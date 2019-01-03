Reputation Institute Names Vicki Raport to Board of Directors

Boston, MA, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation Institute (RI), the world’s leading provider of reputation measurement, management and intelligence services, today announced the addition of Vicki Raport to the Board of Directors. Raport is an entrepreneur and multi-discipline business executive with more than 25 years of experience successfully leading and directing high-growth, mature and start-up companies in the retail and technology industries.

Raport was the co-founder and CEO at Quantum Retail Technology, Inc., a high-growth technology company serving top global retailers with complex supply chains. Quantum solutions were designed to maximize retailer profitability through innovative software that combines machine learning and big data analytics to understand and predict consumer demand for products at specific locations, over time. Since the sale of Quantum in 2015, Raport has provided board and strategic business advisory services to growth and innovation companies.

“Throughout her career, Vicki has held C-level strategic and operational roles in both public and private companies and has a track record of successfully scaling organizations for revenue and profitability,” said Tyler Newton, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Reputation Institute. “Vicki is an invaluable addition to the board. She brings a well-rounded combination of board experience, entrepreneurial leadership, technology savvy, financial acumen, strategic thinking and global operational capabilities from a diverse set of business and life experiences.”

Raport currently serves on the Board of Advisors for KNOCK, Inc., a full-service creative agency, and as the Vice-Chair of the FastBridge Learning, LLC Board of Advisors. She serves as a Board Director for Open Arms Minnesota, a nonprofit that cooks and delivers free meals for people in medical crisis. She is also active in the technology start-up community as a mentor, advisor and investor in next generation innovative companies.

About Reputation Institute

Reputation Institute (RI) powers the world’s most reputable companies. We are a data-driven, reputation insights advisory firm, and provider of peer-to-peer membership services. By mining media conversations, measuring stakeholder perceptions and providing reputation management services, we unleash the potential of Reputation Intelligence to build better companies. Our proprietary RepTrak model tracks and analyzes the reputation of companies, CEOs, cities, and countries. We are most widely known for the Forbes-published Global RT100. Learn more at: http://www.reputationinstitute.com.

Karen Hopp Bazini Hopp for Reputation Institute 917-514-1723 karen@bazinihopp.com