Republican Party : Quid Pro Joe

IN 2016, JOE BIDEN PRESSURED UKRAINE TO FIRE A PROSECUTOR GENERAL WHO WAS INVESTIGATING BURISMA HOLDINGS, A FIRM WHICH HAD PAID HUNTER BIDEN'S ROSEMONT CAPITAL $3.4 MILLION FOR REPRESENTATION

From 2014 to 2015, Hunter Biden and his business partners were paid $3.4 million to represent Burisma Holdings as part of an effort to have 'well-connected Democrats' defend the company from U.S. and Ukrainian investigations.

The New York Times reported that, in 2016, Vice President Biden had sought for and succeeded in ousting a Ukrainian Prosecutor General that had been investigating Hunter Biden's client Burisma.

IN 2009, HUNTER BIDEN PIGGYBACKED OFF OF HIS FATHER'S DIPLOMATIC TRIPS TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS AND IN PARTICULAR CHINA

Connected by a strong relationship between their dads, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz, the son of John Kerry, created Rosemont Capital in June 2009

Rather than occupy an office in New York City, Rosemont chose to operate out of the political hub of Washington D.C., just miles from their fathers' offices.

Less than a year after opening, Rosemont Capital secured access to multiple foreign leaders including access to China 'at the highest levels.'

From 2011 to 2013, multiple foreign business meetings drew public scrutiny from outsiders including one that took place just hours after 'Hunter Biden's father, the Vice President, met with Chinese President Hu in Washington.'

Rosemont Capital and Hunter Biden drew public scrutiny for piggybacking off of Joe Biden's diplomatic trips to hold business meetings including flying on Air Force Two during Biden's Asia pivot ventures.

JOE BIDEN AND HIS SON HUNTER HAVE A TANGLED HISTORY WITH THE BANKING COMPANY MBNA FULL OF SWAMPY DEALINGS AND APPARENT QUID PRO QUO

In 1996, shortly after a top executive at MBNA bank bought a house from his father Joe Biden, Hunter Biden was hired by the company to a six-figure position.

While Biden was a Senator, Hunter Biden's partners secured $25 million in federal earmarks for the University of Delaware and received firm fees totaling $1.5 million for its work on behalf of the school.

Additionally, records show that Senator Obama also sought over $3.4 million in earmarks for clients that Hunter Biden represented.

JOE BIDEN'S FAMILY MEMBERS, JAMES AND FRANK HAVE MADE A PRACTICE OF USING JOE'S NAME IN CONTROVERSIAL BUSINESS DEALINGS

Joe Biden's brother, Frank Biden, used the Biden name to underwrite his Mavericks in Education project which was ultimately deemed a failure .

In 2010, James Biden was brought on to Hill International, a firm tasked with building low cost housing in Iraq, with the firm saying the Biden last name helped him get in the door.

JOE BIDEN AND HIS SON HUNTER HAVE A TANGLED HISTORY WITH THE BANKING COMPANY MBNA FULL OF SWAMPY DEALINGS AND APPARENT QUID PRO QUO

In 1996, Shortly After A Top Executive At The MBNA Credit Card Bank Bought A House From His Father Joe Biden, Hunter Biden Was Hired By The Company To A Six-Figure Position

Since The 90's, Joe Biden Has Had 'A Pretty Cozy Relationship' With MBNA, That Resulted In An Executive Purchasing His Home During A Weak Market, Extensive Campaign Donations, And The Bank Hiring His Son. 'Biden and MBNA have indeed developed a pretty cozy relationship. John Cochran, the company's vice-chairman and chief marketing officer, did pay top dollar for Biden's house, and MBNA gave Cochran a lot of money-$330,000-to help with 'expenses' related to the move. A few months after the sale, as Biden's re-election effort got under way, MBNA's top executives contributed generously to his campaign in a series of coordinated donations that sidestepped the limits on contributions by the company's political action committee.' ( National Review , 8/23/08)

In 1996, MBNA Executive John Cochran Paid $1.2 Million For Biden's Home, A 'Good Deal For Biden.' 'Biden bought the house in 1975 but had been thinking on-and-off about selling it for years; he almost sold it before his disastrous run for the presidency in 1988. But the deal didn't happen until MBNA came along. … According to MBNA officials, the company asked [MBNA executive John] Cochran to move to Delaware. At the same time, Biden was looking for a buyer for his house. How the two got together is not clear. When asked, an MBNA spokesman declined to offer any details, saying only, 'That's a very personal question.' However it happened, in February 1996 Cochran bought Biden's house for $1.2 million. The price was not twice the home's value, as [Republican challenger] Raymond Clatworthy's pollsters claimed, but there is evidence to suggest it was a pretty darned good deal for Biden.' ( National Review , 8/23/08)

The Home Was Appraised At $1.2 Million. 'The appraisal that Biden gave the News-Journal during last year's campaign-showing that the house was worth $1.2 million-was done several years earlier, at the time Biden took out loans for his sons' education. In January 1996, as the purchase deal was under way, another appraisal was made, also putting the house's value at $1.2 million. A spokesman for Cochran provided TAS with a copy of that appraisal.' ( National Review , 8/23/08)

But Nearby Houses Had Been Selling Below Their Appraised Value, And Biden's House Needed 'Quite A Bit Of Work.' 'It is customary for appraisers to evaluate homes in relation to similar properties in the area, or 'comparables.' In the case of Biden's house, the appraiser compared the home to another large old house about a quarter of a mile away. That house-which was in similar condition-was judged to be worth $1,013,000. It sold in August 1995 for $800,000 (it should be noted that the house did not have a pool, which Biden's does; on the other hand the house had central air conditioning, which Biden's did not, and it was on a larger lot). The appraiser also looked at two other newer houses in the area. One was appraised at $1,230,000 and sold for $1,007,500. The other was appraised at $1,163,000 and sold for an even $1 million. In all three cases, the homes sold for a good deal less than their appraised value. In comparison, it appears Cochran simply paid Biden's full asking price. And, according to people familiar with the situation, the house needed quite a bit of work; contractors and their trucks descended on the house for months after the purchase.' ( National Review , 8/23/08)

Shortly After The 1996 Election, MBNA Hired Biden's Son For A Lucrative Job, In Which He Was 'Groomed For A Senior Management Position.' 'And then, a short time after the election, MBNA hired Biden's son [Hunter Biden] for a lucrative job in which, according to bank officials, he is being groomed for a senior management position.' ( National Review , 8/23/08)

While Biden Was A Senator, Hunter Biden's Partners Secured $25 Million In Federal Earmarks For The University Of Delaware And Received Firm Fees Totaling $1.5 Million For Its Work On Behalf Of The School

Biden And Obama Campaign Spokesmen Have Claimed That Hunter Biden 'Has Never Lobbied Sen. Biden's Office Or Committees.' 'Sen. Biden's campaign says Hunter Biden didn't lobby his father. … The Obama-Biden campaign spokesman, David Wade, said that Hunter Biden 'has never lobbied Sen. Biden's office or committees, period.'' ( The Wall Street Journal , 8/25/08)

But William Oldaker, A Partner In Hunter Biden's Firm, Spoke With Biden's Office About The University Of Delaware, A Client That Has Paid The Firm At Least $1.5 Million From 2002 To 2008. 'And while Oldaker has said he does not lobby Biden personally, he has spoken with Biden's staff about some clients. One example was the University of Delaware, which Oldaker approached in 2002, shortly after founding the firm with Hunter Biden and Robert Belair. Since then, the university has paid Oldaker's firm $1.5 million. The payoff: as of 2006, $24.8 million in earmarks for defense research, a student-exchange program, and a drug-and-alcohol-studies program.' (ABC News, 8/24/08)

With Help From Biden's Firm, The University Of Delaware Secured Almost $25 Million In Federal Earmarks And 'Paid Hunter Biden's Firm Fees Totaling $1.5 Million For Its Work On Behalf Of The School.' 'The scrutiny of Sen. Joe Biden, Sen. Barack Obama's choice for the vice-presidential slot on the Democratic ticket, continues with a report today concerning Sen. Biden's son, R. Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden is a partner in the lobbying firm of Oldaker, Biden & Belair, a Washington, D.C., firm which lobbies on behalf of clients in Sen. Biden's native Delaware. One such client, the University of Delaware, has received almost $25 million in federal earmark dollars for defense research and other activities. The University has paid Hunter Biden's firm fees totaling $1.5 million for its work on behalf of the school.' ( AOL , 8/24/08)

'The scrutiny of Sen. Joe Biden, Sen. Barack Obama's choice for the vice-presidential slot on the Democratic ticket, continues with a report today concerning Sen. Biden's son, R. Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden is a partner in the lobbying firm of Oldaker, Biden & Belair, a Washington, D.C., firm which lobbies on behalf of clients in Sen. Biden's native Delaware. One such client, the University of Delaware, has received almost $25 million in federal earmark dollars for defense research and other activities. The University has paid Hunter Biden's firm fees totaling $1.5 million for its work on behalf of the school.' ( AOL , 8/24/08) University Earmarks Increased Significantly After Oldacker And The National Group Began Lobbying On Their Behalf. 'Though the university's main source of federal funding is still annual grants of about $100 million, the university has secured another $68 million from the Delaware delegation in the five years since The National Group's lobbyists began working for UD. In the three years before The National Group began lobbying for UD, the university averaged about $7.4 million a year in earmarks obtained through the Delaware delegation, according to Sen. Biden's office.' (The [Wilmington, DE] News Journal, 6/8/08)

'Though the university's main source of federal funding is still annual grants of about $100 million, the university has secured another $68 million from the Delaware delegation in the five years since The National Group's lobbyists began working for UD. In the three years before The National Group began lobbying for UD, the university averaged about $7.4 million a year in earmarks obtained through the Delaware delegation, according to Sen. Biden's office.' (The [Wilmington, DE] News Journal, 6/8/08) Oldaker Was A Former Biden Campaign Adviser And Treasurer During Biden's 'Failed 1988 Presidential Bid.' 'For instance, William Oldaker, another named partner and former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission, has been Sen. Biden's campaign treasurer for Congress. Oldaker has advised Biden on campaign issues, first during the Senator's failed 1988 presidential bid.' (ABC News, 8/24/08)

Robert Belair, Another Named Partner At Oldaker, Biden & Belair, Has 'On Occasion Spoken With Biden's Staff' Regarding Clients With Judiciary Committee Issues. 'Belair, the firm's other named partner, said he has never personally lobbied Sen. Biden, but has on occasion spoken with Biden's staff for a client with issues before the Senate Judiciary Committee, whose membership includes Biden. Belair said he does not think there is any conflict of interest because he has worked for this client, SEARCH Group, a law enforcement research organization, for decades long before he ever met or began working with Hunter Biden.' (ABC News, 8/24/08)

The Sunlight Foundation's Bill Allison Admitted That Hunter's Firm Got 'Get A Better Deal Than Someone Fresh Off The Street, And I'm Not Sure That's The Way Our Government Is Supposed To Work.' 'We're all human and we tend to favor those we have connections with. … I just think [Oldaker's firm's] going to get a better deal than someone fresh off the street, and I'm not sure that's the way our government is supposed to work .' (The [Wilmington, DE] News Journal, 6/8/08)

Additionally, Records Show That Senator Obama Also Sought Over $3.4 Million In Earmarks For Clients That Hunter Biden Represented

'Obama's Campaign Has Taken A Hard Stance Against The World Of Lobbying In The Nation's Capital.' 'Obama's campaign has taken a hard stance against the world of lobbying in the nation's capital.'(The Washington Post, 8/27/08)

But Obama Sought Over $3.4 Million In Earmarks For Clients Of Biden's Lobbyist Son. 'Sen. Barack Obama sought more than $3.4 million in congressional earmarks for clients of the lobbyist son of his Democratic running mate, Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. of Delaware, records show. Obama succeeded in getting $192,000 for one of the clients, St. Xavier University in suburban Chicago.' ( The Washington Post, 8/27/08)

Obama Campaign Spokesman, David Wade, Claims That 'Hunter Biden Never Appealed Directly To Obama.' 'Campaign spokesman David Wade also said Hunter Biden never appealed directly to Obama.' (The Washington Post, 8/27/08)

Joe Biden's Brother, Frank Biden, Used The Biden Name To Bolster His Mavericks In Education Project Which Was Ultimately Deemed A Failure

'Mavericks Has Become A Poster Child For The Problems That Have Long Dogged Charter Schools In Florida.' ( Miami New Times , 12/29/11)

Mavericks High Schools Are Tuition-Free Charter Schools Targeted Towards Students That Haven't Succeeded At Mainstream Schools. 'Biden heads a nonprofit, Mavericks High Schools, which operates eight tuition-free charter schools in Florida. Among them are high schools in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach in Broward County, Palm Springs in Palm Beach County, and two in Miami-Dade County. All serve troubled teens who have not done well in mainstream schools.' ( Sun Sentinel (Florida) , 10/2/11)

Frank Biden Is Often Referred To As The President Of Mavericks High School. 'Biden, president of the charter Mavericks High School in West Palm Beach and director of the Florida Charter School Alliance, was the guest of Charter Schools USA, which operates 45 schools in the state, including eight Renaissance Charter Schools in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.' ( Palm Beach Post (Florida) , 8/11/14)

Frank Biden Used His Family Name To Assure At Least One School Board That His Mavericks In Education Project Was Sustainable. 'In February, Frank Biden urged the Palm Beach County School Board to approve a charter school proposal from the company, known as Mavericks in Education. 'I give you my word of honor on my family name that this system is sustainable,' Biden told the board in the videotaped Feb. 2 special meeting. 'This school will be sustained.' Afterward, the board voted to approve the Mavericks proposal, overriding a staff recommendation to deny the application because of questions about its fiscal soundness and academic quality.' ( The Washington Posts' The Answer Sheet Blog , 12/10/11)

In June 2014, An Inspector General Found That A Mavericks School Couldn't Verify That Students Received Five Hours Of Instruction Required To Receive Nearly $320,000 In Funding. 'The school district has withheld nearly $320,000 in state taxpayer money from a Palm Springs charter school after they were unable to prove to auditors that they are teaching students a full five periods during the school day, according to a draft audit report released this week by School District Inspector General Lung Chiu.' ( The Palm Beach Post , 6/16/14)

A Former Career Coordinator At Mavericks High School, Kelly Shaw, Alleged In 2011 That The School Was Purposefully Inflating Student Attendance And Enrollment To Increase Public Funding. 'Insiders at the Mavericks High of South Miami-Dade, a Homestead charter school for at-risk students, also say the school has broken state law to bring in more money. Kelly Shaw, a former career coordinator at the school, filed a whistleblower suit in June accusing school administrators of defrauding the school district by inflating student attendance and enrollment figures, to increase the amount of money the school collected.' ( Miami Herald , 12/10/11)

An Audit Of Mavericks Charter School In Palm Springs Found The State Had Given $160,000 More Than It Was Entitled After The School Overstated Enrollment. 'A Palm Beach County charter school got nearly $160,000 more in state education money than it was entitled to receive after overstating 2011-12 enrollment, a draft audit released last week by the school district's inspector general claims.' ( The Palm Beach Post , 1/6/13)

The Inspector General Found At Least 56 Students Who Were Improperly Counted By The School, Despite The Students Failing To Show Up For Any Of 11-Day Survey Period. 'According to the draft audit from Inspector General Lung Chiu, Mavericks High School in Palm Springs counted and was given funds for at least 56 students who did not attend the school at all during two 11-day 'survey periods' last year required by the state Department of Education. The survey periods are used to establish enrollment figures on which the department bases its per-student funding to schools.' ( The Palm Beach Post , 1/6/13)

Once An Investigation Had Begun, The Mavericks School In Palm Beach At First Admitted To Miscounting 14 Students And Then Found Another 28 Students. 'After the Palm Beach County School District started investigating, the audit report claims, officials at Mavericks identified 14 students on May 4 they claimed a former data processor had mistakenly included in their February attendance survey. Then, on May 11, Mavericks officials said they had found another 28 students who they mistakenly included in their October 2011 attendance survey, the audit report says.' ( The Palm Beach Post , 1/6/13)

The Seven Mavericks High Schools Graduate 17.1 Percent Of Students For Whom There Is Information, While The State Of Florida Graduates 75.6 Percent. ( Data Publications And Reports: Students , Accessed 8/26/14)

In 2010, James Biden Was Brought On To Hill International, A Firm Tasked With Building Low Cost Housing In Iraq, With The Firm Saying The Biden Last Name Helped Him Get In The Door

On November 23, 2010, HillStone International, A Subsidiary Of Hill International, Announced James Biden As An Executive Vice President. ( Hill International , 11/23/10)

In The Announcement, Hill International Highlighted James Biden's Connection To His Brother Joe Biden's Senate Bid. 'At the age of 22, Biden was the finance chairman of his then 29-year-old brother's bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Delaware and successfully enlisted the support of national unions, political leaders and financiers across the country.' ( Hill International , 11/23/10)

In 2011, Hill International And HillStone International Were Contracted By South Korean Firm TRAC Development Group For A Housing Project In Iraq. 'Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has received a contract from TRAC Development Group, a South Korean real estate developer, to provide project management and construction management services in connection with a major housing development in Iraq. In addition, Hill's majority-owned subsidiary HillStone International, LLC has received a contract to supply building structural systems to TRAC for the development.' ( Hill International , 6/2/11)

Hill International Will Be Responsible For 100,000 Homes And Related Infrastructure. 'The total development includes the construction of 500,000 housing units plus related infrastructure which was granted to TRAC by the National Investment Commission of Iraq. The total development is estimated to cost approximately $35 billion. The Hill and HillStone contracts are each for the first phase of the development only, which includes construction of the first 100,000 housing units plus related infrastructure.' ( Hill International , 6/2/11)

'The total development includes the construction of 500,000 housing units plus related infrastructure which was granted to TRAC by the National Investment Commission of Iraq. The total development is estimated to cost approximately $35 billion. The Hill and HillStone contracts are each for the first phase of the development only, which includes construction of the first 100,000 housing units plus related infrastructure.' ( Hill International , 6/2/11) Hill Received This Contract Six Months After Biden Joined The Firm. 'About six months after Biden joined the firm, Hill announced that it was appointed by TRAC to build 100,000 homes.' ( Fox Business , 10/22/12)

David Richter, President Of Hill International, Said It Helps To Have The Vice President's Brother As A Partner. 'David Richter, the president of Hill International (HIL), a mid-sized outfit that manages construction projects, was speaking last year at a private meeting with investors when he was asked about the recent success of his newest subsidiary, HillStone International. How was it that HillStone, a newcomer in the business of home building, landed a massive and potentially lucrative contract to build 100,000 homes in war-torn Iraq? Richter didn't mince words. It really helps, he said, to have 'the brother of the vice president as a partner,' according to a person who was present. The 'brother' Richter was referring to during the meeting is James Biden, the younger brother of Vice President Joe Biden.' ( Fox Business , 10/22/12)

Irv Richter Claimed The Last Name Biden Helps Him Get In The Door, But Obama Would Be Better. 'Listen, his name helps him get in the door, but it doesn't help him get business,' Richter said of Biden. 'People who have important names tend to get in the door easier but it doesn't mean success. If he had the name Obama he would get in the door easier.' ( Fox Business , 10/22/12)

