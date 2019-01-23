Log in
Reputation.com Debuts Google Seller Ratings for Auto at 2019 NADA Show

01/23/2019 | 08:03am EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation management platform, today announced Google Seller Ratings (GSR) for Auto to drive leads, engage car buyers, and yield more sales for auto dealerships. Now available through Reputation.com, GSR for Auto significantly increases Google Ad visibility and click-through. When combined with Reputation.com online reputation management (ORM), dealerships using the platform become easier to find and realize stronger customer relationships by delivering better car-buying experiences.

GSR for Auto Boosts Digital Marketing by 10 Percent or More
A certified partner of Google Seller Ratings, Reputation.com offers GSR for Auto to empower automotive OEMs and dealerships to increase engagement with prospective car buyers and boost ROI from digital marketing. Dealers using GSR for Auto through the Reputation.com platform can easily gather seller reviews at scale and stream them to Google Ads. Displaying seller ratings on Google Ads helps car buyers find and choose their dealerships.

Several top auto OEMs are already using GSR for Auto. “GSR for Auto reflects our standing as the only complete reputation platform with comprehensive Google Services designed to enhance digital marketing performance,” said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.com. “We’ve seen great interest and adoption from both Ford and GM, and hundreds of our other dealership clients have expressed that they want to do more with their digital budgets. GSR for Auto is an easy choice, because it’s been proven to drive more views and 10 percent more click-throughs, on average. That’s a surefire way to increase traffic and revenue.”

Reputation.com at J.D. Power Automotive Summit, 2019 NADA Show
The J.D. Power Automotive Summit and 2019 NADA Show are ideal venues for Reputation.com to showcase its latest offering.

As an Elite sponsor of the J.D. Power Automotive Summit, taking place January 24 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, Reputation.com executives and team members will offer product demonstrations at the Summit. At 3:20 p.m., Reputation.com Senior Director of Worldwide Automotive Ali Fawaz and J.D. Power Senior Director of Digital Solutions Amit Aggarwal will co-host a discussion on the direct relationship between online reputation and dealer outcomes, and will provide practical advice on how to improve online reputation. The Summit will wrap up with the NADA Welcome Reception co-hosted by J.D. Power, kicking off the 2019 NADA Show and Expo at 5:30-7:30 p.m., sponsored by Reputation.com.

Reputation.com will also have a booth (#6565W) at the 2019 NADA Show, January 24-27 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Attendees can enter to win an Oculus Rift + Touch System while learning more about the company’s online reputation management platform and GSR for Auto.

About Reputation.com
Reputation.com delivers the only integrated SaaS platform that helps location-based enterprises improve their reputation with consumers online and onsite, across the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

Reputation.com technology has managed tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, hospitality and others. Reputation.com is a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company and is funded by the same top-tier venture capital firms that backed Google, Facebook, Cisco and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

Media Contact:

Brigit Valencia
BOCA Communications
360.597.4516
reputation@bocacommunications.com

 

reputation_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
