Republican Senators Raise Concerns Over Shelton's Fed Candidacy -- Update

By Nick Timiraos and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- Two senior Republican senators raised concerns Thursday over one of President Trump's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board, clouding the prospects for her Senate confirmation.

Economist Judy Shelton has advocated for the Fed to cut interest rates over the past year in part to prevent the U.S. dollar from strengthening relative to other currencies and in response to rate cuts by other central banks.

"I think that's a very, very dangerous path to go down, this beggar-thy-neighbor mutual currency devaluation, and it is not in the mandate of the Fed to pursue it," said Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) while questioning Ms. Shelton at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. "I don't think it's achievable."

Ms. Shelton defended her views. "We have to be aware of what central banks are doing," she said.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R., Ala.), the longest-tenured member of the banking committee and its former chairman, summed up his view on Ms. Shelton to reporters after the hearing in one word. "Concerned," he said.

While Messrs. Shelby and Toomey said they hadn't decided whether to vote against her nomination, their doubts pose a setback for the White House, which last year opted not to nominate two other preferred candidates amid pushback from GOP senators.

Opposition from any Republicans -- and especially from Messrs. Toomey and Shelby, who are among the panel's most senior members -- would be a setback for her candidacy. Sen. John Kennedy (R., La.) told reporters he was undecided on whether to support Ms. Shelton after the hearing.

The Fed doesn't actively target or manage the relative value of the dollar, a role it has largely ceded to the U.S. Treasury since 1951. Instead, it takes into account how changes in financial conditions, including the dollar's value, influence its broader goals of boosting employment and maintaining stable consumer prices.

"I remain concerned that she is an advocate for using monetary policy to devalue the dollar," Mr. Toomey told reporters after Thursday's hearing.

Ms. Shelton faced critical questioning from all Democrats on the panel, who asked about her views on issues including her longtime support for a return to a metallic-based currency standard and what critics say is her indifference toward the Fed's traditional political autonomy to set policy without input from the White House.

Sen. Mike Crapo (R., Idaho), the chairman of the banking committee, indicated support for Ms. Shelton after the hearing. But unless she draws support from Democrats, Ms. Shelton needs the backing of all 13 Republicans on the committee to receive a favorable recommendation before advancing to a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

Senators from both parties indicated no concerns with Mr. Trump's second nominee for the central bank's seven-member board, Christopher Waller, who is research director at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com