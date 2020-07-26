Republicans to Act Quickly on Coronavirus Stimulus Deal, Mnuchin Says

By Andrew Duehren and Rebecca Ballhaus

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Republicans would introduce their proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill on Monday and were prepared to act quickly to strike a deal with Democrats.

"The administration and Republicans are completely on the same page," Mr. Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox News' "Fox News Sunday."

Mr. Mnuchin said he expected Republicans could "move very quickly" with the Democrats to reach an agreement but he added, "If there are issues that take longer, we'll deal with those as well."

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested on ABC's "This Week" that Republicans might try to pass a smaller package, which would include extended unemployment insurance, and then "negotiate on the rest of the bill in the weeks to come." Democrats have rejected that approach.

Intraparty disagreements on unemployment insurance delayed the release of a Republican opening offer, giving lawmakers little time before the $600 weekly supplement to jobless benefits ends. Because of how states process aid, the benefit will effectively run out this weekend for many Americans, though it is officially set to expire on July 31.

The unemployment benefit has provided a key economic lifeline to the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, according to analysts. Republicans have criticized it for paying some people more money than they could make working.

Without a consolidated Republican position, bipartisan negotiations have yet to even begin. For weeks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) had said the party would wait before considering another bill, setting up the tight deadline that Congress is now set to miss. The Republican plan is now expected early this week, which will be followed by talks with Democrats.

"Hopefully, we can come together behind some package we can agree on in the next few weeks," Mr. McConnell said Friday.

Mr. Meadows and Mr. Mnuchin were on Capitol Hill Saturday to meet with staff and continue discussions on the details of the unemployment proposal. Mr. Mnuchin said earlier that he had spoken briefly with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Friday.

Democrats, who have coalesced behind a roughly $3.5 trillion bill passed in the House in May, have lambasted the GOP for the delays. The Democratic version, which Senate Republicans rejected as too broad, extends the $600 weekly supplement through January. Republicans have put a tentative price tag on their own package of about $1 trillion.

"The Senate Republicans and president have yet to act while millions of Americans teeter on the edge, wondering what's going to happen to them next, will they be able to make it through the next week, through the next month," said Rep. Danny Davis (D., Ill.).

Republicans were publicly nonplused about the delays, saying they would still be able to pass a bill before lawmakers leave Washington for a recess after the end of the first week of August.

"It's gonna be loud, messy, appear to be almost doomed on many occasions. I still have faith we'll get there at the end of it. It's just this way this thing works," said Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.).

On top of another round of direct cash payments to many Americans and more than $100 billion for schools and universities, the Republican proposal will make it harder to successfully sue businesses, schools and health-care providers in coronavirus-related cases. Republicans won't offer state and local governments any additional aid, though their proposal will grant them more flexibility in using existing federal assistance.

Mr. Mnuchin said Saturday that the bill called for payments to the same group of Americans as the last round -- $1,200 to individuals with adjusted gross incomes below $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000. Payments would be gradually reduced for incomes above those levels before they are phased out entirely.

The Republican bill is also expected to include $16 billion in new funding for testing, as well as clarifying that $9 billion in previously approved funds will be used for testing, according to GOP lawmakers and aides. The White House had previously pushed for no new funding for testing, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Republicans will also seek to extend a federal ban on evictions, which expired on Friday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R., Mo.), who leads the health panel of the Appropriations Committee, told reporters the administration was more amenable to the funding after GOP lawmakers made clear that "the real focus of the federal responsibility for testing would be primarily focused on senior facilities, on schools and on child-care centers." Democrats included $75 billion for testing in their bill, saying it is crucial to reopening workplaces and schools.

The roughly $3 trillion in aid Congress has already approved during the pandemic has put the U.S. on track for the largest annual deficit as a share of the economy since World War II. Republicans are looking to address rising debt burdens in this bill -- proposing to create commissions to study the solvency of major trust funds, including Social Security.

"We're adding a lot of debt to the national balance sheet, and so finding a way to address these issues once Covid is over we think is a very high priority," said Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah).

In negotiations among Republicans and eventually with Democrats, an agreement on unemployment insurance might prove to be the most difficult to reach. Republicans are looking to rejigger jobless benefits so that they replace roughly 70% of a worker's former wages, discussing a formula under which the federal government would add 50% to the weekly state unemployment benefit.

But scaling the federal unemployment benefit to previous income will be difficult for many states to quickly implement, and Republicans are struggling to formulate a new system. Congress set the $600 flat rate in March, as part of the roughly $2 trillion Cares stimulus bill, because of the technical limitations of state unemployment systems.

"A lot of what happened in the Cares Act, we were literally grabbing things that had already been written in the decades past and dating in the day change. This is a little different; you're writing from scratch. And that complicates a lot of things," said Sen. James Lankford (R., Okla.).

Facing the fast-approaching deadline, some Republicans have floated the possibility of passing a short-term federal jobless aid to prevent a lapse in assistance, though Democrats largely have rejected the idea.

"I would be very much averse to separating this out and lose all leverage for meeting all of the other needs. It's a fraudulent tactic," Mrs. Pelosi said.

