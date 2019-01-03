Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reputation Institute Names Vicki Raport to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 04:01pm CET

Boston, MA, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation Institute (RI), the world’s leading provider of reputation measurement, management and intelligence services, today announced the addition of Vicki Raport to the Board of Directors. Raport is an entrepreneur and multi-discipline business executive with more than 25 years of experience successfully leading and directing high-growth, mature and start-up companies in the retail and technology industries.

0_medium_Reputation_Institute_300.jpg


Raport was the co-founder and CEO at Quantum Retail Technology, Inc., a high-growth technology company serving top global retailers with complex supply chains. Quantum solutions were designed to maximize retailer profitability through innovative software that combines machine learning and big data analytics to understand and predict consumer demand for products at specific locations, over time. Since the sale of Quantum in 2015, Raport has provided board and strategic business advisory services to growth and innovation companies. 

“Throughout her career, Vicki has held C-level strategic and operational roles in both public and private companies and has a track record of successfully scaling organizations for revenue and profitability,” said Tyler Newton, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Reputation Institute. “Vicki is an invaluable addition to the board. She brings a well-rounded combination of board experience, entrepreneurial leadership, technology savvy, financial acumen, strategic thinking and global operational capabilities from a diverse set of business and life experiences.”

Raport currently serves on the Board of Advisors for KNOCK, Inc., a full-service creative agency, and as the Vice-Chair of the FastBridge Learning, LLC Board of Advisors. She serves as a Board Director for Open Arms Minnesota, a nonprofit that cooks and delivers free meals for people in medical crisis. She is also active in the technology start-up community as a mentor, advisor and investor in next generation innovative companies.

About Reputation Institute
Reputation Institute (RI) powers the world’s most reputable companies. We are a data-driven, reputation insights advisory firm, and provider of peer-to-peer membership services. By mining media conversations, measuring stakeholder perceptions and providing reputation management services, we unleash the potential of Reputation Intelligence to build better companies. Our proprietary RepTrak model tracks and analyzes the reputation of companies, CEOs, cities, and countries. We are most widely known for the Forbes-published Global RT100.  Learn more at: http://www.reputationinstitute.com.

Karen Hopp
Bazini Hopp for Reputation Institute
917-514-1723
karen@bazinihopp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pWEEDMD : Provides Update on Greenhouse Expansion and Production Capacity Increase
AQ
04:20pTIM COOK : Apple's Stock Drops on Revenue Warning
DJ
04:19pEARTHPORT : Form 8 (OPD) - Earthport plc
PU
04:19pWORKHORSE : Secures $35 Million in Financing from Marathon Asset Management; Immediate Access to Capital Enables Funding for Existing and Future Purchase Orders, Satisfies Existing Debt Obligations, and Serves as Another Key Step in Workhorse's Long-Term Capital Strategy
AQ
04:19pPVH : New Year, New Goals – Engage Your Mind. Grow Your Talent. Design Your Future at PVH. - 01.03.19
PU
04:19pTOYOTA MOTOR : Looking Toward The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Toyota Partners with Additional U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Summer National Governing Bodies
AQ
04:19pHYUNDAI HCN : Motor Group Announces New Business Priorities
AQ
04:19pNWS : Goshawk Aviation selects.LEAP-1A engine to power new A320NEO aircraft; First A320neo deliveries are expected to begin in 2023
AQ
04:19pTOYOTA MOTOR : Financial Services Offers Payment Relief to Customers Affected by Federal Government Shutdown
AQ
04:19pHONDA MOTOR : Cars India Ltd. registers 4% growth in sales in December 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up cancer portfolio with $74 billion Celgene deal
3NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
4APPLE : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : POTENTIALS OF EGYPTIAN MARKET BIG ENOUGH TO ALLURE JAPANESE FIRMS: Mr Misumi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.