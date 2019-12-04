Republic of Peru Announces Settlement of Switch Tender Offer

LIMA, Peru, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offer (the "Offer") dated November 21, 2019, to purchase for cash (i) outstanding U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds (the "Old Global Bonds"), and (ii) sovereign bonds or bonos soberanos (the "Old Bonos Soberanos"), including bonos soberanos in the form of Global Depositary Notes previously issued by Citibank, N.A., as depositary (the "GDNs", together with the Old Bonos Soberanos and Old Global Bonds, collectively, the "Old Bonds") in each case as set forth in the tables below, today announced the settlement of the Offer. As previously announced by Peru, the Offer expired as scheduled at 12:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 21, 2019 for Non-Preferred Tenders and at 4:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 21, 2019 for Preferred Tenders. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the offer to purchase dated November 21, 2019.
The Purchase Price to be paid for each U.S.$1,000 or S/1,000, as applicable, principal amount of each series of Old Bonds tendered by holders and accepted pursuant to the Offer was set forth in a previous press release dated November 21, 2019.
For convenience, set forth below are the maturity date, outstanding aggregate principal amount, ISIN, CUSIP, Common Code and NEMONICO, as applicable, for each Old Bond that was subject to the Offer:
Old Bonds
Maturity Date
Outstanding
Aggregate Principal
Amount as of
November 20, 2019 (1)
ISIN
CUSIP
Common Code
NEMÓNICO
5.200% Bonos Soberanos due 2023
09/12/2023
S/1,776,910,000
PEP01000C4N3
144A: 715638BZ4
REG S: 715638CA8
199979485
SB12SEP23
5.200% GDNs due 2023
09/12/2023
-
144A: US715638BP60
REG S: USP87324BM36
144A: 715638BP6
REG S: P87324BM3
144A: 080122101
REG S: 080124139
5.700% Bonos Soberanos due 2024
08/12/2024
S/11,544,133,000
PEP01000C4W4
144A: 715638CB6
REG S: 715638CC4
199979701
SB12AGO24
5.700% GDNs due 2024
08/12/2024
-
I44A: US715638BT82
REG S: USP78024AB57
144A: 715638BT8
REG S: P78024AB5
144A: 113520477
REG S: 113520485
7.350% U.S. Dollar-Denominated
Global Bonds due 2025(2)
07/21/2025
U.S.$1,646,481,000
US715638AS19
715638AS1
022518259
4.125% U.S. Dollar-Denominated
Global Bonds due 2027(2)
08/25/2027
U.S.$1,061,614,000
US715638BU55
715638BU5
128039414
(1) These amounts may include Old Bonds held by institutions and companies controlled by the Peruvian Government that have not been
cancelled
(2) Each series of Old Global Bonds is admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
The table below sets forth the final aggregate principal amount for each series of Old Bonos Soberanos, including in the form of GDNs, tendered and accepted for purchase.
Old Bonds
Aggregate Principal
Amount Tendered
(Preferred Tenders / Non-
Preferred Tenders)
Proration Factor
(Preferred Tenders /
Non-Preferred
Tenders)
Aggregate Principal
Amount of Preferred
Tenders Accepted
Aggregate Principal
Amount of Non-
Preferred Tenders
Accepted
5.200% Bonos Soberanos
due 2023 (1)
S/467,537,000 / S/0
100% / 100%
S/467,537,000
S/0
5.700% Bonos Soberanos
due 2024 (2)
S/4,824,513,000 / S/300,000
100% / 100%
S/4,824,513,000
S/300,000
(1) Includes the 5.200% GDNs due 2023 issued by Citibank, N.A., as the depositary that were validly tendered and accepted by Peru
in accordance with the Offer.
(2) Includes the 5.700% GDNs due 2024 issued by Citibank, N.A., as the depositary that were validly tendered and accepted by Peru
in accordance with the Offer.
The table below sets forth the final aggregate principal amount for each series of the Old Global Bonds tendered and accepted for purchase.
Old Bonds
Aggregate Principal
Amount Tendered
(Preferred Tenders / Non-
Preferred Tenders)
Proration Factor
(Preferred Tenders / Non-
Preferred Tenders)
Aggregate Principal
Amount of Preferred
Tenders Accepted
Aggregate Principal
Amount of Non-
Preferred Tenders
Accepted
7.350% Global Bonds
due 2025
U.S.$82,910,000 /
U.S.$21,955,000
100% / 100%
U.S.$82,910,000
U.S.$21,955,000
4.125% Global Bonds
due 2027
U.S.$11,900,000 /
U.S.$36,574,000
100% / 100%
U.S.$11,900,000
U.S.$36,574,000
The Information Agent of the Offer is:
Global Bondholder Services Corporation
65 Broadway – Suite 404
New York, NY 10006
United States of America
Attention: Corporate Actions
Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774
Toll free: +1 (866) 470-3800
http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Peru/
The Dealer Managers for the Offer are:
BofA Securities, Inc.
One Bryant Park
New York, New York 10036
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor
New York, New York 10013
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
452 Fifth Avenue
New York, New York 10018
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
383 Madison Avenue
New York, New York 10179
Attention: Liability Management
Group
Collect: (646) 855-8988
Toll-free: (888) 292-0070
Attention: Liability Management
Group
Toll Free: (800) 558-3745
Collect: (212) 723-6106
Attention: Global Liability
Management Group
Toll Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM
Collect: +1 (212) 525-5552
Attention: Latin America –Debt Capital
Markets
U.S. Toll-Free: (866) 846-2874
U.S. Collect: (212) 834-7279
Disclaimer
This announcement shall not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer or sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
The Offer was not made to holders of Old Bonds in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws required the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer was deemed to be made on behalf of Peru by the dealer managers for the Offer or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction
In any EEA Member State this announcement is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").
This announcement is for distribution only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order")), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order, (iii) are persons falling within Article 43 of the Order, (iv) are outside the United Kingdom, or (v) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.
