Repurchase of shares in Millicom

03/23/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, March 23, 2020 - During the period March 16, 2020 – March 20, 2020, Millicom repurchased a total of 206,891 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on February 27, 2020, details of which are shown in the table below.

Date Number of shares repurchased Weighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissions Total daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions
3/16/2020   2,220 251.8776   559,168.27
3/17/2020   -  - -
3/18/2020   40,277 253.7425 10,219,986.67
3/19/2020   125,570 255.7726 32,117,365.38
3/20/2020   38,824 259.0100 10,055,858.59

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of March 23, 2020, Millicom holds 651,036 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”). A maximum of 350,000 shares in total may be repurchased under the repurchase program.  The shares may be repurchased for a maximum total of SEK 107 million.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release.  For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website.

-END-

 For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 

 

  		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270  investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303   investors@millicom.com

The information was published, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned above, on March 23, 2020, at 11:00 pm CET.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
