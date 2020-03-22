Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Republican Coronavirus Rescue Package Fails to Pass in Senate -- 3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 07:30pm EDT

By Natalie Andrews and Lindsay Wise

WASHINGTON -- A congressional rescue package designed to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hit a procedural roadblock in the Senate on Sunday, in a sign of political discord in the midst of the national emergency.

Lawmakers and administration officials had hoped to reach an agreement on a deal totalling $1.3 trillion so both chambers of Congress could approve it as the week opened on Monday and before financial markets again react adversely to the crisis.

But Democrats said the Republican-designed package favored corporations while not going far enough to aid individuals facing unemployment and loss of income.

Lawmakers could vote again on a motion to proceed should they come to a deal on the outlines of a rescue package, but Mr. McConnell denounced Democrats on the Senate floor following the vote.

"We're back to square one," Mr. McConnell said after the failure of the vote. He said he would try again at a time of his choosing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said the package up for consideration was a Republican bid to direct aid to corporations. He called for more aid to workers and help for hospitals and healthcare workers.

"The legislation has not improved enough ... to earn the necessary votes to proceed," he said.

The Trump administration vowed to keep working toward a deal.

"We will continue to work with Democrats and Republicans on a package in an effort to finalize it tonight," said Eric Ueland, the White House legislative director.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said House Democrats planned to introduce their own legislation, saying there were big differences between what her caucus wanted and what Republican were proposing. Should the two chambers attempt to pass their own legislation first and then negotiate, it could significantly lengthen the time it takes Congress to pass a bill.

"I don't know about Monday, but we're still talking," the speaker said at the Capitol after a meeting with congressional leaders, as it appeared the two sides were drifting apart.

Democrats objected to Republicans' plan to provide $500 billion for the Treasury secretary to make loans, loan guarantees or investments to support businesses, possibly along with states or municipalities. The sum is more than twice as much as Treasury had requested.

Democrats want to expand unemployment assistance as well as aid to hospitals, state and local governments.

"They're trying to advance a proposal that would be great for giant corporations and leave everyone else behind," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.).

--Paul Kiernan and Ted Mann contributed to this article.

Write to Natalie Andrews at Natalie.Andrews@wsj.com and Lindsay Wise at lindsay.wise@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56pSouth Korea says will make all-out effort to prevent credit crunch
RE
07:43pMGM Resorts names Bill Hornbuckle as acting CEO
RE
07:32pDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten
RE
07:30pRepublican Coronavirus Rescue Package Fails to Pass in Senate -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:22pAsia on ropes as S&P500 slides, dollar in demand
RE
07:18pWall Street stares down another bleak week, with coronavirus risks amplified
RE
07:17pWeWork board's special committee prepares for fight against SoftBank
RE
07:09pOil falls more than $1 as coronavirus spreads
RE
07:06pWall Street stares down another bleak week, with coronavirus risks amplified
RE
07:01pRESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : RBNZ to implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme of NZ Govt Bonds
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add
2FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : COVID-19 Update
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
4EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : puts Brazil-based workers on furlough to protect them from coronavirus
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group