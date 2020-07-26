Log in
Republican U.S. coronavirus relief bill to be unveiled Monday, Mnuchin says

07/26/2020 | 09:15am EDT

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Sunday Republican coronavirus relief legislation will be made public on Monday and that he believes the party can move quickly with Democrats to hammer out their differences.

The most pressing issues are enhanced unemployment benefits that run out next week and liability protections from coronavirus-related lawsuits, Mnuchin said.

"We can move very quickly with the Democrats on these issues. We've moved quickly before, and I see no reason why we can't move quickly again," Mnuchin said on the "Fox News Sunday" program.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)

