 249 247 220 204 174 163 149 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 266 350 328 305 287 284 255 238 205 193 179 C2. Natural disaster 266 340 320 298 282 280 252 236 204 193 179 C3. Commodity price n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio Baseline 31.9 37.0 37.7 33.5 28.8 28.7 28.9 30.3 27.5 27.8 25.9 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 1/ 32 36 35 30 25 25 26 26 26 23 18 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 32 38 39 35 30 30 30 32 29 30 28 B2. Primary balance 32 37 39 35 31 31 30 31 30 32 30 B3. Exports 32 37 38 35 30 30 30 32 29 31 29 B4. Other flows 2/ 32 37 38 35 30 30 30 32 30 31 29 B5. One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation 32 36 38 34 30 29 30 31 28 29 26 B6. Combination of B1-B5 32 36 37 33 28 28 28 30 27 27 25 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 32 37 39 34 30 29 30 31 28 28 26 C2. Natural disaster 32 37 39 34 30 30 30 31 28 29 27 C3. Commodity price n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator and primary deficit in percent of GDP. 2/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 16 Figure 3. Mozambique: Drivers of Debt Dynamics - Baseline Scenario External debt REPUBLIC Gross Nominal PPG External Debt (in percent of GDP; DSA vintages) Debt-creating flows Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/ (percent of GDP) (past 5 years, percent of GDP) OF FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 120 Current DSA Previous DSA proj. DSA-2013 100 80 60 40