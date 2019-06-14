Republican Sen. Grassley Challenges Trump on Some Trade Policies

By William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- Few sectors of the American economy have been hit as hard by the U.S.-China trade conflict as the corn and soybean farmers whom Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley counts among his Iowa constituents.

That is one reason Mr. Grassley, one of the senior Republicans in Congress, has taken on more of an adversarial role when it comes to President Trump's trade policies.

After Mr. Trump proposed tariffs on Mexico late last month, Mr. Grassley -- seeing the potential for farmers to get caught in the crossfire again -- issued an uncharacteristically critical public statement calling the proposed tariffs an abuse of presidential power.

Two weeks earlier, Mr. Grassley raised his voice with the president during a tense meeting in the Roosevelt Room along with other Republican lawmakers over steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The tension was prompted in part, Mr. Grassley said, by an opinion piece he wrote for The Wall Street Journal in April. The senator argued that Mr. Trump wouldn't be able to win Senate approval of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, unless he first lifted the tariffs.

"I wasn't mad at the president," Mr. Grassley said, but he added that Mr. Trump did appear to be angry over his Journal opinion piece.

The White House declined to comment on Mr. Trump's exchange with Mr. Grassley.

Shortly after the meeting, Mr. Trump agreed to lift the steel and aluminum tariffs -- an action that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow partly credits to Mr. Grassley's influence.

"He will raise his voice to make a point," Mr. Kudlow said of the senator.

With USMCA facing resistance from Democrats, Mr. Trump is counting on solid support from Republicans such as Mr. Grassley to ensure the deal is ratified. But lawmakers' support has been tested, most recently by Mr. Trump's threat to impose tariffs of as much as 25% on all $347 billion in imports from Mexico.

"Kind of like one step forward with the steel and aluminum tariffs going off and two steps backward," Mr. Grassley said. "There wasn't any consultation, so I learned about it by news media."

Mexico's agreement to toughen border security has put off the tariff threats for now, but Mr. Grassley and other lawmakers say they will press forward on legislation to rein in Cold War-era laws that give the president wide authority to impose trade sanctions.

Mr. Grassley and American companies caught in the crosshairs argue that a trade law known as Section 232 improperly gives presidents too much power over tariffs, which the Constitution delegates to the Congress.

Meanwhile, Republicans looking toward the 2020 elections are fighting over whether their party represents reduced tariffs and an open trading system or a shift to a more-protected economy to buttress ailing sectors of American manufacturing.

In Iowa, the state's junior Republican senator, Joni Ernst, is walking a delicate line in her 2020 re-election bid between supporting many of Mr. Trump's policy aims and criticizing tariffs that lead to foreign retaliation against American farm products -- including the corn and soybeans grown on Mr. Grassley's family farm.

"Let's be honest, the agriculture interests are taking the hit," said Wendy Cutler, former senior trade official in the Obama administration and vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Mr. Grassley has defended Mr. Trump's confrontation against Beijing, saying U.S. agriculture has also suffered from Chinese practices, such as theft of high-tech corn seeds. He has instead focused his criticism for U.S. tariffs imposed on allies and partner countries.

Removing the steel and aluminum tariffs was in part a peace offering to encourage lawmakers in all three countries to ratify USMCA, intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, or Nafta, which Mr. Trump has threatened to withdraw from.

Along with Sen. Pat Roberts (R., Kansas) and other farm-state senators, Mr. Grassley has met Mr. Trump regularly to talk trade for a year and a half. In early 2018, he and other senators say they helped persuade the president to stick with negotiations to replace Nafta rather than pulling out of the agreement, which would have hurt Midwestern farmers.

After the retirement of Sen. Orrin Hatch, Mr. Grassley, 85 years old, this year assumed the Senate post of president pro tempore, making him third in the line of succession to the Oval Office.

More importantly, he took over Mr. Hatch's role as chairman of the Finance Committee, giving him leverage over consideration of the USMCA deal with Mexico and Canada, as well as a key role crafting legislation that would rein in presidential tariff powers.

While Mr. Hatch rarely held news briefings and largely avoided criticism of the Republican administration, Mr. Grassley regularly hosts calls and meetings with reporters on farm policy and the administration's trade tactics.

Mr. Grassley's efforts on the metal tariffs have upset the administration's trade hawks, who were hoping to get Canada and Mexico to agree to quotas or other limits to steel and aluminum shipments to the U.S., according to people familiar with the talks. Mr. Trump has credited the metal trade barriers with rejuvenating the steel industry and putting pressure on trading partners to open up markets.

"They can think whatever they want to," Mr. Grassley said. "Capitalism and free trade has reduced poverty around the world, and that's to America's benefit," he said.

