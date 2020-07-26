Republican U.S. coronavirus relief bill to be unveiled Monday, Mnuchin says

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steve Mnuchin said on Sunday Republican coronavirus relief
legislation will be made public on Monday and that he believes
the party can move quickly with Democrats to hammer out their
differences.
The most pressing issues are enhanced unemployment benefits
that run out next week and liability protections from
coronavirus-related lawsuits, Mnuchin said.
"We can move very quickly with the Democrats on these
issues. We've moved quickly before, and I see no reason why we
can't move quickly again," Mnuchin said on the "Fox News Sunday"
program.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)