Republica : Wins Big During the 2018 Award Season Bringing Home 56 Honors Thus Far, Including Cannes Lions Shortlist, Lürzers Archive, New York Festivals, One Show, and Spain’s Festival El Sol

08/23/2018 | 04:54pm EDT

Recently Ranked 7th on Ad Age’s 2018 Annual List of the Top 50 U.S. Hispanic Agencies, Republica is Now the No. 1 Independent Multicultural Agency in the Country.

Republica announces 56 wins and recognitions thus far during the 2018 Awards Season, including a Cannes Lions Shortlist and a feature in Lürzers Archive. Most recently, Republica was also ranked No. 7 of the Top 50 U.S. Hispanic Agencies in 2018 by Ad Age, placing the company as the No. 1 independent multicultural agency in the country. Republica was ranked for the first time in 2009 at No. 49.

The honors include recognitions by Spain’s Festival El Sol; New York Festivals; the One Show; the United Nations Department of Public Information; Bronze Anvil; National, District and Local ADDYs; Tellys; Webby; Communicator; Stevie; London’s Indie; and Creativepool. These recognitions represent an array of creative and communications campaigns for agency clients, including Toyota, Baptist Health, Flor de Caña Rum, Sedano’s Supermarkets, Segura Viudas Cava, Plasencia Cigars, The Tank Brewing Co., and pro-bono client Amigos For Kids.

“These awards, coupled with our top ranking in Ad Age, validate the world-class, high-caliber work our team continues to produce on behalf of our client partners,” said Jorge A. Plasencia, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Republica. “We thank our clients for the opportunity to create such leading-edge campaigns,” added Plasencia.

Deserving special recognition is “Broken Crayons,” the global child abuse prevention campaign created by Republica for pro-bono client Amigos For Kids. The riveting campaign has reached audiences in more than 60 countries. In addition to being selected as one of the Top 15 Digital Campaigns Worldwide by Lürzer’s Archive, Broken Crayons was shortlisted at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Inspired by academic research that abused children often hide subconscious clues of their sufferings in classroom drawings, Republica created an art gallery with a hidden twist as part of Art Basel/Miami Art Week. The installation exposed unsuspecting visitors to the troubling signs of abuse, and the result is an eye-opening video that has sparked worldwide dialogue.

For more information on Republica and these award-winning campaigns, visit republica.net.

About Republica

Republica is one of America’s leading and fastest-growing independent advertising and communications agencies. Through its “Rethink Relevant” strategic mantra, Republica provides integrated services including strategy, creative, research, media planning and buying, analytics and consumer science, digital, social, and experiential, to numerous blue-chip clients in the U.S. and markets around the world. Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Florida, Republica is a member of MAGNET, the world’s leading network of independent agencies with partner offices in 100 cities across the globe. For more information, visit republica.net, and follow @RepublicaWorld on social media.


© Business Wire 2018
