Reputation.com Explains How G2 Can Help Companies Win in Today's Feedback Economy at REACH 2019

09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced its participation at REACH 2019 with a breakout session titled, “Leveraging G2 to Win in Today's Feedback Economy.” The session will be held at the event on Wednesday, September 11 in Chicago, IL.

During his presentation, Reputation.com CEO Joe Fuca will explain how Reputation.com is evolving its approach to online reputation and customer experience management to benefit global enterprises and their end customers. Attendees will learn about how to leverage G2’s rich customer engagement and feedback capabilities to win in today’s Feedback Economy.

WHAT:“Leveraging G2 to Win in Today's Feedback Economy”
  
WHO:Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com
  
WHEN:September 11, 2019
12:15 p.m. CT
  
WHERE:REACH 2019 Conference
Revel Fulton Market
Chicago, IL

About Reputation.com
Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform that spans the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

The Reputation.com market-leading platform manages tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies in healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

Media Contact:

Brigit Valencia
BOCA Communications
360.597.4516
reputation@bocacommunications.com

 

Primary Logo

Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.com at REACH 2019

Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.com at REACH 2019

© GlobeNewswire 2019
