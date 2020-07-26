Republicans, Democrats can move quickly on U.S. coronavirus relief bill, Mnuchin says

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's
fellow Republicans in the Senate are set to unveil a $1 trillion
U.S. coronavirus relief bill on Monday that includes reduced
federal unemployment benefits, with Treasury Secretary Steve
Mnuchin saying he believes they can work with Democrats to move
quickly on the legislation.
Senate Republicans and White House officials are scrambling
to hammer out an agreement on the proposal, which hit snags
after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had announced plans
to introduce the measure last week.
With enhanced federal unemployment benefits due to expire on
Friday, Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made
weekend visits to Capitol Hill to meet with Republican Senate
leaders on the legislation.
"The bill will be introduced Monday and we're prepared to
act quickly. This is all about kids and jobs. This is our focus,
and we want to make sure something gets passed quickly so that
we deal with the unemployment and all the other issues," Mnuchin
told the "Fox News Sunday" program.
The most pressing issues are the soon-to-expire enhanced
unemployment benefits - currently $600 a week - and liability
protections from coronavirus-related lawsuits, Mnuchin said.
Republicans say they are looking at an extension of
unemployment benefits that replace 70% of a person's wages
before they lost their job. Mnuchin said on Saturday the Trump
administration supports extending enhanced unemployment benefits
until the end of the year, but at a reduced level.
Meadows, a former Republican member of the House of
Representatives, said he and Mnuchin would be back at the
Capitol on Sunday "putting the final touches" on the bill.
"Honestly I see us being able to provide unemployment
insurance, maybe a retention credit to keep people from being
displaced," Meadows told ABC's "This Week."
Democrats control the House and the Republicans control the
Senate.
The coronavirus pandemic has hammered the U.S. economy and
triggered large increases in unemployment. Congress is working
toward passing the latest in a series of bills in response to
the pandemic.
The House approved Democratic-backed legislation in May but
the Senate has not yet acted. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has
rejected any short-term extension on the federal enhanced
jobless benefits, putting pressure on Republicans to offer their
proposal.
"We can move very quickly with the Democrats on these
issues. We've moved quickly before, and I see no reason why we
can't move quickly again," Mnuchin said. "And if there are
issues that take longer, we'll deal with those as well."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Valerie Volcovici and Chris
Sanders; Editing by Will Dunham)