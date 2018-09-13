Log in
Reputation Institute Appoints David Stack as CFO with Growth Accelerating Worldwide

09/13/2018 | 03:56pm CEST

Boston, MA, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation Institute (RI), the world’s leading provider of reputation measurement, management, and intelligence services, today announced David Stack as Chief Financial Officer.  Based at the corporate headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., Stack will assume global executive responsibility for accelerated growth by scaling Reputation Institute’s financial planning, investments and reporting across all of its international markets.

0_medium_David-Stack.jpg


1_medium_Reputation_Institute_300.jpg


As a financial executive with over 20 years of experience in his field, Stack has demonstrated strong leadership resulting in significant growth across multiple organizations. Before joining Reputation Institute, he served as the CFO of HubSpot, Qstream, Localytics, and Vice President of Finance for EMC and RSA Security. Currently he serves as Financial Advisor and Board Member for several organizations, with an expertise in scaling profitable companies. David holds a BS in Accounting from Florida Southern College and an MBA from the University of Central Florida. He also completed the Program for Leadership Development, targeting high potential leaders, at the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program.

During his tenure at HubSpot, Stack was responsible for directing and developing all financial activities that transformed a $1M Revenue run company to a $100M corporation. Before joining HubSpot, Stack was the Vice President of Finance at computer data storage company EMC Corporation. As an executive team member of EMC, Stack’s primary responsibilities centered on controlling the financial and information system activities in the EMC security division. This particular business unit of the company accounted for $500M in revenue. Before joining EMC, Stack was the Vice President of RSA Security where he also held other financial executive positions. David was the finance lead for RSA Security during the sale of the company to EMC for $2.3 billion in 2006.

“David has great experience at growth companies, including 6 years at HubSpot, in addition to professional experience in big companies like EMC and RSA Security” said Kylie Wright-Ford, CEO at Reputation Institute. “Importantly, David will be a great cultural fit for us and will help us reach our goals with renewed visibility and energy.” 

Stack’s appointment comes in the wake of strong global product portfolio growth across RI’s international markets, and key product launches driving growth in the months ahead. Many key products will be released to market in Fall 2018 including Media RepTrak Mining, with Artificial Intelligence driving deeper visibility into corporate narratives enabling smarter, fact-based decision-making for organizations worldwide, and the RepTrak Analyzer tool, which provides Chief Communication Officers with a software-as-a-service technology platform and a way to conduct on demand analysis of their reputation scores.

About Reputation Institute

Reputation Institute powers the world’s most reputable companies. By monitoring, tracking and analyzing stakeholder perceptions, we unleash the power of reputation to enable leaders to build better companies. Our RepTrak® model analyzes the reputations of companies and is best known as the Forbes-published Global RepTrak 100. Underlying the model is the RepTrak methodology, the global gold standard for measuring reputation.

Learn more at:
http://www.reputationinstitute.com

Attachment 

Karen Hopp
Bazini Hopp for Reputation Institute
917-514-1723
karen@bazinihopp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
