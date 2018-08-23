Republica : Wins Big During the 2018 Award Season Bringing Home 56 Honors Thus Far, Including Cannes Lions Shortlist, Lürzers Archive, New York Festivals, One Show, and Spain’s Festival El Sol

Republica announces 56 wins and recognitions thus far during the 2018
Awards Season, including a Cannes Lions Shortlist and a feature in
Lürzers Archive. Most recently, Republica was also ranked No. 7 of the
Top 50 U.S. Hispanic Agencies in 2018 by Ad Age, placing the
company as the No. 1 independent multicultural agency in the
country. Republica was ranked for the first time in 2009 at No. 49.
The honors include recognitions by Spain’s Festival El Sol; New York
Festivals; the One Show; the United Nations Department of Public
Information; Bronze Anvil; National, District and Local ADDYs; Tellys;
Webby; Communicator; Stevie; London’s Indie; and Creativepool. These
recognitions represent an array of creative and communications campaigns
for agency clients, including Toyota, Baptist Health, Flor de Caña Rum,
Sedano’s Supermarkets, Segura Viudas Cava, Plasencia Cigars, The Tank
Brewing Co., and pro-bono client Amigos For Kids.
“These awards, coupled with our top ranking in Ad Age, validate
the world-class, high-caliber work our team continues to produce on
behalf of our client partners,” said Jorge A. Plasencia, co-founder,
chairman, and CEO of Republica. “We thank our clients for the
opportunity to create such leading-edge campaigns,” added Plasencia.
Deserving special recognition is “Broken Crayons,” the global child
abuse prevention campaign created by Republica for pro-bono client
Amigos For Kids. The riveting campaign has reached audiences in more
than 60 countries. In addition to being selected as one of the Top 15
Digital Campaigns Worldwide by Lürzer’s Archive, Broken Crayons was
shortlisted at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Inspired by academic research that abused children often hide
subconscious clues of their sufferings in classroom drawings, Republica
created an art gallery with a hidden twist as part of Art Basel/Miami
Art Week. The installation exposed unsuspecting visitors to the
troubling signs of abuse, and the result is an eye-opening video
that has sparked worldwide dialogue.
For more information on Republica and these award-winning campaigns,
visit republica.net.
About Republica
Republica is one of America’s leading and fastest-growing independent
advertising and communications agencies. Through its “Rethink Relevant”
strategic mantra, Republica provides integrated services including
strategy, creative, research, media planning and buying, analytics and
consumer science, digital, social, and experiential, to numerous
blue-chip clients in the U.S. and markets around the world. Founded in
2006 and based in Miami, Florida, Republica is a member of MAGNET, the
world’s leading network of independent agencies with partner offices in
100 cities across the globe. For more information, visit republica.net,
and follow @RepublicaWorld on social media.
