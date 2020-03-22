Republican Coronavirus Rescue Package Fails to Pass in Senate -- 3rd Update

By Natalie Andrews and Lindsay Wise

WASHINGTON -- A congressional rescue package designed to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hit a procedural roadblock in the Senate on Sunday, in a sign of political discord in the midst of the national emergency.

Lawmakers and administration officials had hoped to reach an agreement on a deal totalling $1.3 trillion so both chambers of Congress could approve it as the week opened on Monday and before financial markets again react adversely to the crisis.

But Democrats said the Republican-designed package favored corporations while not going far enough to aid individuals facing unemployment and loss of income.

Lawmakers could vote again on a motion to proceed should they come to a deal on the outlines of a rescue package, but Mr. McConnell denounced Democrats on the Senate floor following the vote.

"We're back to square one," Mr. McConnell said after the failure of the vote. He said he would try again at a time of his choosing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said the package up for consideration was a Republican bid to direct aid to corporations. He called for more aid to workers and help for hospitals and healthcare workers.

"The legislation has not improved enough ... to earn the necessary votes to proceed," he said.

The Trump administration vowed to keep working toward a deal.

"We will continue to work with Democrats and Republicans on a package in an effort to finalize it tonight," said Eric Ueland, the White House legislative director.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said House Democrats planned to introduce their own legislation, saying there were big differences between what her caucus wanted and what Republican were proposing. Should the two chambers attempt to pass their own legislation first and then negotiate, it could significantly lengthen the time it takes Congress to pass a bill.

"I don't know about Monday, but we're still talking," the speaker said at the Capitol after a meeting with congressional leaders, as it appeared the two sides were drifting apart.

Democrats objected to Republicans' plan to provide $500 billion for the Treasury secretary to make loans, loan guarantees or investments to support businesses, possibly along with states or municipalities. The sum is more than twice as much as Treasury had requested.

Democrats want to expand unemployment assistance as well as aid to hospitals, state and local governments.

"They're trying to advance a proposal that would be great for giant corporations and leave everyone else behind," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.).

--Paul Kiernan and Ted Mann contributed to this article.

