Republican Party : President Trump Is Making The World (And Space) Safe Again

The Facts:

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS KEPT HIS PROMISE TO STAND UP TO ROGUE REGIMES LIKE RUSSIA, IRAN, VENEZUELA AND CUBA, AND KEPT HIS PROMISE TO ELIMINATE THE TERRORIST GROUP ISIS

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS STOOD UP TO CHINA ON TRADE, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY THEFT, HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES, AND DESTABILIZING ACTIVITIES IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA:

On the campaign trail, Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump promised to protect American workers and stand up to trade cheating 'anywhere and everywhere.'

As a candidate, President Trump promised to stand up to China's illegal activities by applying tariffs and bringing trade cases against China for its theft of intellectual property and illegal product dumping.

Candidate Trump also promised to stand up to China's aggression in the South China Sea.

President-elect Trump emphasized the United States' close political, economic, and security ties to Taiwan.

On August 18, 2017, the USTR initiated an investigation of any of China's 'laws, policies, practices, or actions that may be harming American intellectual property rights, innovation, or technology development.' On July 6, 2018, President Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on $34 billion of Chinese imports. On August 23, 2018, President Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on $16 billion of imports from China. On September 24, 2018, President Trump imposed tariffs on 10% of $200 billion of Chinese imports. On May 10, 2019, President Trump raised the rate on previous tariffs from 10% to 25%.

Following President Trump's pressure on China, the two countries signed a phase one trade agreement on January 15, 2020. The agreement includes stronger legal protections for American goods. The deal also includes commitments by China to eliminate pressure for foreign companies to transfer technology, ending its currency devaluation, improve access to its financial services market, and refrain from supporting outbound investment aimed at acquiring foreign technology. In the deal, China committed to purchasing at least $200 billion American products and services and increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

President Trump has applied stringent sanctions on China due to its unfair trade practices, intellectual property theft, and human rights abuses: Since September 2019, the Commerce Department and State Department have imposed export restrictions on 21 Chinese government entities and 16 Chinese companies complicit in the abuses in Xinjiang. The State Department has also imposed visa restrictions on Chinese communist party officials deemed responsible for the abuse of Uighurs. In October 2019, the Trump Administration imposed visa restrictions and import controls on organizations in Xinjiang, the location of China's human rights abuses against its Uighur Muslim minority population. On July 1, 2020, President Trump issued an advisory to U.S. businesses against contributing to China's human rights abuses through their operations in Xinjiang warning these businesses will face reputational, economic and legal risks by associating with entities that engage in human rights abuses. On June 17, 2020, President Trump signed a bill pressuring China over its human rights abuses in Xinjiang to its Uighur population. On July 9, 2020, President Trump imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over the mass detention of Muslims. The targets of the sanctions included a member of China's 25-member ruling Politburo, Chen Quanguo, former deputy press secretary of Xinjiang region, Zhu Hailun, and Director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, Wang Mingshan.'

The Trump Administration ' champions a free and open Indo-Pacific region' and is standing up to Beijing's unlawful claims to resources in the sea. On July 13, 2020, the Trump Administration announced it regards 'virtually all Chinese maritime claims outside its internationally recognized waters to be illegitimate.' Foreign Policy : 'The new U.S. policy is the first full-throated rejection' of China's encroachment in the region. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo : 'The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire.' On July 6, 2020, the U.S. conducted joint exercises with two U.S. aircraft carrier groups in the South China Sea in freedom of operation missions.

On November 28, 2019, President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, which requires the U.S. to annually certify Hong Kong is independent enough from Beijing to retain favored trading status. The bill allows the U.S. to impose sanctions and travel restrictions on individuals who commit human rights violations in Hong Kong.

President Trump has bolstered the United States' support for Taiwan, including ramping up arms sales and implementing laws to support Taiwan in the face of increased Chinese pressure. After the 2016 election, President Trump became the first U.S. leader to speak directly with a Taiwanese leader since the United States broke diplomatic relations in 1979. In the call, President Trump noted the 'close economic, political and security ties between Taiwan and the United States.' President Trump approved an $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan to aid in their military defense capacity. Under President Trump's Administration, U.S. warships regularly sail through the Taiwan Strait in routine operations. On March 26, 2020, President Trump signed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act of 2019 which requires the Department of State to report to Congress on steps taking by the U.S. government to strengthen Taiwan's diplomatic relations with other partners in the Indo-Pacific region and to alter the U.S.' engagement with nations that undermine the security of prosperity of Taiwan.

Upon entering office, President Trump signed an executive order investigating China's intellectual property theft in the United States. The Trump Administration's Department of Justice has pressed charges against numerous Chinese citizens for economic espionage and theft of trade secrets. In January 2019, President Trump led a multination condemnation of China's IP theft and the stealing of trade secrets. In May 2020, President Trump issued a proclamation barring Chinese graduate students with potential military ties from studying the U.S. to protect U.S. research against intellectual property theft. On July 22, 2020, the Trump Administration ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston closed due to Chinese diplomats aiding economic espionage and the attempted theft of scientific research. In May 2019, President Trump signed an executive order laying the basis to block Chinese telecommunications companies, and particularly Huawei, from selling equipment in the U.S. in order to neutralize Beijing's ability to compromise next-generation wireless networks and U.S. computer systems. On May 15, 2020, President Trump extended his executive order targeting Huawei until May 2020. President Trump has ramped up pressure to ban the phone app, Tik Tok, from the country citing privacy concerns due to the company's close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. On May 1, 2020, President Trump issued an executive order to limit the use of foreign supplied components in the nation's electric grid due to stop China's potential ability to interrupt the U.S.' electrical infrastructure through hidden footholds in Chinese supplied components.



PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS WORKED TO STABILIZE THE MIDDLE EAST BY SIGNING A PEACE AGREEMENT IN AFGHANISTAN, NEGOTIATING A PEACE DEAL BETWEEN THE UAE AND ISRAEL, AND BOLSTERING THE UNITED STATES' SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

On August 13, 2020, the Trump Administration announced that the UAE and Israel had agreed to the full normalization of relations between the two countries in an 'historic deal.'

Axios : The deal is a 'major breakthrough' between 'Israel and a major Arab power.'

The New York Times : 'Israel and United Arab Emirates strike major diplomatic agreement.' 'If fulfilled, the agreement would make the UAE the third Arab country to establish normal diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt, which signed a landmark peace agreement in 1979, and Jordan, which signed a treaty in 1994.' 'It could reorder the long stalemate in the region between Israel and its neighbors, potentially leading other Arab nations to follow suit while taking prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's explosive annexation plan off the table at least for the moment.'

On February 2, 2020 , the Trump Administration signed a preliminary peace agreement with the Taliban that sets the stage to end 'America's longest war.' Under the agreement , the U.S. will withdraw nearly 5,000 troops from the country in 135 days in exchange for a Taliban agreement to not allow Afghanistan to be used for transnational terrorism. Time Magazine reported that other components of the agreement included an agreement that U.S. counterterrorism forces stay in the country, permissions for the CIA to operate in Taliban-held areas and details of how the Taliban's promises to reduce violence will be monitored and verified. The deal has been called the ' best chance to end this conflict ,' a ' decisive move ' towards peace, and ' the best path ' for the united states. The war in Afghanistan is the longest in U.S. history, a conflict that has killed more than 3,500 U.S. and NATO troops and cost U.S. taxpayers nearly 900 billion dollars.

President Trump has taken historic steps to strengthen the United States-Israel alliance: President Trump fulfilled his promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and has moved the U.S. embassy to the city. President Trump withdrew the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) due to its anti-Israel bias. Since 2006, the HRC had passed more than 65 resolutions condemning Israel for human rights violations compared to just 11 resolutions condemning North Korea.



