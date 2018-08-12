Log in
Republican Party : What a joke

08/12/2018 | 08:30pm CEST

Omarosa has been on her book tour for all of ten minutes, and she's already being exposed as a terrible liar.

Right out of the gate, she contradicted a core narrative in her book:

And was exposed for completely making up key facts:

In the past, Omarosa has praised President Trump, saying 'I have never seen him act inappropriately in the 14 years that I've known him.' She commended the way he treats all people, and said he is not a racist.

Omarosa will clearly say anything to make a buck. It's obvious that no one should believe a word she says.

MediaAccountability

Disclaimer

Republican Party published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 18:29:03 UTC
